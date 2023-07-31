Press release, Helsinki, 31 July 2023 at 1 PM (EEST)



Nexstim Receives Order for NBS System 5 from Boston VA Hospital

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX) ("Nexstim" or "Company") has received an order for a new NBS 5+ including NexSpeech®, to the Boston VA Medical Center.

Nexstim’s NBS (Navigated Brain Stimulation) System 5 is indicated for the non-invasive, presurgical mapping of motor cortices prior to neurosurgery. With the addition of the NexSpeech® module, speech cortices can also be mapped non-invasively. At the Boston VA hospital, the NBS 5+ will be used to map epilepsy patients. The data can then be used, should patients undergo neurosurgery.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, comments: “We are very happy to see our NBS systems continued expansion in helping more US neurosurgeons treating epilepsy patients. Presurgical mapping of the brain with our technology offers the chance to improve outcomes and patients’ quality of life. We warmly welcome Boston VA Hospital to our user community.”

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO

+358 50 326 4101

mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim’s Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS System 5 is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim’s Therapy Business markets and sells the NBS System 6 which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBS 6 system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

