The Oncology Institute Partners with House Rx to Accelerate Growth of Pharmacy Operations

SAN FRANCISCO, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Institute (NASDAQ: TOI) and House Rx announced today that they have entered into a multi-year relationship that will integrate House Rx’s specialty medication dispensing model to operate and manage TOI’s clinic and pharmacy locations in multiple markets.



House Rx provides clinics with specialized technology and services support from pharmacists and care coordinators. House Rx staff are integrated with the clinic to help patients start therapy as quickly as possible and drive adherence to treatment for better outcomes.

TOI’s alignment with House Rx will expand patient access to oral specialty medications via TOI dispensary and pharmacy locations, and enhance in-office dispensary operations. The relationship will further enable TOI to provide convenient and affordable access to value-based therapies for patients as part of its comprehensive community-based care model.

“By partnering with House Rx, we will accelerate the growth of our clinic-based oral drug dispensing capabilities and improve our ability to add pharmacy locations in California and Texas that will allow us to access patient populations that we previously could not serve,” said Dr. Daniel Virnich, CEO of The Oncology Institute. “We see this as one of the key drivers of our growth in upcoming years.”



"With TOI, we have an innovative partner that cares deeply about delivering value-based care in the community setting," said Tesh Khullar, President and Co-Founder of House Rx. "By adopting our dispensing services and technology, TOI will strengthen their value-based care offering by ensuring more patients can access their specialty medications and receive the best possible outcomes from their treatments.”



About The Oncology Institute, Inc.

Founded in 2007, TOI is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of approximately 1.8 million patients including clinical trials, transfusions, and other care delivery models traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With 100+ employed clinicians and more than 800 teammates in over 65 clinic locations and growing, TOI is changing oncology for the better. For more information visit www.theoncologyinstitute.com .

About House Rx

House Rx is a healthcare technology and services company focused on making specialty medication more accessible and affordable. The company partners with specialty clinics across the country to enable community-based clinics to offer medically integrated dispensing, ultimately bringing together medical and pharmacy expertise to better serve patients, lower the cost of care, and create a better experience for patients and their caregivers. Learn more at www.houserx.com .



