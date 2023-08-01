Privia Health to Enter Washington State

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Privia Health Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVA) a national physician enablement company, announced it has signed a definitive agreement to enter the state of Washington in partnership with Walla Walla Clinic, a multi-specialty practice with more than 50 providers caring for patients in three locations.



“We are extremely pleased to partner with Walla Walla Clinic as we expand Privia’s west coast presence and continue to execute our strategy of aligning with like-minded providers and practices to offer high quality care to patients across the U.S.,” said Parth Mehrotra, CEO, Privia Health. “Walla Walla Clinic has a highly successful history over its decades of operation, and we look forward to continuing to build on its rich heritage of delivering high quality care in the community.”

“It was essential for us to find the right partner who shares our vision to help build a scaled provider network in Washington while improving access to and affordability of care in our community,” added Mark Haugen, MD, President, Walla Walla Clinic. “We look forward to leveraging Privia Health’s industry expertise, robust technology and services platform, and physician-led governance structure to enable our practice and future provider partners to enhance patient care, reduce administrative burdens, and maintain local autonomy.”

Walla Walla Clinic will serve as the anchor practice for Privia Medical Group — Washington. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter, and Walla Walla Clinic is expected to be implemented on the Privia Platform by the end of 2023.

Leveraging its data connectivity through a breadth of interoperable solutions and population health expertise to enable care insights and collaboration, Privia Health will provide an alternative to Washington physicians to care for patients across all reimbursement models.

About Privia Health

Privia Health™ is a technology-driven, national physician enablement company that collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual settings. The Privia Platform is led by top industry talent and exceptional physician leadership, and consists of scalable operations and end-to-end, cloud-based technology that reduces unnecessary healthcare costs, achieves better outcomes, and improves the health of patients and the well-being of providers. For more information, visit priviahealth.com .

