Havila Kystruten AS: Share capital increase registered, update on refinancing

Share capital increase is registered in the Register of Business Enterprises according to resolution in the General Meeting held on 20 July 2023. In total, 758,703,962 new shares have been issued, and the share capital is now NOK 833,353,962 divided into 833,353,962 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 1.

Completion of the refinancing plan referred to in the stock exchange notice dated 18 July 2023 is thereby partly completed. Drawdown on the loans under the remaining parts of the refinancing has been made, and completion is in process. The company will revert with further information later.



