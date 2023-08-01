The Huntress Managed Security Platform Recognized As “Top Solution” By Expert Insights

ELLICOTT CITY, Md., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntress , the managed security platform for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), has been recognized by leading B2B tech research platform Expert Insights as a “Top Solution.”



This award recognizes B2B technologies across more than 40 categories for product score, number of product views and comparisons, and overall market position based on Expert Insights’ own technical reviews.

The Huntress Managed Security Platform monitors attack surfaces, detects vulnerabilities and exploits, and protects infrastructure from persistent footholds, ransomware and other attacks using a combination of automation and human ThreatOps experts. The Huntress Managed Security Platform delivers best-in-class response and analytic capabilities 24/7 at a price point SMBs can afford.

This latest award win comes on the heels of the company announcing a $60M Series C funding round led by Sapphire Ventures, a new product announcement ( Huntress MDR for Microsoft 365 ) and a major rapid response activation surrounding the now infamous MOVEit vulnerability.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized by Expert Insights for the second year in a row,” said Kyle Hanslovan, CEO and Co-Founder of Huntress. “What truly makes our solution unique is our ThreatOps analysts who work tirelessly to make sure small business owners can sleep soundly at night, knowing Huntress is protecting their businesses. Protecting the 99% - the SMBs that form the backbone of our economy - is and always will be our mission and we are honored to have earned this recognition.”

It’s critical for small business owners to operate without the fear of disruption from hackers...and it’s important to do so cost effectively. That's why the Huntress Managed Security Platform lowers the cost of ownership to meet the Service Providers and their customers where they are while still providing enterprise-grade security, eliminating noise and clutter from false alerts and bridging the cyber skills gap.

“We are very excited to share our list of the “Top Solutions” for Summer 2023, and recognize the immense amount of innovation happening in the B2B technology space,” Expert Insights CEO and Founder Craig MacAlpine said. “These awards highlight leading solutions across more than 40 product categories, based on the engagement of thousands of enterprise tech professionals that use Expert Insights to research solutions each month.”

To learn more about The Huntress Managed Security Platform, click here .

About Huntress

Founded in 2015 by cyber warriors, Huntress is how small and midsize businesses (SMBs) do cyber security. As the leading cyber security partner for SMBs, Huntress’ managed security platform is designed and scaled to meet the unique needs of SMBs, backed by a team of 24/7 threat hunters whose mission is to relentlessly protect them.

Learn how to get started and find out why tens of thousands entities representing more than 2 million endpoints trust Huntress’ seamless configuration and deployment to face cyber threats with confidence at Huntress.com . Follow us on social @HuntressLabs.

Huntress Contact

Katie Pesek

(703) 795-1928

pesek@merrittgrp.com

About Expert Insights

Expert Insights is an online publication with editorial and technical teams in the UK and US covering B2B technologies. Over 85,000 business owners, IT admins, and users visit Expert Insights each month to research, trial, and buy B2B solutions. Covering hundreds of software categories with buyers’ guides, weekly interviews, and technical product reviews written by industry experts, Expert Insights is the best place to research and compare B2B tech.