BNP Paribas share buyback programme

Declaration of transactions in own shares

from December 15, 2025 to December 19, 2025

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 22 December 2025

In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 15/12/2025 FR0000131104 52 000 79.1179 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 15/12/2025 FR0000131104 193 000 79.1175 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 15/12/2025 FR0000131104 35 000 79.1133 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 15/12/2025 FR0000131104 340 000 79.1297 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 16/12/2025 FR0000131104 50 000 79.4148 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 16/12/2025 FR0000131104 200 000 79.3970 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 16/12/2025 FR0000131104 34 000 79.4337 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 16/12/2025 FR0000131104 334 000 79.3793 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 17/12/2025 FR0000131104 50 000 79.7813 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 17/12/2025 FR0000131104 169 855 79.7885 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 17/12/2025 FR0000131104 30 000 79.7746 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 17/12/2025 FR0000131104 360 145 79.8191 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 18/12/2025 FR0000131104 50 000 80.1539 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 18/12/2025 FR0000131104 200 000 80.1634 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 18/12/2025 FR0000131104 30 000 80.1448 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 18/12/2025 FR0000131104 328 000 80.1759 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 19/12/2025 FR0000131104 35 000 80.6262 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 19/12/2025 FR0000131104 139 885 80.6317 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 19/12/2025 FR0000131104 20 000 80.6217 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 19/12/2025 FR0000131104 398 663 80.6411 XPAR * Four-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 3,049,548 79.8171

The share buyback programme announced on 24 November 2025 was completed on 19 December 2025. 15,184,150 shares were repurchased at an average price of € 75.74 per share, for a total amount of EUR 1.15 billion.



The shares bought back under this programme will be cancelled.

The description of the share buyback programme is available on BNP Paribas’s website:

https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/regulated-information

