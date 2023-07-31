Coastal Laser Center Celebrates 6-Month Anniversary and National Tattoo Removal Day in Newport News, VA Featuring the Astanza Trinity TSR

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Laser Center , a rising laser tattoo removal practice in Newport News, VA, is celebrating National Tattoo Removal Day and its 6-month anniversary. The specialty laser business offers advanced removal of unwanted tattoos, carbon facials, spider vein removal, and more using the industry-leading Astanza TrinityTSR laser. Coastal Laser Center has quickly become a staple brand in the Newport News aesthetic scene thanks to its various services, cutting-edge technology, and unparalleled customer service.



“We are so excited to participate in our first-ever National Tattoo Removal Day! Laser tattoo removal is one of our most popular treatments, and for good reason, too,” said Matthew Gular, owner. “We’ve seen firsthand how this powerful service transforms our clients’ outward appearance while boosting their inner confidence. It’s been an amazing six months, and we cannot wait for what’s in store for Coastal Laser Center. We’re so grateful for the numerous clients who have trusted us and look forward to helping more people in the greater Newport News area.”

National Tattoo Removal Day is celebrated annually on August 14th and promotes awareness about this innovative laser procedure. Furthermore, it recognizes the many nationwide laser tattoo removal businesses and practitioners while encouraging individuals with tattoo regret to pursue treatment. To celebrate, Coastal Laser Center is doing a special of 50% off first treatments for new clients the week of the 14th.

Coastal Laser Center uses the cutting-edge Astanza Trinity TSR triple-wavelength laser. This advanced technology combines the power of a Q-switched Nd:YAG laser and a Q-switched ruby laser to produce three wavelengths for full-spectrum removal. The TrinityTSR can treat all tattoo colors and safely treat all skin types on the Fitzpatrick scale. The TrinityTSR also features a homogenized flat-top profile to minimize treatment overlap and reduce unwanted risks of side effects. Coastal Laser Center also uses the Zimmer Cryo cooling machine to provide superior skin numbing before, during, and after treatment.

“Coastal Laser Center’s commitment to results and customer care are just two reasons for its quick success,” said Joshua Walsh, Astanza Account Representative. “We are thrilled to have the TrinityTSR represented by Matthew and his team of skincare professionals.”

About Coastal Laser Center

Coastal Laser Center is a leading laser provider in Newport News, VA that offers a variety of services, including laser tattoo removal, spider vein removal, sun spot and age spot removal, laser carbon peels, and more. Treatments are performed by Certified Laser Technicians and Laser Safety Officers who received professional training at New Look Laser College .

To schedule a free consultation or learn more, visit https://coastallaserinc.com/ , call (757) 525-1550, email mgular@coastallaserinc.com , or follow them on Facebook and Instagram . Coastal Laser Center is located at 720 Thimble Shoals Blvd., Suite 110, Newport News, Virginia 23606.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar®, PicoStar®, and DermaBlate® systems, Astanza offers an unbeatable experience through The Astanza Experience , which consists of the Business Builder System, 3-Business Day Service Guarantee, and Lifetime Training and Support. Together, these components give Astanza clients a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a Great Place to Work and ranked #49 on Fortune’s 2023 Best Places to Work in TexasTM and #49 on Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Health CareTM.