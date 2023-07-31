Anoto Group AB raises SEK 15.6 million through a directed issue of convertibles and warrants

English Swedish

Stockholm, 31 July 2023 – The Board of Directors of Anoto Group AB (publ) (“Anoto”) has, pursuant to the authorisation granted at the Annual General Meeting held on 30 June 2023, resolved on a directed issue of convertibles and warrants. Through the issue, SEK 15.6 million will be raised by the Company before transaction costs.



All convertibles have been signed by an international institutional investor. The convertibles are issued at a subscription price corresponding to 100 percent of the nominal amount of the convertibles. The convertible loan does not carry interest. Holders of the convertibles have the right to convert all or part of the convertible loan into new ordinary shares in the Company during the period from and including 20 August 2023 up until and including 20 January 2025. The conversion price amounts to SEK 0.52 per ordinary share, which corresponds to 130 percent of the closing price of the Anoto share on 28 July 2023. The loan is due for payment on 31 January 2025, insofar as conversion has not taken place before then.

The Board of Directors of Anoto has also decided to issue up to 10,000,000 warrants to subscribers in the above convertible issue. All warrants have therefore been subscribed and allotted to the same international institutional investor. Each warrant gives the right to subscribe for one new ordinary share in Anoto at a subscription price of SEK 0.52, which corresponds to 130 percent of the Anoto share's closing price on 28 July 2023, during the period from and including 1 August 2023 to and including 31 January 2025. The warrants are issued free of charge.

The reason for the deviation from the shareholders' preemptive right is that the Company wishes to utilize current market conditions in a time-efficient manner and to enable diversification of funding sources with a new debt instrument that does not carry interest. The subscription price for the convertibles with associated warrants has been determined after negotiation and is in the opinion of the Board of Directors based on current market conditions. The convertible issue complements the rights issue of ordinary shares that the Company recently carried out and with the last subscription date of 2 June 2023. The subscription price in the rights issue amounted to SEK 0.40 per ordinary share and only a small proportion of the rights issue was subscribed by exercise of subscription rights.

