Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc

LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

31 July 2023

Closure of Offer for Subscription

The Board of Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc announces that the Offer for Subscription that launched on 31 October 2022 has now closed, and no new applications will be accepted.

A final allotment in respect of unallotted applications will be made in the coming days, once processing is complete.