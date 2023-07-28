Transaction with related parties

English Estonian

AS Baltika (hereinafter “Baltika”) hereby notifies investors of the following related parties transaction.

Baltika and its shareholder KJK BLTK Holding AS have entered into a loan agreement effective from 26.07.2023, whereby KJK Fund SICAV-SIF, through its wholly-owned subsidiary KJK BLTK Holding AS, grants a loan in the amount of 600,000 euros with an interest rate of 6.0% per annum and a maturity date of 31.12.2024. The loan is unsecured and is intended to finance Baltika's business activities and support liquidity.

As KJK BLTK Holding AS holds a significant stake in Baltika and is a 100% subsidiary of KJK Fund SICAV-SIF, and KJK Fund SICAV-SIF board members Lauri Kustaa Äimä and Jaakko Sakari Mikael Salmelin are members of Baltika's supervisory board, the above-mentioned transaction qualifies as a related party transaction and is not considered a significant transaction under the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange rules.

Margus Olesk

Member of the Management Board, CFO

margus.olesk@baltikagroup.com