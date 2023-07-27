CGG: 2023 Interim Financial Report available

English French

Société Anonyme with a share capital of €7,136,762

Registered office: 27 avenue Carnot, 91300 Massy

No.: 969 202 241 – RCS Evry

2023 Interim Financial Report available

Massy, France – July 27, 2023

CGG announced that its interim financial report as at June 30, 2023 was filed today with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

This document is available on the Company’s website (www.cgg.com) under the Investors section (both in “Regulated information” and “Financial information”).

