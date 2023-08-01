IPG Photonics Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Continued Growth in Welding and Cleaning Applications Driven by E-Mobility

Softer Demand in Industrial Markets Impacted Sales and Outlook

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,  
(In millions, except per share data and percentages)  2023   2022  Change  2023   2022  Change
Revenue $340.0  $377.0  (10)% $687.1  $747.0  (8)%
Gross margin  43.4%  45.7%    42.9%  46.1%  
Operating income $72.1  $71.7  1 % $147.5  $164.8  (10)%
Operating margin  21.2%  19.0%    21.5%  22.1%  
Net income attributable to IPG Photonics Corporation $62.3  $57.0  9 % $122.5  $126.5  (3)%
Earnings per diluted share $1.31  $1.10  19 % $2.57  $2.41  7 %
                         

Management Comments

"Our materials processing business, excluding China, performed well in the second quarter with continued strong demand in welding and cleaning applications, driven by e-mobility. We also saw a sequential improvement in flat sheet cutting sales across many regions despite macroeconomic uncertainties and competition in China," said Dr. Eugene Scherbakov, IPG Photonics' Chief Executive Officer. "Adoption of fiber laser technology continues and we are proud that our solutions have become an industry standard in many industrial applications. We are exploring additional opportunities to replace laser and non-laser technologies with IPG fiber laser solutions across many new and existing markets and applications."

Financial Highlights

Second quarter revenue of $340 million decreased 10% year over year. Changes in foreign exchange rates reduced revenue by approximately $9 million or 2% and divestitures reduced revenue by approximately 1% compared to the same period last year. Materials processing sales accounted for 92% of total revenue and decreased 8% year over year with growth in welding, cleaning, 3D printing and solar cell manufacturing applications offset by lower revenue in cutting and marking applications. Sales into other applications decreased 23% year over year due to lower revenue in medical and advanced applications, as well as the telecom divestiture. Emerging growth products sales accounted for 41% of total revenue.

Revenue in high power continuous wave (CW) lasers declined 10% year over year due to lower demand in flat sheet cutting applications. Sales of pulsed lasers declined 24% compared with the prior year as growth in cleaning and solar cell manufacturing applications was offset by lower demand in foil cutting and marking applications. By region, sales decreased 28% in China and 11% in North America, but increased 4% in Europe and 14% in Japan on a year-over-year basis.

Earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $1.31 increased 19% year over year. Foreign exchange transaction loss decreased operating income by $1 million, but had no material impact on net income and earnings per share due to a tax benefit. The effective tax rate in the quarter was 24%. During the second quarter, IPG generated $67 million in cash from operations and spent $26 million on capital expenditures.

Business Outlook and Financial Guidance

“Second quarter book-to-bill was below one as increased economic uncertainty negatively impacted customer orders in our key geographies. In particular, general industrial demand in Europe and North America has weakened while industrial demand and EV investment remain soft in China. However, we are pleased to see continued strong orders in e-mobility applications, driven by increased investments in EV battery capacity in Europe, North America, Korea and Japan, which should drive sales for our welding, foil cutting and cleaning solutions. We are also seeing increasing orders for 3D printing applications and laser diode heating and drying solutions and are excited about additional opportunities for these applications in the second half of 2023. The EV investment cycle in China is expected to rebound in 2024," concluded Dr. Scherbakov.

For the third quarter of 2023, IPG expects revenue of $300 million to $330 million. The Company expects the third quarter tax rate to be approximately 25%. IPG anticipates delivering earnings per diluted share in the range of $0.85 to $1.15.

As discussed in more detail in the "Safe Harbor" passage of this news release, actual results may differ from this guidance due to various factors including, but not limited to, trade policy changes and trade restrictions, the COVID-19 pandemic, product demand, order cancellations and delays, competition, tariffs, currency fluctuations and general economic conditions. This guidance is based upon current market conditions and expectations, and is subject to the risks outlined in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, and assumes exchange rates relative to the U.S. dollar of Euro 0.92, Russian ruble 87, Japanese yen 145 and Chinese yuan 7.23, respectively.

