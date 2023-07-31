Cargotec Corporation: Share Repurchase 31.7.2023

| Source: Cargotec Corporation Cargotec Corporation

Helsinki, FINLAND




CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 31 JULY 2023 AT 6.30 PM (EET)
   
   
CARGOTEC CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 31.7.2023
   
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date31.7.2023 
Bourse tradeBuy 
ShareCGCBV 
Amount21,000Shares
Average price/ share43.3558EUR
Total cost910,471.80EUR
   
   
Cargotec Corporation now holds a total of 131 043 shares
including the shares repurchased on 31.7.2023 
   
   
On behalf of Cargotec Corporation 
   
Nordea Bank Oyj  
   
Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen 
   

For further information, please contact:
Martti Henttunen, Senior Manager, Communications and Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 570 1878

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed the United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2022 totalled approximately EUR 4.1 billion and it employs around 11,700 people. www.cargotec.com

Attachment


Attachments

CGCBV_31.7_trades