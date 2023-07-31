BNP PARIBAS Group: share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 24 July to 28 July 2023

French English

Paris, 31 July 2023

BNP Paribas share buyback programme

Declaration of transactions in own shares

from July 24, 2023 to July 28, 2023

In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 24/07/2023 FR0000131104 2,721 57.5314 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 25/07/2023 FR0000131104 196 58.4256 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 25/07/2023 FR0000131104 140 58.4769 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 25/07/2023 FR0000131104 219 58.4320 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 25/07/2023 FR0000131104 14,445 58.4888 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 26/07/2023 FR0000131104 36 57.8500 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 26/07/2023 FR0000131104 785 58.2410 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 26/07/2023 FR0000131104 93 57.9452 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 26/07/2023 FR0000131104 14,086 57.9773 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 27/07/2023 FR0000131104 27,140 59.8433 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 27/07/2023 FR0000131104 22,871 59.9173 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 27/07/2023 FR0000131104 9,820 59.9375 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 27/07/2023 FR0000131104 100,169 59.8738 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 28/07/2023 FR0000131104 197 60.3903 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 28/07/2023 FR0000131104 77 60.2600 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 28/07/2023 FR0000131104 9,726 60.2802 XPAR * Four-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 202,721 59.6245





The description of the share buyback programme is available in appendix and on BNP Paribas’s website:

https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/regulated-information

