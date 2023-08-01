Aqua Security Unveils AI-Guided Remediation for Lightning-Fast Vulnerability Response

BOSTON, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Security , the pioneer in cloud native security, today announced enhancement of the Aqua Cloud Security Platform with the availability of AI-Guided Remediation capabilities. Now overburdened security teams can better operationalize risk findings to rapidly reduce risk and help developers quickly fix issues.



According to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency , adversaries exploit a vulnerability within 15 days (on average) of discovery, putting an organization at risk for nefarious activity. This window of exposure combined with an overwhelming volume of alerts amplifies the need for all organizations to reduce mean time to remediation (MTTR).

“Cyber threats evolve faster than ever, and security practitioners are increasingly challenged to identify and quickly resolve critical issues,” said Amir Jerbi, CTO and co-founder, Aqua Security. “With Aqua Security’s AI-Guided Remediation, we’re empowering security teams to expedite the resolution of vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. This not only enhances cloud security, but it also fosters collaboration between developers and security experts, ensuring a more resilient and secure ecosystem.”

With step-by-step instructions on how to fix the issue, it dramatically reduces the MTTR for security teams and reduces risk exposure, removing the hassle of manually finding advisories, the associated patches and verification steps. AI-Guided Remediation eliminates the guesswork, searching and self-education time, and it allows the developers to focus on completing the fix rather than trying to figure out how to complete it.

Leveraging AI-Guided Remediation, dev and security teams can automatically generate prescriptive remediation steps for any misconfigurations and vulnerabilities across multiple clouds and workload types. As part of a comprehensive security platform with dev security, Aqua provides consistent information to dev and security teams within Aqua’s cloud native application protection platform (CNAPP), the Aqua Cloud Security Platform.

Break Down Friction, Unify Security

A top organizational challenge of DevSecOps adoption is the lack of collaboration between dev and security teams (source: IDC )1. AI-Guided Remediation bridges that gap while also reducing friction.

Despite having different goals and responsibilities, developers are facing increasing pressure to act as security experts. As further illustrated by IDC data , building a culture of shared ownership between dev and security is a driver for adopting a DevSecOps. AI-Guided Remediation provides prescriptive contextual guidance to help developers, who may not be security experts, arm themselves with the information they need to remediate quickly and collaborate more effortlessly.

“As a developer, AI-Guided Remediation is like having a security expert in your pocket,” said Jerbi.

AI-Guided Remediation leverages generative AI and is part of the SaaS addition of the Aqua Cloud Security Platform; it is available with an Open AI integration with ChatGPT. To learn more, visit Aquasec.com.

