Parker University Alumni Shine Bright at Texas Chiropractic Association Awards

Dallas, Texas, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Texas Chiropractic Association (TCA) recently recognized many exceptional leaders of the chiropractic profession during the Chiro Texpo ’23 event. This annual state chiropractic convention hosted at the Renaissance Dallas Addison featured an awards presentation for Texas chiropractors and other chiropractic supporters during the President’s Gala. Parker University alums were among those recognized for their passion and commitment to the chiropractic industry.

New Texas Chiropractic Association Executive Directors

During the President’s Gala, the TCA Executive Directors were recognized and sworn into office. This was an exciting experience for everyone in attendance! Parker University representation among the new TCA Executive Directors includes Dr. Ryan Bailey (2011 Parker University graduate) and Dr. Don White (2013 Parker University graduate).

Parker University Graduates and Award Recipients

Tyce Hergert, DC (1998 Parker University graduate), was honored with the prestigious Keeler Plaque, the highest honor bestowed upon a Texas chiropractor. Dr. Hergert served as TCA’s president from 2016-2017, leading the association when it faced numerous legislative and legal challenges. Among TCA’s legislative victories in 2017, when Dr. Hergert was president, was a bill signed into law that preserved Texas chiropractors’ right to diagnose.

Other Parker University graduates honored during Chiro Texpo ’23 include Jon Blackwell, DC (2000 Parker University graduate), who received the H. Ford Johnson Membership Award, Korey Rose, DC (2014 Parker University graduate), who received the P.A. Willmon Award, Steve Van Osdale, DC (1993 Parker University graduate), who was the recipient of the President’s Award, Josh Bonine, DC (2009 Parker University graduate), the recipient of the Board of Directors Award, and William Lawson, DC (1993 Parker University graduate), who received the Legislative Award.

Jesse Jacobs, DC (2012 Parker University graduate), of Fort Worth (Region 2) was named a Regional Doctor of the Year. The Executive Director’s Award went to Joseph Adams, DC (2017 Parker University graduate), and the Committee Chair of the Year Award was presented to Andrew Oteo, DC (2010 Parker University graduate).

The Student Leadership Award was given to Parker University’s Candice Kingsman (currently Tri 6 at Parker University), and the Large District Fundraising Champion, Dr. Gideon Traweek (2005 Parker University graduate), was recognized for TCA District 4.

Parker University is so proud of all the accolades awarded to so many of its alums and is honored to recognize the difference graduates make in their communities.

About the Texas Chiropractic Association

For more than 107 years, TCA has served as the essential voice for chiropractic in Texas. TCA provides protection, state-wide advocacy, information, and education for more than 6,800 licensed DCs who practice in Texas and its 1,800 members. To learn more about TCA, visit chirotexas.org.

About Parker University

Parker University, the fourth-fastest growing college in Texas and the fastest-growing college in Dallas, was founded in 1982 by Dr. James William Parker (formerly Parker College of Chiropractic). Today, Parker University has more than 2,100 students and more than 35 academic programs, including its famed chiropractic program, as well as master’s degrees in neuroscience, clinical neuroscience, strength and human performance, and functional nutrition. Currently, Parker University’s chiropractic cohort is the second largest of any campus in the world. Parker University has been recognized as a Great College to Work For®, one of the 25 Fastest-Growing Colleges in the U.S., and as a recipient of the FutureEdge 50 Awards.

