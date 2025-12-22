BNP Paribas share buyback programme - Declaration of transactions in own shares from December 15, 2025 to December 19, 2025

BNP Paribas share buyback programme

Declaration of transactions in own shares
from December 15, 2025 to December 19, 2025

Paris, 22 December 2025

In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:

Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentification code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *Market (MIC Code)
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8315/12/2025FR000013110452 00079.1179AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8315/12/2025FR0000131104193 00079.1175CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8315/12/2025FR000013110435 00079.1133TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8315/12/2025FR0000131104340 00079.1297XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8316/12/2025FR000013110450 00079.4148AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8316/12/2025FR0000131104200 00079.3970CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8316/12/2025FR000013110434 00079.4337TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8316/12/2025FR0000131104334 00079.3793XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8317/12/2025FR000013110450 00079.7813AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8317/12/2025FR0000131104169 85579.7885CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8317/12/2025FR000013110430 00079.7746TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8317/12/2025FR0000131104360 14579.8191XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8318/12/2025FR000013110450 00080.1539AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8318/12/2025FR0000131104200 00080.1634CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8318/12/2025FR000013110430 00080.1448TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8318/12/2025FR0000131104328 00080.1759XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8319/12/2025FR000013110435 00080.6262AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8319/12/2025FR0000131104139 88580.6317CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8319/12/2025FR000013110420 00080.6217TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8319/12/2025FR0000131104398 66380.6411XPAR
* Four-digit rounding after the decimalTOTAL3,049,54879.8171 

The share buyback programme announced on 24 November 2025 was completed on 19 December 2025. 15,184,150 shares were repurchased at an average price of € 75.74 per share, for a total amount of EUR 1.15 billion.

The shares bought back under this programme will be cancelled.

The description of the share buyback programme is available on BNP Paribas’s website:

https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/regulated-information

Share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 15 December 2025 to 19 December 2025

