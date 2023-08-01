IPG Photonics Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Continued Growth in Welding and Cleaning Applications Driven by E-Mobility

Softer Demand in Industrial Markets Impacted Sales and Outlook

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions, except per share data and percentages) 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Revenue $ 340.0 $ 377.0 (10 ) % $ 687.1 $ 747.0 (8 ) % Gross margin 43.4 % 45.7 % 42.9 % 46.1 % Operating income $ 72.1 $ 71.7 1 % $ 147.5 $ 164.8 (10 ) % Operating margin 21.2 % 19.0 % 21.5 % 22.1 % Net income attributable to IPG Photonics Corporation $ 62.3 $ 57.0 9 % $ 122.5 $ 126.5 (3 ) % Earnings per diluted share $ 1.31 $ 1.10 19 % $ 2.57 $ 2.41 7 %

Management Comments

"Our materials processing business, excluding China, performed well in the second quarter with continued strong demand in welding and cleaning applications, driven by e-mobility. We also saw a sequential improvement in flat sheet cutting sales across many regions despite macroeconomic uncertainties and competition in China," said Dr. Eugene Scherbakov, IPG Photonics' Chief Executive Officer. "Adoption of fiber laser technology continues and we are proud that our solutions have become an industry standard in many industrial applications. We are exploring additional opportunities to replace laser and non-laser technologies with IPG fiber laser solutions across many new and existing markets and applications."

Financial Highlights

Second quarter revenue of $340 million decreased 10% year over year. Changes in foreign exchange rates reduced revenue by approximately $9 million or 2% and divestitures reduced revenue by approximately 1% compared to the same period last year. Materials processing sales accounted for 92% of total revenue and decreased 8% year over year with growth in welding, cleaning, 3D printing and solar cell manufacturing applications offset by lower revenue in cutting and marking applications. Sales into other applications decreased 23% year over year due to lower revenue in medical and advanced applications, as well as the telecom divestiture. Emerging growth products sales accounted for 41% of total revenue.

Revenue in high power continuous wave (CW) lasers declined 10% year over year due to lower demand in flat sheet cutting applications. Sales of pulsed lasers declined 24% compared with the prior year as growth in cleaning and solar cell manufacturing applications was offset by lower demand in foil cutting and marking applications. By region, sales decreased 28% in China and 11% in North America, but increased 4% in Europe and 14% in Japan on a year-over-year basis.

Earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $1.31 increased 19% year over year. Foreign exchange transaction loss decreased operating income by $1 million, but had no material impact on net income and earnings per share due to a tax benefit. The effective tax rate in the quarter was 24%. During the second quarter, IPG generated $67 million in cash from operations and spent $26 million on capital expenditures.

Business Outlook and Financial Guidance

“Second quarter book-to-bill was below one as increased economic uncertainty negatively impacted customer orders in our key geographies. In particular, general industrial demand in Europe and North America has weakened while industrial demand and EV investment remain soft in China. However, we are pleased to see continued strong orders in e-mobility applications, driven by increased investments in EV battery capacity in Europe, North America, Korea and Japan, which should drive sales for our welding, foil cutting and cleaning solutions. We are also seeing increasing orders for 3D printing applications and laser diode heating and drying solutions and are excited about additional opportunities for these applications in the second half of 2023. The EV investment cycle in China is expected to rebound in 2024," concluded Dr. Scherbakov.

For the third quarter of 2023, IPG expects revenue of $300 million to $330 million. The Company expects the third quarter tax rate to be approximately 25%. IPG anticipates delivering earnings per diluted share in the range of $0.85 to $1.15.

As discussed in more detail in the "Safe Harbor" passage of this news release, actual results may differ from this guidance due to various factors including, but not limited to, trade policy changes and trade restrictions, the COVID-19 pandemic, product demand, order cancellations and delays, competition, tariffs, currency fluctuations and general economic conditions. This guidance is based upon current market conditions and expectations, and is subject to the risks outlined in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, and assumes exchange rates relative to the U.S. dollar of Euro 0.92, Russian ruble 87, Japanese yen 145 and Chinese yuan 7.23, respectively.

Supplemental Financial Information

Additional supplemental financial information is provided in the unaudited Financial Data Workbook and Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call Presentation available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at investor.ipgphotonics.com.

IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (In thousands, except per share data) Net sales $ 339,971 $ 377,023 $ 687,145 $ 747,002 Cost of sales 192,280 204,679 392,516 402,837 Gross profit 147,691 172,344 294,629 344,165 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 20,187 19,010 41,275 39,384 Research and development 23,512 30,608 46,282 64,058 General and administrative 29,660 33,411 59,788 64,075 Other restructuring charges 963 — 1,144 — Loss (gain) on foreign exchange 1,306 17,640 (1,349 ) 11,830 Total operating expenses 75,628 100,669 147,140 179,347 Operating income 72,063 71,675 147,489 164,818 Other income, net: Interest income, net 9,264 1,177 16,797 1,107 Other income, net 285 618 616 382 Total other income 9,549 1,795 17,413 1,489 Income before provision of income taxes 81,612 73,470 164,902 166,307 Provision for income taxes 19,291 16,139 42,446 39,348 Net income 62,321 57,331 122,456 126,959 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests — 363 — 419 Net income attributable to IPG Photonics Corporation $ 62,321 $ 56,968 $ 122,456 $ 126,540 Net income attributable to IPG Photonics Corporation per share: Basic $ 1.32 $ 1.10 $ 2.58 $ 2.42 Diluted $ 1.31 $ 1.10 $ 2.57 $ 2.41 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 47,316 51,687 47,429 52,111 Diluted 47,453 51,795 47,618 52,311







IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (In thousands, except share and

per share data) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 573,071 $ 698,209 Short-term investments 523,341 479,374 Accounts receivable, net 231,125 211,347 Inventories 491,301 509,363 Prepaid income taxes 50,748 40,934 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 54,482 47,047 Total current assets 1,924,068 1,986,274 Deferred income taxes, net 69,644 75,152 Goodwill 38,494 38,325 Intangible assets, net 30,086 34,120 Property, plant and equipment, net 609,344 580,561 Other assets 24,781 28,848 Total assets $ 2,696,417 $ 2,743,280 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ — $ 16,031 Accounts payable 37,418 46,233 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 184,156 202,764 Income taxes payable 6,613 9,618 Total current liabilities 228,187 274,646 Other long-term liabilities and deferred income taxes 69,680 83,274 Total liabilities 297,867 357,920 Commitments and contingencies IPG Photonics Corporation equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 175,000,000 shares authorized; 56,242,504 and 47,364,320 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at June 30, 2023; 56,017,672 and 48,138,257 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at December 31, 2022. 6 6 Treasury stock, at cost, 8,878,184 and 7,879,415 shares held at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. (1,051,040 ) (938,009 ) Additional paid-in capital 969,889 951,371 Retained earnings 2,698,972 2,576,516 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (219,277 ) (204,524 ) Total IPG Photonics Corporation equity 2,398,550 2,385,360 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,696,417 $ 2,743,280







IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 122,456 $ 126,959 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 35,343 47,104 Provisions for inventory, warranty & bad debt 31,846 38,644 Other 13,615 25,579 Changes in assets and liabilities that used cash, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable and accounts payable (31,348 ) 4,691 Inventories (12,103 ) (99,233 ) Other (55,863 ) (48,583 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 103,946 95,161 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of and deposits on property, plant and equipment (59,139 ) (59,903 ) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 1,740 645 Purchases of short-term investments (583,347 ) (583,828 ) Proceeds from short-term investments 549,879 925,657 Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired — (2,000 ) Other 326 (350 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (90,541 ) 280,221 Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments on long-term borrowings (16,031 ) (1,932 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock option and purchase plans less payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (731 ) 2,088 Purchase of treasury stock, at cost (113,031 ) (311,606 ) Net cash used in financing activities (129,793 ) (311,450 ) Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (8,750 ) (1,249 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (125,138 ) 62,683 Cash and cash equivalents — Beginning of period 698,209 709,105 Cash and cash equivalents — End of period 573,071 771,788 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 947 $ 1,600 Cash paid for income taxes $ 58,178 $ 61,715







IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF AMORTIZATION OF INTANGIBLE ASSETS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (In thousands) Amortization of intangible assets: Cost of sales $ 564 $ 1,055 $ 1,128 $ 2,228 Sales and marketing 1,457 1,854 2,914 3,702 Total amortization of intangible assets $ 2,021 $ 2,909 $ 4,042 $ 5,930







IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (In thousands) Cost of sales $ 2,515 $ 3,215 $ 5,161 $ 6,273 Sales and marketing 1,390 1,309 2,683 2,518 Research and development 2,045 2,374 3,841 4,903 General and administrative 3,757 3,568 7,633 6,730 Total stock-based compensation 9,707 10,466 19,318 20,424 Tax effect of stock-based compensation (2,148 ) (2,251 ) (4,244 ) (4,385 ) Net stock-based compensation $ 7,559 $ 8,215 $ 15,074 $ 16,039



