BNP PARIBAS Group: share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 24 July to 28 July 2023

Paris, 31 July 2023

BNP Paribas share buyback programme

Declaration of transactions in own shares
from July 24, 2023 to July 28, 2023

In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:

Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer  (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentification code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *Market (MIC Code)
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8324/07/2023FR00001311042,72157.5314XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8325/07/2023FR000013110419658.4256AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8325/07/2023FR000013110414058.4769CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8325/07/2023FR000013110421958.4320TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8325/07/2023FR000013110414,44558.4888XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8326/07/2023FR00001311043657.8500AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8326/07/2023FR000013110478558.2410CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8326/07/2023FR00001311049357.9452TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8326/07/2023FR000013110414,08657.9773XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8327/07/2023FR000013110427,14059.8433AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8327/07/2023FR000013110422,87159.9173CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8327/07/2023FR00001311049,82059.9375TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8327/07/2023FR0000131104100,16959.8738XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8328/07/2023FR000013110419760.3903CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8328/07/2023FR00001311047760.2600TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8328/07/2023FR00001311049,72660.2802XPAR
       
* Four-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL202,72159.6245 


The description of the share buyback programme is available in appendix and on BNP Paribas’s website:
https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/regulated-information

