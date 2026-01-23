Transocean Ltd. Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Date

STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) announced today that it will report earnings for the fourth quarter 2025 and issue a fleet status report on Thursday, February 19, 2026, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company will conduct a teleconference starting at 9 a.m. EST, 3 p.m. CET, on Friday, February 20, 2026. Individuals who wish to participate in the teleconference should dial +1 785-424-1619 approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and refer to conference code 788952.

A listen-only simulcast of the teleconference can be accessed at: www.deepwater.com, by selecting Investors, News, and Webcasts. A replay of the teleconference will be available after 12 p.m. EST, 6 p.m. CET, on February 20, 2026. The replay, which will be archived for approximately 30 days, can be accessed at +1 402-220-6068, passcode 788952. The replay will also be available on the company's website.

About Transocean

Transocean is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. Transocean specializes in technically demanding sectors of the global offshore drilling business with a particular focus on ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services and operates the highest specification floating offshore drilling fleet in the world.

Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in and operates a fleet of 27 mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of 20 ultra-deepwater floaters and seven harsh environment floaters.

Analyst Contact:

Sarah Davidson

+1 713-232-7217

Media Contact:

Kristina Mays

+1 713-232-7734