Jackpot Digital to Present at the Venture Virtual Investor Conference This Week

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jackpot Digital Inc. (TSX-V: JJ) (TSX-V: JJ.WT.B) (TSX-V: JJ.WT.C) (US OTCQB: JPOTF) (Frankfurt Exchange: LVH3)), based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and a leading manufacturer of electronic multiplayer dealerless poker tables



Recent Company Highlights

Jackpot Digital signed Penn Entertainment's Boomtown Casino Biloxi in Mississippi

Jackpot Digital signed Penn Entertainment's Hollywood Casino & Resort Gulf Coast in Mississippi

Jackpot Digital signed agreement to install four Jackpot Blitz® tables at Coyote Valley Casino in California

Jackpot Digital exhibited Jackpot Blitz® digital poker table at 2023 world series of poker in Las Vegas

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading manufacturer of electronic multiplayer dealerless poker tables for the cruise ship and land-based casino industry. The Company’s gaming products, including dealerless poker and other dealerless table games, are complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

