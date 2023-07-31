Transocean Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Total contract drilling revenues were $729 million, compared to $649 million in the first quarter of 2023 (total adjusted contract drilling revenues of $748 million, compared to $667 million in the first quarter of 2023);

Revenue efficiency ( 1) was 97.2%, compared to 97.8% in the prior quarter;

was 97.2%, compared to 97.8% in the prior quarter; Operating and maintenance expense was $484 million, compared to $409 million in the prior quarter;

Net loss attributable to controlling interest was $165 million, $0.22 per diluted share, compared to $465 million, $0.64 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023;

Adjusted EBITDA was $237 million, compared to $217 million in the prior quarter;

Cash flows from operations was $157 million, versus $(47) million in the first quarter of 2023; and

Contract backlog was $9.2 billion as of the July 2023 Fleet Status Report.



STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) today reported a net loss attributable to controlling interest of $165 million, $0.22 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Second quarter results included net unfavorable items of $55 million, or $0.07 per diluted share as follows:

$53 million, $0.07 per diluted share, loss on impairment of assets; and

$2 million, other discrete items, net.

After consideration of these net unfavorable items, second quarter 2023 adjusted net loss was $110 million, or $0.15 per diluted share.

Contract drilling revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2023, increased sequentially by $80 million to $729 million, primarily due to increased activity for rigs that returned to work after being idle in the first quarter, the commencement of operations of the newbuild Deepwater Titan and $19 million of revenues associated with the early termination of Transocean Endurance and Transocean Barents, partially offset by reduced activity for two rigs that were idle in the second quarter of 2023.

Contract intangible amortization represented a non-cash revenue reduction of $19 million. This compares with $18 million in the prior quarter.

Operating and maintenance expense was $484 million, compared with $409 million in the prior quarter. The sequential increase was primarily due to rigs that returned to work after being idle, the commencement of operations of the newbuild Deepwater Titan and higher costs associated with two rigs undergoing contract preparation.

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized, was $168 million, compared with $249 million in the prior quarter. Interest expense included a non-cash loss of $46 million, compared with $133 million in the prior quarter, associated with the fair value adjustment of the bifurcated exchange feature embedded in our exchangeable bonds issued in September of 2022. Interest income was $11 million, compared with $19 million in the previous quarter.

The Effective Tax Rate(2) was 8.8%, up from (12.3)% in the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to updates to our forecast to include losses on revaluation of our exchangeable bonds. The Effective Tax Rate excluding discrete items was 11.7% compared to (29.0)% in the previous quarter.

Cash provided by operating activities was $157 million during the second quarter of 2023, representing an increase of $204 million compared to the prior quarter. The sequential increase is primarily due to increased collections from customers, reduced payments for payroll-related items, and reduced payments for interest.

Second quarter 2023 capital expenditures of $76 million decreased primarily due to reduced spending for our newbuild rigs under construction. This compares with $81 million in the prior quarter.

“During the second quarter, we continued to benefit from increased demand for our fleet of high-specification floaters. As of our latest fleet status report, we secured an additional $1.2 billion of backlog at a weighted average dayrate of approximately $456,000,” said Chief Executive Officer, Jeremy Thigpen. “As evidenced by our customers contracting rigs well in advance of their programs and committing to long-term contracts, the outlook for our high-specification assets and services remains robust.”

Thigpen concluded, “In addition to securing contracts at market-leading rates, our focus remains on the flawless execution of our offshore operations to maximize the value of our $9.2 billion backlog for our shareholders.”



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present our operating results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“U.S. GAAP”). We believe certain financial measures, such as Adjusted Contract Drilling Revenues, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income, which are non-GAAP measures, provide users of our financial statements with supplemental information that may be useful in evaluating our operating performance. We believe that such non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our operating results presented under U.S. GAAP, can be used to better assess our performance from period to period and relative to performance of other companies in our industry, without regard to financing methods, historical cost basis or capital structure. Such non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

All non-GAAP measure reconciliations to the most comparative U.S. GAAP measures are displayed in quantitative schedules on the company’s website at: www.deepwater.com.

