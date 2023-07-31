Anti-Drone Market Worth $ 8461.32 million by 2030, Growing At a CAGR of 27.8% Report by Coherent Market Insights, Inc.

Burlingame, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As drones are used to gather sensitive information, anti-drone systems are necessary for the safety of the nation. An anti-drone system is a technology that blocks r tracks Unmanned Aerial Devices (UAVs). The system is used often to detect enemy drones and destroy them using radio frequency. Anti-drone technology includes a wide range of solutions that allow users to detect, classify, and/or mitigate drones and UAVs to protect areas such as critical infrastructure, airports, public spaces, and military bases. Anti-drone system is preferably portable and has the ability to protect facilities by quickly detecting multiple drones at the sufficient distance. Thus, there is an increasing demand for anti-drone system/technology across the globe. According to Coherent Market Insights, global anti-drone market is estimated to be valued at US$ 914.21 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 27.8% during the forecast period (2023-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Anti-Drone Market:

Increasing adoption of counter drones for remote sensing is one of the key trends expected to drive growth of the global anti-drone market. For instance, counter-drone technology is rapidly emerging as a way to respond to drone threats. This is attributed to the increase in concerns about the threat that drones pose in civilian and military environments. Counter drone technology is used to detect and/or intercept unmanned aircraft systems, as the systems employ a number of methods to detect the presence of hostile and unauthorized aerial vehicles. Rising incidence of security breaches and the use of drones by terrorists are further increasing the demand for counter-drone technologies.

Global Anti-Drone Market – Drivers

High demand for anti-drone systems to augment the market growth

Increasing incidents of security breaches and concerns regarding public and national security are increasing the demand for anti-drone (counter-drone) system worldwide. In March 2022, Teledyne FLIR Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, announced the launch of Lightweight Vehicle Surveillance System (LVSS) with revolutionary air domain awareness (ADA) & advanced counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) capabilities. A new LVSS ADA C-UAS is an enhanced addition to Teledyne FLIR’s field-proven LVSS platform that features reliable, rapidly deployable, cutting-edge technology to detect and mitigate the growing threat of small drones.

Anti-Drone Market Report Coverage

Detection, and Jamming and Disruption By Vertical: Defense, Airport, and Other Critical Structure Companies covered: Drone Defence, DeTect Inc., Zen Technologies Limited, DroneShield Ltd, METIS Aerospace Ltd, QinetiQ Group PLC, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin Corporation SRC Inc., Dedrone, SAAB AB, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, IAI Group, Citadel Defense, and Robin Radar Systems Growth Drivers: Increasing incidences of security breaches by hidden drones

Increasing adoption as well as development of anti-drone systems Restraints & Challenges: High cost

Low level of technical readiness

Increasing number of terrorist/illicit activities to drive market growth

With the increasing number terrorist and illicit activities around the world, the use and demand for anti-drone system/technology is also increasing rapidly. In July 2021, The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), India developed anti-drone system to neutralize enemy drone attacks. The new drone technology is capable of counter-attacks including detection, Soft Kill (for jamming the communication links of drone) and Hard Kill (laser-based hard kill to destroy drone) of enemy Drones. This new drone technology is already demonstrated to Armed Services and other internal security agencies. This in turn is expected to drive market growth.

Global Anti-Drone Market – Restrain

Concerns regarding security to hamper the market growth

One of the key factors expected to hamper growth of the global anti-drone market is the concerns regarding public and national security. For instance, anti-drone (counter-drone) system/technology may collect personal information or interfere with nearby communications. One can also conduct a virtual surveillance of parks, schools, government buildings, and banks using online aerial and satellite images. In fact, the national security can also be compromised. Thus, concerns regarding public and national security, if adequate safety measures are not taken, are expected to hamper the growth of the global anti-drone market over the forecast period.

Global Anti-Drone Market – Opportunities

Increasing demand for versatile and scalable anti-drone systems for defense purposes is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global anti-drone market. In August 2021, the Indian Armed Forces signed an agreement with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) to deliver the D4 system (D4S), the first indigenous anti-drone system developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), India. The system is capable of detecting and jamming micro drones and uses a laser-based mechanism to terminate the targets. Both the static and mobile versions of D4S will be deployed for the Indian Army, Navy, and Air force.

Global Anti-Drone Market - Key Developments

In October 2021, DroneShield announced the purchase of several of its DroneSentry-X systems, providing on-the-move Counter-UAS (C-UAS) capabilities to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). DroneShield continues to strengthen its collaboration with the DHS and several of its component agencies on multiple fronts.

In July 2021, Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K) launched the technology innovation hub to find cyber security solutions for anti-drones technologies, intrusion detection system, block-chain, and cyber physical system. IIT Kanpur’s C3i hub will focus on safeguarding the cyberspace including critical infrastructure, as the Government of India is promoting Make-in India cyber-security solutions to counter rising threats from neighbouring countries.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global anti-drone market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 27.8% over the forecast period. The global anti-drone market is growing rapidly in response to the increasing development of versatile, scalable, and cost-effective anti-drone systems.

On the basis of Application: Detection and Jamming Segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and this is attributed to the increasing number of terrorist and illicit activities across the globe.

On the basis of Vertical: Defense Segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and this is attributed to the increasing demand for anti-drone (counter-drone) systems for defense purposes around the world.

On the basis of Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to hold a dominant position during the forecast period due to rising incidence of security breaches, increasing number of terrorist and illicit activities, and increasing demand for anti-drone systems in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global anti-drone market include Drone Defence, DeTect Inc., Zen Technologies Limited, DroneShield Ltd, METIS Aerospace Ltd., QinetiQ Group PLC, Thales Group, Dedrone, SAAB AB, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, IAI Group, Citadel Defense, Robin Radar Systems, and Lockheed Martin Corporation SRC Inc.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Anti-Drone Market, By Application: Detection Jamming and Disruption

Global Anti-Drone Market, By Vertical: Defense Airports Other Critical Structures

Global Anti-Drone Market, By Geography: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



