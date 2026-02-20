Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report

STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) today issued a quarterly Fleet Status Report that provides the current status of, and contract information for, the company’s fleet of offshore drilling rigs.

UPDATES

This quarter’s report includes the following updates:

Transocean Barents – Customer exercised a one-well option in Romania at a dayrate of $480,000.

Deepwater Mykonos – Awarded a three-well contract with bp in Brazil.

Deepwater Mykonos – Customer exercised a 90-day option in Brazil.

Deepwater Skyros – Awarded a six-well contract in Australia plus options up to an incremental 900 days.

Transocean Enabler – Customer awarded three fixtures for a total of seven wells in Norway at a dayrate of $455,000.



Transocean Encourage – Awarded a seven-well extension in Norway at a dayrate of $416,000.

Transocean Endurance – Customer exercised a three-well option in Australia at a dayrate of $419,000.

Transocean Equinox – Customer exercised a one-well option in Australia at a dayrate of $540,000.

The aggregate incremental backlog associated with these 10 fixtures is approximately $610 million. As of February 19, 2026, the company’s total backlog is approximately $6.1 billion.

The report can be accessed on the company’s website: www.deepwater.com.

ABOUT TRANSOCEAN

Transocean is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. Transocean specializes in technically demanding sectors of the global offshore drilling business with a particular focus on ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services and operates the highest specification floating offshore drilling fleet in the world.

Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in and operates a fleet of 27 mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of 20 ultra-deepwater floaters and seven harsh environment floaters.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The statements described herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements could contain words such as “estimated,” “approximately,” “possible,” “intend,” “will,” “if,” “expect,” or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are beyond our control, and in many cases, cannot be predicted. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, estimated duration of customer contracts, contract dayrate amounts, future contract commencement dates and locations, planned shipyard projects and other out-of-service time, sales of drilling units, the cost and timing of mobilizations and reactivations, operating hazards and delays, weather-related risks, risks associated with international operations, actions by customers and other third parties, the fluctuation of current and future prices of oil and gas, the global and regional supply and demand for oil and gas, the intention to scrap certain drilling rigs, the impact of governmental laws and regulations, the effects of contagious illnesses including the spread of and mitigation efforts by governments, businesses and individuals, and other factors, including those and other risks discussed in the company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in the company’s other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available free of charge on the SEC’s website at: www.sec.gov. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or to persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement. We expressly disclaim any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in our expectations or beliefs with regard to the statement or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. All non-GAAP financial measure reconciliations to the most comparative GAAP measure are displayed in quantitative schedules on the company’s website at www.deepwater.com.

This press release, or referenced documents, do not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and do not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act (“FinSA”) or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of Transocean. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of Transocean and its securities, including the merits and risks involved, when making any investment decision involving Transocean securities.

