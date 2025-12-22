BNP Paribas share buyback programme
Declaration of transactions in own shares
from December 15, 2025 to December 19, 2025
PRESS RELEASE
Paris, 22 December 2025
In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|15/12/2025
|FR0000131104
|52 000
|79.1179
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|15/12/2025
|FR0000131104
|193 000
|79.1175
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|15/12/2025
|FR0000131104
|35 000
|79.1133
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|15/12/2025
|FR0000131104
|340 000
|79.1297
|XPAR
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|16/12/2025
|FR0000131104
|50 000
|79.4148
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|16/12/2025
|FR0000131104
|200 000
|79.3970
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|16/12/2025
|FR0000131104
|34 000
|79.4337
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|16/12/2025
|FR0000131104
|334 000
|79.3793
|XPAR
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|17/12/2025
|FR0000131104
|50 000
|79.7813
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|17/12/2025
|FR0000131104
|169 855
|79.7885
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|17/12/2025
|FR0000131104
|30 000
|79.7746
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|17/12/2025
|FR0000131104
|360 145
|79.8191
|XPAR
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|18/12/2025
|FR0000131104
|50 000
|80.1539
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|18/12/2025
|FR0000131104
|200 000
|80.1634
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|18/12/2025
|FR0000131104
|30 000
|80.1448
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|18/12/2025
|FR0000131104
|328 000
|80.1759
|XPAR
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|19/12/2025
|FR0000131104
|35 000
|80.6262
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|19/12/2025
|FR0000131104
|139 885
|80.6317
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|19/12/2025
|FR0000131104
|20 000
|80.6217
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|19/12/2025
|FR0000131104
|398 663
|80.6411
|XPAR
|* Four-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
|3,049,548
|79.8171
The share buyback programme announced on 24 November 2025 was completed on 19 December 2025. 15,184,150 shares were repurchased at an average price of € 75.74 per share, for a total amount of EUR 1.15 billion.
The shares bought back under this programme will be cancelled.
The description of the share buyback programme is available on BNP Paribas’s website:
https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/regulated-information
