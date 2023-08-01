Ike’s Love & Sandwiches Debuts Two New Ultra-Luxury Sandwiches with Wagyu Pastrami and Vegan Bulgogi

San Francisco, CA, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ike’s Love & Sandwiches has two new opulent sandwiches for meat lovers and vegetarians, which are both available today but only for a limited time and just for Ike’s Rewards Members. Ike Shehadeh, the sandwich wizard, created both sandwiches for fans looking for an extra indulgent and special treat.

Ike is excited to share these sandwiches with the world, “This is the best pastrami sandwich I’ve ever made, and the best vegetarian sandwich ever created in the history of sandwiches, guaranteed. I should be charging $50 for each of these sandwiches. The Wagyu Pastrami and Vegan Steak are that expensive, that good and worth it. I’m making them each available for just $21, for a limited time, while supplies last and only for Ike’s Reward Members. They are only available through the Ike’s app, website and in our stores.”

Meat lovers will love Arrow, made with Wagyu Pastrami, Purple Slaw, Pickle Havarti, and Ike's New American Dressing. No other sandwich shop in the world has made Wagyu Pastrami available like this, which will be featured at nearly 100 Ike’s locations across California, Nevada, Colorado, Utah, Texas, and Arizona. The Wagyu Pastrami is made with Australian Beef that is 100% non-GMO and antibiotic free. The cattle graze on open pristine pastures for most of their lives and are fed a special Wagyu diet for 300 days resulting in optimum quality, a unique taste and premium marbling. Ike’s Wagyu Pastrami is combined with Ike’s famous Purple Slaw and a premium Pickle Havarti cheese and topped with a brand-new Ike’s American Dressing. Ike invented the New American Dressing just for Arrow, which adds a mix of spicy, smoky, mustard and barbecue flavors. Arrow is best served on Ike’s signature Dutch Crunch bread with Dirty Sauce baked right into the crust.

Ike explains, “Arrow is my take on a high-end barbecue sandwich without the barbecue. I wanted to upgrade my favorite sandwich, the Paul Reuben, which is our signature pastrami sandwich. When I tasted this Wagyu pastrami, it blew my mind and exploded my taste buds. There was already Italian Dressing, Russian Dressing and French Dressing, and I felt it was time to create an American Dressing. I had been making this New American Dressing at home, which is complex and a mix of different flavors. The Pickle Havarti adds both texture and balance to the smokiness and heat of the American Dressing. Arrow is my new favorite sandwich, but we only have it for a limited time.”

Ike’s loves vegans, vegetarians, flexitarians, and the occasional plant-based eater, which is why Ike’s offers more plant-based, vegetarian, and vegan options than any other restaurant on the planet. Floryn is made with Vegan Bulgogi, Purple Slaw, Pickle Havarti and Ike's Asian BBQ Sauce. The Vegan Bulgogi is Nasoya's Plantspired® Plant-Based Steak, made with 3 simple core ingredients and seasoned with an authentic sweet and savory Korean BBQ flavor. Delicately char-grilled for that fresh off the grill taste and texture you have to taste to believe. It is the most tender and best textured plant-based steak available anywhere and a high protein source with about 23 grams of plant-based protein in every Floryn sandwich. Floryn was created to be vegetarian with Pickle Havarti and served on Dutch Crunch bread with Ike’s famous Dirty Sauce baked right into the crust. The new Ike’s Asian BBQ Sauce is a combination of sweet, spicy, and smoky. Floryn can be made vegan with our vegan cheese and Dirty Sauce options.

Ike added, “Sometimes I’m a vegetarian, and I have a lot of friends who are vegan, vegetarian, and flexitarian. I show my love for them by creating plant-based sandwiches that are amazing and filling. Floryn is the most ultra-premium plant-based sandwich I’ve ever made. The Plantspired® Plant-Based Steak we use for the vegan bulgogi is something meat lovers and vegans will both love.”

Arrow and Floryn are both $21 and available exclusively through the Ike’s Love & Sandwiches app, website and stores, while supplies last and for Ike’s Rewards Members only.

If you’ve never been to Ike’s Love & Sandwiches before, there really is no comparison. These are the sandwiches of your dreams. We’re about love first, then sandwiches, which is why we take extra special care to make sure we have great options for every kind of eater. No other restaurant in the world has more kick-ass options and endless combinations for meat lovers, vegetarian, vegan, halal, and gluten-free. Our Dutch Crunch bread paired with Ike’s exclusive “Dirty Sauce,” a creamy garlic aioli toasted right into the bread, is a transcendent experience that will electrify your tastebuds. Ike’s Love & Sandwiches has been voted the best sandwiches in the world (by Ike’s mom).



Ike spends hours creating the menu for each new location with exclusive and iconic sandwiches, menus, and an exclusive Instagram wall that are connected to the city & community. Each menu comes with exclusive sandwich offerings created just for that location that are eclectically named as a tribute to local celebrities and icons.



Stay up to date with all the latest news and new store openings for Ike’s Love & Sandwiches by visiting ikessandwich.com. With mouthwatering locations across California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah and Colorado, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is inching closer to 100 locations. Follow Ike’s on Instagram, Threads, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter at @ikessandwiches. To earn rewards towards free Ike’s sandwiches, exclusive prizes, and events, sign up for Ike’s Rewards. Ike’s also does catering! Ike’s brand-new catering will include bundles with sandwiches, chips and cookies for extra hungry groups and trays with just sandwiches for the purists. All these new catering options are available for online orders now, so make your next event or corporate meeting a rager at https://www.ikessandwich.com/catering.