Supplemental Financial Information

Additional supplemental financial information is provided in the unaudited Financial Data Workbook and Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call Presentation available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at investor.ipgphotonics.com.

Conference Call Reminder

The Company will hold a conference call today, August 1, 2023 at 10:00 am ET. To access the call, please dial 877-407-6184 in the US or 201-389-0877 internationally. A live webcast of the call will also be available and archived on the investor relations section of the Company's website at investor.ipgphotonics.com.

About IPG Photonics Corporation

IPG Photonics Corporation is the leader in high-power fiber lasers and amplifiers used primarily in materials processing and other diverse applications. The Company’s mission is to develop innovative laser solutions making the world a better place. IPG accomplishes this mission by delivering superior performance, reliability and usability at a lower total cost of ownership compared with other types of lasers and non-laser tools, allowing end users to increase productivity and decrease costs. IPG is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts and has more than 30 facilities worldwide. For more information, visit www.ipgphotonics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Information and statements provided by IPG and its employees, including statements in this press release, that relate to future plans, events or performance are forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to strong orders in e-mobility applications, which should drive sales for our welding, foil cutting and cleaning solutions, additional opportunities for 3D printing applications and laser diode heating and drying solutions, expected rebound of the EV investment cycle in China in 2024, revenue, tax rate and earnings guidance, and the impact of the U.S. dollar on our guidance for third quarter of 2023. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with the strength or weakness of the business conditions in industries and geographic markets that IPG serves, particularly the effect of downturns in the markets IPG serves; uncertainties and adverse changes in the general economic conditions of markets; inability to manage risks associated with international customers and operations; changes in trade controls and trade policies; IPG's ability to penetrate new applications for fiber lasers and increase market share; the rate of acceptance and penetration of IPG's products; foreign currency fluctuations; high levels of fixed costs from IPG's vertical integration; the appropriateness of IPG's manufacturing capacity for the level of demand; competitive factors, including declining average selling prices; the effect of acquisitions and investments; inventory write-downs; asset impairment charges; intellectual property infringement claims and litigation; interruption in supply of key components; manufacturing risks; government regulations and trade sanctions; and other risks identified in IPG's SEC filings. Readers are encouraged to refer to the risk factors described in IPG's Annual Report on Form 10-K (filed with the SEC on February 27, 2023) and IPG's reports filed with the SEC, as applicable. Actual results, events and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. IPG undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.


IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
 
  Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  2023 2022  2023  2022
  (In thousands, except per share data)
Net sales $339,971 $377,023 $687,145  $747,002
Cost of sales  192,280  204,679  392,516   402,837
Gross profit  147,691  172,344  294,629   344,165
Operating expenses:        
Sales and marketing  20,187  19,010  41,275   39,384
Research and development  23,512  30,608  46,282   64,058
General and administrative  29,660  33,411  59,788   64,075
Other restructuring charges  963    1,144   
Loss (gain) on foreign exchange  1,306  17,640  (1,349)  11,830
Total operating expenses  75,628  100,669  147,140   179,347
Operating income  72,063  71,675  147,489   164,818
Other income, net:        
Interest income, net  9,264  1,177  16,797   1,107
Other income, net  285  618  616   382
Total other income  9,549  1,795  17,413   1,489
Income before provision of income taxes  81,612  73,470  164,902   166,307
Provision for income taxes  19,291  16,139  42,446   39,348
Net income  62,321  57,331  122,456   126,959
Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests    363     419
Net income attributable to IPG Photonics Corporation $62,321 $56,968 $122,456  $126,540
Net income attributable to IPG Photonics Corporation per share:        
Basic $1.32 $1.10 $2.58  $2.42
Diluted $1.31 $1.10 $2.57  $2.41
Weighted average shares outstanding:        
Basic  47,316  51,687  47,429   52,111
Diluted  47,453  51,795  47,618   52,311



IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
 
  June 30, December 31,
   2023   2022 
  (In thousands, except share and 
per share data)
ASSETS
Current assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents $573,071  $698,209 
Short-term investments  523,341   479,374 
Accounts receivable, net  231,125   211,347 
Inventories  491,301   509,363 
Prepaid income taxes  50,748   40,934 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  54,482   47,047 
Total current assets  1,924,068   1,986,274 
Deferred income taxes, net  69,644   75,152 
Goodwill  38,494   38,325 
Intangible assets, net  30,086   34,120 
Property, plant and equipment, net  609,344   580,561 
Other assets  24,781   28,848 
Total assets $2,696,417  $2,743,280 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:    
Current portion of long-term debt $  $16,031 
Accounts payable  37,418   46,233 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  184,156   202,764 
Income taxes payable  6,613   9,618 
Total current liabilities  228,187   274,646 
Other long-term liabilities and deferred income taxes  69,680   83,274 
Total liabilities  297,867   357,920 
Commitments and contingencies    
IPG Photonics Corporation equity:    
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 175,000,000 shares authorized; 56,242,504 and 47,364,320 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at June 30, 2023; 56,017,672 and 48,138,257 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at December 31, 2022.  6   6 
Treasury stock, at cost, 8,878,184 and 7,879,415 shares held at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.  (1,051,040)  (938,009)
Additional paid-in capital  969,889   951,371 
Retained earnings  2,698,972   2,576,516 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (219,277)  (204,524)
Total IPG Photonics Corporation equity  2,398,550   2,385,360 
Total liabilities and equity $2,696,417  $2,743,280 



IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
 
  Six Months Ended June 30,
   2023   2022 
  (In thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities:    
Net income $122,456  $126,959 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:    
Depreciation and amortization  35,343   47,104 
Provisions for inventory, warranty & bad debt  31,846   38,644 
Other  13,615   25,579 
Changes in assets and liabilities that used cash, net of acquisitions:    
Accounts receivable and accounts payable  (31,348)  4,691 
Inventories  (12,103)  (99,233)
Other  (55,863)  (48,583)
  Net cash provided by operating activities  103,946   95,161 
Cash flows from investing activities:    
Purchases of and deposits on property, plant and equipment  (59,139)  (59,903)
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment  1,740   645 
Purchases of short-term investments  (583,347)  (583,828)
Proceeds from short-term investments  549,879   925,657 
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired     (2,000)
Other  326   (350)
  Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities  (90,541)  280,221 
Cash flows from financing activities:    
Principal payments on long-term borrowings  (16,031)  (1,932)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock option and purchase plans less payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards  (731)  2,088 
Purchase of treasury stock, at cost  (113,031)  (311,606)
  Net cash used in financing activities  (129,793)  (311,450)
Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents  (8,750)  (1,249)
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents  (125,138)  62,683 
Cash and cash equivalents — Beginning of period  698,209   709,105 
Cash and cash equivalents — End of period  573,071   771,788 
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:    
Cash paid for interest $947  $1,600 
Cash paid for income taxes $58,178  $61,715 



IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION
SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF AMORTIZATION OF INTANGIBLE ASSETS (UNAUDITED)
 
  Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  2023 2022 2023 2022
  (In thousands)
Amortization of intangible assets:        
Cost of sales $564 $1,055 $1,128 $2,228
Sales and marketing  1,457  1,854  2,914  3,702
Total amortization of intangible assets $2,021 $2,909 $4,042 $5,930



IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION
SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION (UNAUDITED)
 
  Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
   2023   2022   2023   2022 
  (In thousands)
Cost of sales $2,515  $3,215  $5,161  $6,273 
Sales and marketing  1,390   1,309   2,683   2,518 
Research and development  2,045   2,374   3,841   4,903 
General and administrative  3,757   3,568   7,633   6,730 
Total stock-based compensation  9,707   10,466   19,318   20,424 
Tax effect of stock-based compensation  (2,148)  (2,251)  (4,244)  (4,385)
Net stock-based compensation $7,559  $8,215  $15,074  $16,039 


  Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  2023  2022   2023   2022 
  (In thousands)
Excess tax benefit (detriment) on stock-based compensation $22 $(427) $(1,686) $(2,140)

