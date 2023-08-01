ASI Announces Andy Shape, CEO of Stran & Company, Named 2023 Counselor Person of the Year

Quincy, MA, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Advertising Specialty Institute ® (ASI), the largest technology, marketing and information provider in the $25.8 billion promotional products industry, announced Andy Shape, CEO of Stan & Company, was named the 2023 Counselor® Person of the Year.

Counselor Awards recipients were honored Wednesday night, July 26, at a ceremony at the McCormick Place convention center during ASI’s annual Chicago trade show. Profiles of the industry leaders, humanitarians and family businesses chosen for a Counselor Award are now live at asicentral.com/news .

ASI has honored Counselor Awards recipients annually since 1964.

“The highly coveted Counselor Awards pay tribute to the extraordinary accomplishments of our industry’s most inspiring leaders,” said Timothy M. Andrews, ASI president and Chief Executive Officer. “ASI is delighted to honor Mr. Shape’s hard work and applaud Stran’s considerable efforts.”

The Top 40 Distributors and Top 40 Suppliers were also revealed at the Counselor Awards . These are the largest companies in the industry, based on 2022 North American promo revenue.

Andy Shape, CEO of Stran, commented, “I’m proud to be recognized by ASI and to be awarded the Person of the Year as I believe this acknowledgment validates Stran’s efforts to being a leader in this innovative and growing industry. I have dedicated my career to elevating the promotional products industry and building Stran into the organization it is today and look forward to the exciting opportunities in the future as we continue to build upon our success.”

About ASI

The Advertising Specialty Institute (ASI®; asicentral.com ) serves a network of 25,000 suppliers, distributors and decorators in the $25.8 billion promotional products industry. Visit ASI at asicentral.com and on Facebook , Twitter and YouTube .

About Stran

Over more than 27 years, Stran has grown to become a leader in the promotional products industry, specializing in complex marketing programs to help recognize the value of promotional products, branded merchandise, and loyalty incentive programs as a tool to drive awareness, build brands and impact sales. Stran is the chosen promotional programs manager of many Fortune 500 companies, across a variety of industries, to execute their promotional marketing, loyalty and incentive, sponsorship activation, recruitment, retention, and wellness campaigns. Stran provides world-class customer service and utilizes cutting-edge technology, including efficient ordering and logistics technology to provide order processing, warehousing and fulfillment functions. The Company’s mission is to develop long-term relationships with its clients, enabling them to connect with both their customers and employees in order to build lasting brand loyalty. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.stran.com .

