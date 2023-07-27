Victoria's Secret Announces the Premiere of the Victoria's Secret World Tour, Streaming September 26 on Prime Video

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) announced that The Victoria’s Secret World Tour will be available to stream on Prime Video on Sept. 26, 2023. Part spectacular fashion event, part documentary, the one-of-a kind show promises an unrivaled viewing experience that celebrates the mission of Victoria’s Secret – to uplift and champion women – on a global scale.



Presented as a re-imagined fashion show, The Tour is a celebration of women and global creatives, looking at fashion and art through a cinematic narrative lens. The special will take Prime Video viewers on a journey through the creation of The Tour, with behind-the-scenes footage and intimate stories of the VS20 – a group of 20 innovative global creatives who will conceive four fashion curations from the vibrant cities of Bogota, Lagos, London and Tokyo, alongside iconic custom Victoria's Secret designs.

"We are delighted to continue to expand our relationship with Amazon," said Greg Unis, Brand President of Victoria’s Secret and PINK. "This collaboration creates an unparalleled viewing experience, bringing the magic of The Tour directly to audiences far and wide. Through this collaboration, we are reinforcing our commitment to delivering captivating content that celebrates our heritage and resonates with our customers."

The expanded collaboration between Amazon and Victoria’s Secret further brings together the worlds of entertainment, fashion and technology. Following the release of The Tour on Sept. 26, customers will be able to shop a tour inspired collection on VictoriasSecret.com and receive fast, free Prime delivery when shopping in the Victoria’s Secret Amazon storefront.

“At Amazon Fashion, we’re always inventing new ways to inspire our customers through unique shopping experiences,” said Muge Erdirik Dogan, President of Amazon Fashion. “After expanding our wide selection of Victoria’s Secret lingerie and apparel earlier this summer, we’re thrilled that customers will also be able to shop the film-inspired collection this fall.”

Streaming as an Amazon Original and available to watch on Prime Video, viewers in more than 50 countries, including the United States, Australia, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, Singapore, and across Latin America, will experience a fusion of fashion, culture and art, showcasing the extraordinary talents of global creatives, renowned supermodels and award-winning musical acts.

Presented by Victoria's Secret, executive produced by Sunshine, produced by Pulse Films, the feature will be creative directed by PARTEL OLIVA, with film direction by Lola Raban-Oliva, Cristina Sanchez, Korty, Margot Bowman, Umi Ishihara, styling in partnership with Camilla Nickerson, cinematography by Ari Wegner, production design by Joseph Bennett and post-production by the recent Academy Award winning Parallax.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) is a specialty retailer of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, athleisure and swim, as well as award-winning prestige fragrances and body care. VS&Co is comprised of market leading brands, Victoria’s Secret and Victoria’s Secret PINK, that share a common purpose of inspiring and uplifting our customers in every stage of their lives, and Adore Me, a technology-led, digital-first innovative intimates brand serving women of all sizes and budgets at all phases of life. We are committed to empowering our more than 30,000 associates across a global footprint of approximately 1,350 retail stores in approximately 70 countries. We provide our customers with products and experiences that make them feel good inside and out while driving positive change through the power of our products, platform and advocacy.

About Prime Video

Prime Video offers customers a vast collection of movies, series, and sports—all available to watch on hundreds of compatible devices.

Included with Prime Video: Watch movies, series, and sports, including Thursday Night Football. Enjoy series and films including Emmy winners The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, Emmy-nominated satirical superhero drama The Boys, and the smash hits AIR, The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power, Citadel, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Creed III, Shotgun Wedding, Samaritan, Thirteen Lives, Being the Ricardos, The Tomorrow War, Reacher, and Coming 2 America. Prime members also get access to licensed content.

Prime Video Channels : Prime members can add channels like Max, discovery+, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, BET+, MGM+, ViX+, PBS KIDS, NBA League Pass, MLB.TV, and STARZ—no extra apps to download, and no cable required. Only pay for the ones you want, and cancel anytime. View the full list of channels available at amazon.com/channels .

: Prime members can add channels like Max, discovery+, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, BET+, MGM+, ViX+, PBS KIDS, NBA League Pass, MLB.TV, and STARZ—no extra apps to download, and no cable required. Only pay for the ones you want, and cancel anytime. View the full list of channels available at Rent or Buy : Enjoy new-release movies to rent or buy, entire seasons of current TV shows available to buy, and special deals just for Prime members.

: Enjoy new-release movies to rent or buy, entire seasons of current TV shows available to buy, and special deals just for Prime members. Instant access : Watch at home or on the go with your choice of hundreds of compatible devices. Stream from the web or using the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or select smart TV.

: Watch at home or on the go with your choice of hundreds of compatible devices. Stream from the web or using the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or select smart TV. Enhanced experiences: Make the most of every viewing with 4K Ultra HD- and High Dynamic Range (HDR)-compatible content. Go behind the scenes of your favorite movies and TV shows with exclusive X-Ray access, powered by IMDb. Save it for later with select mobile downloads for offline viewing.



Prime Video is just one of the savings, convenience, and entertainment benefits included in a Prime membership. More than 200 million Prime members in 25 countries around the world enjoy access to Amazon’s enormous selection, exceptional value, and fast delivery. In the U.S., anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or start a free 30-day trial if eligible at amazon.com/prime. For more information about Prime, including discounted memberships, visit aboutamazon.com/prime.

For further information, please contact: