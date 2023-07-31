VEON appoints Faisal Ghori Group Director Investor Relations











Amsterdam, 31 July 2023 – VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, today announces that Faisal Ghori has been appointed as its new Group Director Investor Relations.

Faisal Ghori will join VEON effective August 1st, based in Dubai, and will report to the VEON Group CFO Joop Brakenhoff. As VEON accelerates its growth, meeting the increased demand of digitalization in the emerging economies, Faisal will enhance the Group’s engagement with current and potential new investors from around the world, leading VEON’s Investor Relations team.

Nik Kershaw, who has successfully led VEON’s Investor Relations function for the past 4 years, has decided to step down from the role for personal reasons, and will continue to support VEON during a transition period.

“VEON is transforming into a new company: a faster growing Group, driving growth in some of the world’s most exciting emerging economies through its digital operators. We believe this is an exciting opportunity for investors from around the world. I welcome Faisal to the role of Group Director Investor Relations at this exciting time, and look forward to working with our IR team, effectively communicating this opportunity to the global investor community. I would also like to thank Nik for his many years of service and continued support during the transition” said Joop Brakenhoff, VEON Group CFO.

Faisal Ghori brings a wealth of experience to VEON with nearly two decades of experience in investment funds and banks, where he has managed investments in emerging and frontier markets, devised investment strategies and lead research. He was most recently the Director of Research and Portfolio Manager for Global Emerging Markets at Consilium Investment Management, a US asset manager.

He has an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and holds a BA from University of California at Berkeley.

