Green Thumb to Open RISE Dispensary Las Vegas on Craig, its 84th Retail Location in the Nation, on August 2nd

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RISE Dispensaries , a rapidly growing cannabis retail chain owned by Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb” or “the Company”) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), today announced that RISE Dispensary Las Vegas on Craig, the Company’s 84th retail location in the nation, will open on August 2nd. The new dispensary will hold a grand opening event on September 23rd, where profits from the day will be donated to Opportunity Village. The grand opening will be a part of the Green is Our Genre, RISE Grand Opening Tour, which will stop at every RISE Dispensary in Nevada and include music, exclusive promotions, and local food trucks. The first 50 guests in line will receive 50% off their purchase, accompanied by a swag bag.

"We are thrilled to open another RISE Dispensary in Las Vegas, a community that has welcomed us with open arms,” said Matt Navarro, Senior Vice President of Retail at Green Thumb. “We are proud to offer greater access to well-being through cannabis to more people in the area, while once again supporting Opportunity Village, an organization that shares our commitment to making a positive impact on the community.”

Opportunity Village is devoted to helping people with disabilities through workforce development, community employment, day services, inclusive housing, arts, and social recreation. RISE Dispensaries previously partnered with Opportunity Village by donating profits from the grand opening of its RISE Dispensary Las Vegas on Nellis. Since July 1st, Opportunity Village has served as the recipient of RISE Dispensaries’ Round Up Program across southern Nevada, where guests have the option to round transactions up to the nearest dollar in support of the organization.

In addition to RISE Dispensary on Craig, the Company operates other retail locations across the state, including RISE stores in Reno, Carson City, Henderson, Spanish Springs, and Las Vegas (some formerly Essence Dispensaries) on Nellis, South Durango, South Rainbow, and West Tropicana.

Green Thumb also operates manufacturing facilities in Las Vegas and Carson City, where it produces its branded products, including RYTHM premium flower and vapes, Dogwalkers pre-rolls, incredibles gummies and chocolates, Beboe socially-dosed vapes and gummies, Good Green flower, &Shine flower and vapes, and Doctor Solomon’s medical-grade tinctures, lotions, and balms.

RISE Dispensary Las Vegas on Craig is located at 3930 W. Craig Rd, Suite 103-104. Regular hours are Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Visit www.risecannabis.com for more information.

About RISE Dispensaries

RISE Dispensaries, a fast-growing national cannabis retailer founded under Chicago-based Green Thumb Industries, promotes social conscience, community impact and well-being through the power of cannabis. Since opening its doors in 2015, RISE has grown its national footprint to 84 retail locations across 14 U.S. markets and serves millions of patients and customers each year. RISE Dispensaries lead innovative access to cannabis by offering home delivery, virtual pharmacist consultations, mobile pre-ordering and the first consumption lounge east of the Mississippi at RISE Mundelein, Illinois (services vary by market). RISE locations offer a wide variety of products and award-winning brands including &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM, produced by owner Green Thumb Industries. RISE Rewards members enjoy insider perks, points and first access to products and merchandise. More information is available at risecannabis.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” or similar expressions and include information regarding the filing of the Documents and the timing thereof. The forward-looking information in this news release is based upon the expectations of future events which management believes to be reasonable. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Green Thumb does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information in this news release is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied. When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Green Thumb’s public filings with the applicable securities regulatory authorities, including with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on its website at www.sec.gov and with Canada’s System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com, as well as on Green Thumb’s website at https://investors.gtigrows.com, including in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

