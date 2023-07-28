PRESS RELEASE

Wolters Kluwer recognized by Gartner® in 2023 Market Guide for

ESG Management and Reporting Software

Corporate Performance & ESG (CP & ESG) division drives up standards of corporate responsibility and sustainability across multiple sectors

AMSTERDAM - July 28, 2023 - Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, has been recognized by Gartner as a Representative Vendor in its newly published Market Guide for ESG Management and Reporting Software. The company’s Corporate Performance and ESG (CP & ESG) division helps empower companies across multiple sectors to track and monitor key ESG metrics.

Gartner notes that Chief Information Officers (CIOs) interested in adopting technologies and processes to measure and manage ESG should “define ESG management and reporting requirements by reviewing enterprise goals, material issues, regulatory and reporting requirements, plus stakeholder expectations.” The analyst firm adds that CIOs should also “build the business case for investing in ESG management and reporting by focusing on its quantitative and qualitative benefits. Quantitative benefits include improved productivity and efficiency collecting ESG data and lower external assurance and reporting costs. Qualitative benefits include improved operational and strategic sustainability decision making through timely and granular data and analytics.”

Wolters Kluwer CP & ESG, created in March 2023, harnesses four award-winning global, cloud-based software businesses whose combined reach provides industry-leading solutions. The division brings together CCH Tagetik, OneSumX, TeamMate, and Enablon, in a family of solutions which are driving up standards of corporate responsibility, workplace safety, global sustainability and regulatory compliance across multiple industry sectors.

“Wolters Kluwer CP & ESG is uniquely positioned to deliver transformative data solutions which drive up standards of corporate responsibility. Our ESG solutions ultimately help to improve workplace safety and enable global sustainability, while fueling commerce,” says Karen Abramson, CEO of Wolters Kluwer CP & ESG. “We are laser-focused on delivering quality innovations to our customers who are faced with growing ESG regulatory compliance requirements. And we believe being consistently recognized by Gartner and others is testament to our team’s continued commitment to delivering world-class expert solutions, supported by excellent customer service.”

Wolters Kluwer was also recognized by Gartner in its 2023 Market Guide for Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) Management Software, published in May. The Market Guide notes that “the EHS management software market is evolving as customers look to partner with vendors that can not only ensure compliance, but also improve data quality and advance the digital maturity of the enterprise.”

Earlier this month Wolters Kluwer CP & ESG was named among the leading global providers of ESG Software in the inaugural and prestigious Green Quadrant: ESG Reporting and Data Management Software 2023 report from Verdantix, an independent research firm. The company was also named a “Top Vendor” in the inaugural 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance Reporting (ESG) Market Study, published by Dresner Advisory Services.

