RetinalGeniX Technologies Inc. Granted Patent for Patient Home Monitoring and Physician Alert System for Ocular Anatomy

PETALUMA, Calif., July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RetinalGeniX™ Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:RTGN) (“RetinalGeniX” or the “Company”), this week was granted a patent for its Patient Home Monitoring and Integrated Physician Alert System For Ocular Anatomy.



The invention relates to a home monitoring device deployed in the patient's home, from which an alert can be sent to a remotely located physician, who can then perform a pre-diagnostic evaluation remotely to assess whether an in-person medical diagnosis is warranted.

Many patients require evaluation by physicians specializing in ocular anatomy, such as ophthalmologists and optometrists, because there are several different eye conditions attributable to diseases and other pathologies arising in the eyes themselves, such as glaucoma, iritis, and cataracts, as well as those that are the result of other medical conditions, such as diabetes, arthritis, and neurological issues.

The current model of eye care, in which patients schedule in-person visits with eye specialists suffers from many drawbacks. It is crucial to address the initial indicators of eye conditions promptly, but it can be challenging to arrange appointments with qualified eye care specialists quickly. Over 500 million people worldwide suffer from severe eye conditions, yet there is a shortage of ophthalmologists and optometrists, both in the United States and around the world, to screen, examine, diagnose, and treat these diabetic patients.

The Company believes it is imperative to implement a system that enables patients to monitor their health remotely, eliminating the need for frequent in-person office visits for screenings or non-diagnostic evaluations. This ensures that patients can comfortably manage their health from their own homes without any inconvenience.

According to Jerry Katzman, MD, CEO of RetinalGeniX, the key to preventing blindness is through prompt triage. The diagnosis can be spotted first in the eye since the retina has the smallest vessels that display changes.

"The eyes are an extension of the brain and can offer early indications of systemic disease. Being able to observe these changes, whether at home or remotely, can be a game changer," said Dr. Katzman

Common conditions for which screening is often necessary are diabetic retinopathy and maculopathy. Ocular screening is important because, when a patient has diabetes, the earliest observable change to the body is in the eyes. The eyes have the smallest blood vessels in the body, and therefore, any change affecting them is most easily detected in the eyes.

Katzman continued, "In light of the severe shortage of healthcare professionals, remote diagnostic technology is essential for efficient patient management. The current diagnostic process is neither timely nor cost-effective if a patient cannot physically visit the emergency room, doctor's office, or laboratory. RetinalGeniX is leading the charge in embracing this paradigm shift and we fully expect the imminent emergence of pharmaco-genetic mapping enhanced home diagnostics."

Working in concert with RetinalGeniX's DNA/GPS technology, the newly patented system may significantly aid in the early diagnosis of systemic disease through high-resolution remote retinal imaging and in-home real-time monitoring.

