Magna to Launch Industry-First Award With Modular eDecoupling Unit for BEVS

First-to-market bolt-on stand-alone solution for BEVs

Launching on multiple vehicles of a German premium automaker

New application contributes significantly to increasing electric driving range

AURORA, Ontario, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna is dedicated to advancing its electric driveline systems and powertrain technologies by prioritizing efficiency, safety, dynamics, and convenience. Demonstrating its commitment to innovation, the company has announced the start of production of a first-to-market, modular eDecoupling unit to support multiple battery electric vehicle (BEV) programs for a German premium OEM.

A bolt-on stand-alone solution for BEVs, Magna’s electro-magnetic eDecoupling is a robust, field proven product technology that is integrated as a complete module. The eDecoupling is an electromechanical device that disconnects the e-motor from the driveshaft in electric vehicles when propulsion power is not needed, reducing energy consumption and increasing efficiency. It contributes to increased electric driving range of up to nine percent, a significant benefit for all EVs. This is achieved by reducing drag torque losses of the e-motor and gearbox while its eDecoupling controls software smoothly operates all shifting sequences.

“Our new and innovative modular eDecoupling unit aligns perfectly with OEMs’ in-house manufacturing strategies for electric drive systems,” said Diba Ilunga, President Magna Powertrain. “Due to the compact design of the unit, we’ve successfully minimized added package space and weight in both axial and radial direction, which has helped ensure that it can be scalable for use across electric and hybrid vehicles from B segment up to SUVs and LCVs.”

The modular eDecoupling unit presents various features for customers, including: superior NVH behaviour thanks to seamless integration via powertrain controls; compact packaging; and a fast activation time of less than 100 milliseconds.

Production of the new eDecoupling unit will be at Magna’s powertrain facility in Lannach, Austria.

Magna has developed a complete family of decoupling units that will be going into mass production in BEV secondary eDrive applications in the near future.

TAGS

Electrification, EcoInnovation, eDecoupling, Modular eDecoupling Unit, Product and Technology

INVESTOR CONTACT

Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations

louis.tonelli@magna.com, 905-726-7035

MEDIA CONTACT

Tracy Fuerst, Vice President, Corporate Communications & PR

tracy.fuerst@magna.com, 248-761-7004

ABOUT MAGNA

Magna is more than one of the world’s largest suppliers in the automotive space. We are a mobility technology company built to innovate, with a global, entrepreneurial-minded team of over 171,000 employees across 341 manufacturing operations and 88 product development, engineering and sales centres spanning 29 countries. With 65+ years of expertise, our ecosystem of interconnected products combined with our complete vehicle expertise uniquely positions us to advance mobility in an expanded transportation landscape.

For further information about Magna (NYSE:MGA; TSX:MG), please visit www.magna.com or follow us on social.

THIS RELEASE MAY CONTAIN STATEMENTS WHICH CONSTITUTE “FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS” UNDER APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION AND ARE SUBJECT TO, AND EXPRESSLY QUALIFIED BY, THE CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMERS THAT ARE SET OUT IN MAGNA’S REGULATORY FILINGS. PLEASE REFER TO MAGNA’S MOST CURRENT MANAGEMENT’S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL POSITION, ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM AND ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 40-F, AS REPLACED OR UPDATED BY ANY OF MAGNA’S SUBSEQUENT REGULATORY FILINGS, WHICH SET OUT THE CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMERS, INCLUDING THE RISK FACTORS THAT COULD CAUSE ACTUAL EVENTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE INDICATED BY SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THESE DOCUMENTS ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW ON MAGNA’S WEBSITE AT WWW.MAGNA.COM.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a049c218-a387-4528-b852-dc3bdd24d700