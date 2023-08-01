AdRoll Partners with WooCommerce to Enhance Customer Targeting Capabilities and Increase Conversions

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdRoll , a leading marketing and advertising platform for growing brands, today announced a new partnership with WooCommerce , the popular open-source ecommerce platform for WordPress. The integration enables merchants to track and target online shoppers more effectively with cross-channel campaigns, helping them increase conversions and revenue.



The integration, or extension, allows merchants to automatically place a pixel on their website to track customer behaviors in real time, such as adding a product to the cart or viewing the checkout page. This data is used to create customer segments that can be targeted with personalized ads and emails based on their shopping journey. The integration also pulls a store’s product feed to the AdRoll platform, enabling merchants to dynamically show shoppers the exact products they interacted with, allowing for highly targeted messaging.

AdRoll's WooCommerce integration is a game-changer for busy marketers who want to get started with personalized marketing campaigns quickly and easily, without any developer support. The integration also allows easy setup of AdRoll's marketing automation templates, which provide a guided setup experience to help businesses tackle their top marketing objectives like converting cart abandoners or re-engaging shoppers that left after browsing the store. These automated flows use a strategic combination of display ads, social ads across Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Pinterest, and email to influence shoppers' purchasing behaviors.

“We are thrilled to partner with WooCommerce to help their merchants increase sales and revenue,” said Vibhor Kapoor, President of AdRoll. “AdRoll's mission is to democratize marketing technology for all sized brands, and this integration enables busy marketers to leverage their data to create personalized, cross-channel campaigns quickly and easily.”

Steve Deckert, Interim VP of Strategic Partnerships at WooCommerce commented, “We are excited to bring AdRoll’s proven expertise in retargeting and cross-channel marketing to our merchants. The integration helps them leverage their data to create personalized campaigns that increase sales and revenue, and we are looking forward to seeing the results our merchants will achieve with AdRoll's platform.”

AdRoll's WooCommerce integration is available now and can be easily installed by merchants in minutes. For more information, visit AdRoll's website or the WooCommerce marketplace .

About AdRoll

AdRoll is a marketing and advertising platform that helps ecommerce brands grow revenue and save time on one streamlined platform. Make web ads, social ads, and email work together and more effectively run, measure, and optimize your marketing efforts. Powered by industry-leading automation and personalization, the AdRoll platform's machine learning analyzes real-time advertising data to drive traffic and sales. AdRoll helps customers generate more than $246 billion in sales annually and has been used by over 140,000 brands since 2006. AdRoll is a division of NextRoll, Inc. and is a remote-friendly company with offices in San Francisco, Dublin, New York City, and Sydney. Get started today at adroll.com .

About WooCommerce

WooCommerce is the leading open-source ecommerce platform, powering 23% of the top million online stores. Built on WordPress, WooCommerce empowers anyone, anywhere, to sell anything with truly unlimited extensibility, flexibility, and control over how they build and evolve their business. Launched in 2011 and acquired by Automattic in 2015, WooCommerce is a fully distributed company with employees based around the world. Learn more at woocommerce.com .