About Transocean

Transocean is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The company specializes in technically demanding sectors of the global offshore drilling business with a particular focus on ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services, and operates the highest specification floating offshore drilling fleet in the world.

Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in and operates a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters and nine harsh environment floaters. In addition, Transocean holds a noncontrolling ownership interest in a company that is constructing one ultra-deepwater drillship.

For more information about Transocean, please visit: www.deepwater.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements described herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements could contain words such as "possible," "intend," "will," "if," "expect," or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, estimated duration of customer contracts, contract dayrate amounts, future contract commencement dates and locations, planned shipyard projects and other out-of-service time, sales of drilling units, timing of the company’s newbuild deliveries, operating hazards and delays, risks associated with international operations, actions by customers and other third parties, the fluctuation of current and future prices of oil and gas, the global and regional supply and demand for oil and gas, the intention to scrap certain drilling rigs, the success of our business following prior acquisitions, the effects of the spread of and mitigation efforts by governments, businesses and individuals related to contagious illnesses, such as COVID-19, and other factors, including those and other risks discussed in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in the company's other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the SEC's website at: www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize (or the other consequences of such a development worsen), or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the company or to persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which we become aware of, after the date hereof, except as otherwise may be required by law. All non-GAAP financial measure reconciliations to the most comparative GAAP measure are displayed in quantitative schedules on the company’s website at: www.deepwater.com.

(1) Revenue efficiency is defined as actual operating revenues, excluding revenues for contract terminations and reimbursements, for the measurement period divided by the maximum revenue calculated for the measurement period, expressed as a percentage. Maximum revenue is defined as the greatest amount of contract drilling revenues the drilling unit could earn for the measurement period, excluding revenues for incentive provisions, reimbursements and contract terminations. See the accompanying schedule entitled “Revenue Efficiency.” (2) Effective Tax Rate is defined as income tax expense or benefit divided by income or loss before income taxes. See the accompanying schedule entitled “Supplemental Effective Tax Rate Analysis.”

TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Contract drilling revenues $ 729 $ 692 $ 1,378 $ 1,278 Costs and expenses Operating and maintenance 484 433 893 845 Depreciation and amortization 186 184 368 367 General and administrative 48 43 93 85 718 660 1,354 1,297 Loss on impairment of assets (53 ) — (53 ) — Loss on disposal of assets, net — (4 ) (170 ) (3 ) Operating income (loss) (42 ) 28 (199 ) (22 ) Other income (expense), net Interest income 11 4 30 6 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized (168 ) (100 ) (417 ) (202 ) Loss on retirement of debt — — (32 ) — Other, net 18 3 23 4 (139 ) (93 ) (396 ) (192 ) Loss before income tax expense (benefit) (181 ) (65 ) (595 ) (214 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (16 ) 3 35 29 Net loss (165 ) (68 ) (630 ) (243 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest — — — — Net loss attributable to controlling interest $ (165 ) $ (68 ) $ (630 ) $ (243 ) Loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.22 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.85 ) $ (0.36 ) Weighted-average shares, basic and diluted 761 692 745 678





TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except share data) (Unaudited)





June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 821 $ 683 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $3 and $2 at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 523 485 Materials and supplies, net of allowance of $202 and $199 at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 397 388 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 213 308 Other current assets 281 144 Total current assets 2,235 2,008 Property and equipment 23,527 24,217 Less accumulated depreciation (6,607 ) (6,748 ) Property and equipment, net 16,920 17,469 Contract intangible assets 19 56 Deferred tax assets, net 45 13 Other assets 994 890 Total assets $ 20,213 $ 20,436 Liabilities and equity Accounts payable $ 285 $ 281 Accrued income taxes 16 19 Debt due within one year 293 719 Other current liabilities 547 539 Total current liabilities 1,141 1,558 Long-term debt 7,154 6,628 Deferred tax liabilities, net 552 493 Other long-term liabilities 961 965 Total long-term liabilities 8,667 8,086 Commitments and contingencies Shares, CHF 0.10 par value, 1,021,294,549 authorized, 142,362,093 conditionally authorized, 831,845,482 issued and 766,655,180 outstanding at June 30, 2023, and 905,093,509 authorized, 142,362,675 conditionally authorized, 797,244,753 issued and 721,888,427 outstanding at December 31, 2022 76 71 Additional paid-in capital 14,233 13,984 Accumulated deficit (3,709 ) (3,079 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (196 ) (185 ) Total controlling interest shareholders’ equity 10,404 10,791 Noncontrolling interest 1 1 Total equity 10,405 10,792 Total liabilities and equity $ 20,213 $ 20,436





TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)





Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (630 ) $ (243 ) Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided by operating activities: Contract intangible asset amortization 37 59 Depreciation and amortization 368 367 Share-based compensation expense 20 15 Loss on impairment of assets 53 — Loss on disposal of assets, net 170 3 Fair value adjustment to bifurcated compound exchange feature 179 — Loss on retirement of debt 32 — Deferred income tax expense 27 25 Other, net 46 32 Changes in deferred revenues, net 27 (31 ) Changes in deferred costs, net (37 ) 13 Changes in other operating assets and liabilities, net (182 ) (200 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 110 40 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (157 ) (221 ) Investments in equity of unconsolidated affiliates (10 ) (19 ) Proceeds from disposal of assets, net 4 4 Net cash used in investing activities (163 ) (236 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repayments of debt (1,568 ) (257 ) Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of issue costs 1,665 — Proceeds from issuance of shares, net of issue costs — 206 Other, net (1 ) (4 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 96 (55 ) Net increase (decrease) in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents 43 (251 ) Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 991 1,412 Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,034 $ 1,161





TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES FLEET OPERATING STATISTICS Three months ended June 30, March 31 June 30, Contract Drilling Revenues (in millions) 2023 2023 2022 Contract drilling revenues Ultra-deepwater floaters $ 536 $ 484 $ 451 Harsh environment floaters 193 165 241 Total contract drilling revenues $ 729 $ 649 $ 692





Three months ended June 30, March 31 June 30, Average Daily Revenue (1) 2023 2023 2022 Ultra-deepwater floaters $ 380,600 $ 360,000 $ 334,400 Harsh environment floaters 332,000 376,000 406,000 Total fleet average daily revenue $ 367,000 $ 364,100 $ 358,100





Three months ended June 30, March 31 June 30, Utilization (2) 2023 2023 2022 Ultra-deepwater floaters 53.7 % 52.5 % 53.8 % Harsh environment floaters 57.7 % 50.1 % 70.0 % Total fleet average rig utilization 54.7 % 51.9 % 58.2 %





Three months ended June 30, March 31 June 30, Revenue Efficiency (3) 2023 2023 2022 Ultra-deepwater floaters 97.3 % 97.4 % 96.8 % Harsh environment floaters 96.8 % 98.7 % 99.5 % Total fleet average revenue efficiency 97.2 % 97.8 % 97.8 % (1) Average daily revenue is defined as operating revenues, excluding revenues for contract terminations, reimbursements and contract intangible amortization, earned per operating day. An operating day is defined as a day for which a rig is contracted to earn a dayrate during the firm contract period after operations commence. (2) Rig utilization is defined as the total number of operating days divided by the total number of rig calendar days in the measurement period, expressed as a percentage. (3) Revenue efficiency is defined as actual operating revenues, excluding revenues for contract terminations and reimbursements, for the measurement period divided by the maximum revenue calculated for the measurement period, expressed as a percentage. Maximum revenue is defined as the greatest amount of contract drilling revenues the drilling unit could earn for the measurement period, excluding revenues for incentive provisions, reimbursements and contract terminations.

TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE (in millions, except per share data) YTD QTD YTD 06/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23 Adjusted Net Loss Net loss attributable to controlling interest, as reported $ (630 ) $ (165 ) $ (465 ) Loss on impairment of assets 53 53 — Loss on disposal of assets, net 169 — 169 Loss on debt conversion 3 3 — Loss on retirement of debt 32 — 32 Discrete tax items (12 ) (1 ) (11 ) Net loss, as adjusted $ (385 ) $ (110 ) $ (275 ) Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share: Diluted loss per share, as reported $ (0.85 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.64 ) Loss on impairment of assets 0.07 0.07 — Loss on disposal of assets, net 0.23 — 0.23 Loss on debt conversion — — — Loss on retirement of debt 0.04 — 0.04 Discrete tax items (0.01 ) — (0.01 ) Diluted loss per share, as adjusted $ (0.52 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.38 )





YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD 12/31/22 12/31/22 09/30/22 09/30/22 06/30/22 06/30/22 03/31/22 Adjusted Net Loss Net loss attributable to controlling interest, as reported $ (621 ) $ (350 ) $ (271 ) $ (28 ) $ (243 ) $ (68 ) $ (175 ) Gain on retirement of debt (8 ) (1 ) (7 ) (7 ) — — — Discrete tax items (19 ) (5 ) (14 ) (6 ) (8 ) — (8 ) Net loss, as adjusted $ (648 ) $ (356 ) $ (292 ) $ (41 ) $ (251 ) $ (68 ) $ (183 ) Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share: Diluted loss per share, as reported $ (0.89 ) $ (0.48 ) $ (0.39 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.26 ) Gain on retirement of debt (0.01 ) — (0.01 ) (0.01 ) — — — Discrete tax items (0.03 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) — (0.02 ) Diluted loss per share, as adjusted $ (0.93 ) $ (0.49 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.28 )





TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS ADJUSTED CONTRACT DRILLING REVENUES EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION AND RELATED MARGINS (in millions, except percentages) YTD QTD YTD 06/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23 Contract drilling revenues $ 1,378 $ 729 $ 649 Contract intangible asset amortization 37 19 18 Adjusted Contract Drilling Revenues $ 1,415 $ 748 $ 667 Net loss $ (630 ) $ (165 ) $ (465 ) Interest expense, net of interest income 387 157 230 Income tax expense (benefit) 35 (16 ) 51 Depreciation and amortization 368 186 182 Contract intangible asset amortization 37 19 18 EBITDA 197 181 16 Loss on disposal of assets, net 169 — 169 Loss on impairment 53 53 — Loss on debt conversion 3 3 — Loss on retirement of debt 32 — 32 Adjusted EBITDA $ 454 $ 237 $ 217 Loss margin (45.7 ) % (22.6 ) % (71.6 ) % EBITDA margin 13.9 % 24.2 % 2.4 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 32.1 % 31.7 % 32.5 %





YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD 12/31/22 12/31/22 09/30/22 09/30/22 06/30/22 06/30/22 03/31/22 Contract drilling revenues $ 2,575 $ 606 $ 1,969 $ 691 $ 1,278 $ 692 $ 586 Contract intangible asset amortization 117 19 98 39 59 30 29 Adjusted Contract Drilling Revenues $ 2,692 $ 625 $ 2,067 $ 730 $ 1,337 $ 722 $ 615 Net loss $ (621 ) $ (350 ) $ (271 ) $ (28 ) $ (243 ) $ (68 ) $ (175 ) Interest expense, net of interest income 534 251 283 87 196 96 100 Income tax expense (benefit) 59 35 24 (5 ) 29 3 26 Depreciation and amortization 735 186 549 182 367 184 183 Contract intangible asset amortization 117 19 98 39 59 30 29 EBITDA 824 141 683 275 408 245 163 Gain on retirement of debt (8 ) (1 ) (7 ) (7 ) — — — Adjusted EBITDA $ 816 $ 140 $ 676 $ 268 $ 408 $ 245 $ 163 Loss margin (24.1 ) % (57.8 ) % (13.8 ) % (4.1 ) % (19.0 ) % (9.8 ) % (29.9 ) % EBITDA margin 30.6 % 22.7 % 33.0 % 37.6 % 30.5 % 33.9 % 26.5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 30.3 % 22.4 % 32.7 % 36.7 % 30.5 % 33.9 % 26.5 %



