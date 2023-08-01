Quantum Capital Group Names Jack Harper as Senior Advisor

HOUSTON, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Capital Group (“Quantum”), a leading provider of capital to the global energy industry, today announced that Jack Harper has joined the firm as a Senior Advisor, working closely with Quantum’s leadership to support the firm’s investment activities and its portfolio companies.



Wil VanLoh, Founder and CEO of Quantum, said, “As a leading strategic partner to energy-focused entrepreneurs for over 25 years, we have differentiated ourselves by having a number of our senior investment team members and advisors come from industry and possess technical and operating backgrounds. The Quantum team has had a great relationship with Jack for many years, and we are thrilled to add such a respected leader and accomplished executive to our team who can provide differentiated strategic, operational, and managerial advice to us and our portfolio companies.”

Blake Webster, Partner at Quantum, added, “Jack has played an integral role in building great energy businesses throughout his career. Additionally, he shares our commitment to a true partnership mentality, and we are confident that his industry knowledge, technical expertise and deep relationships will be great assets to Quantum and our portfolio companies.”

Mr. Harper previously served as Executive Vice President, Lower 48 at ConocoPhillips and was a member of the Executive Committee. Earlier in his career, Mr. Harper served in various executive roles at Concho Resources, including as President from 2017 to 2021, when the company merged with ConocoPhillips. Mr. Harper is a member of the Board of Directors of the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank, El Paso Branch, President of the Midland Wildcat Committee and Treasurer and Member of the Executive Committee of the Permian Strategic Partnership.

“I have always had a lot of respect for the Quantum team and their commitment to building scalable and successful energy platforms throughout the years,” said Mr. Harper. “Quantum is committed to the energy sector, and I am excited to work closely with the team and its entrepreneurs to help them continue their successful track record.”

About Quantum Capital Group

Founded in 1998, Quantum is a leading provider of private equity, credit, and venture capital to the global energy and energy transition industry, having managed together with its affiliates more than $21 billion in equity commitments since inception. For more information on Quantum, please visit quantumcap.com.

Media Contacts

Jon Keehner / Kate Thompson / Erik Carlson

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449



