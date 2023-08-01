Xos Secures 30-Truck Purchase Order From Repeat Customer UniFirst

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS) today announced that repeat customer, UniFirst Corporation (UniFirst), has signed a purchase order for 30 additional 2023 Xos SV Stepvans. The order comes as part of UniFirst’s Memorandum of Understanding to purchase 200 vehicles from Xos. Deliveries are expected to take place at UniFirst's Ontario, San Diego, and Stockton, CA locations between Q4 2023 and Q1 2024.



In addition to the purchase of vehicles, Xos Energy Solutions™ will support charging infrastructure, with a charging purchase order already in place for UniFirst's Ontario, CA location.

UniFirst’s purchase order follows additional Xos stepvan purchases and energy infrastructure installations at UniFirst's Santa Fe (2022) and Boston (2023) locations. As part of these previous collaborations, Xosphere® —Xos’ fleet management software—has been implemented to provide valuable insights into the deployment of UniFirst’s electric fleet. Future deployments will continue to benefit from Xosphere as the software helps optimize Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and reduce vehicle charging costs.

"We are excited to continue our collaboration with Xos and harness the power of their state-of-the-art electric stepvans. Xos' comprehensive solutions, including vehicles, software, and infrastructure, have proven instrumental in driving our successful electrification program," stated Michael Croatti, UniFirst's Executive Vice President of Operations.

“There is nothing more satisfying than seeing a world-class customer return to make another purchase order,” said Dakota Semler, CEO & Co-Founder at Xos. “It is a testament to the quality of our products and services, and confirms that we are delivering the value our customers expect. We are thrilled to continue this partnership and look forward to providing UniFirst continued quality vehicles and service in the future."

About Xos, Inc.

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS) is a North American leader in the production of Class 5 to Class 8 battery-electric vehicles and electric fleet services. Xos vehicles and fleet management software are purpose-built for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on return-to-base routes of up to 270 miles per day. The company leverages proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets with battery-electric vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine counterparts. For more information, visit www.xostrucks.com .

About UniFirst

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, facility service products, as well as first aid and safety supplies and services. Together with its subsidiaries, the Company also manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. In addition to partnering with leading brands, UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products at its five company-owned ISO-9001-certified manufacturing facilities. With more than 270 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000-plus employee Team Partners, the Company outfits more than 2 million workers every day. For additional information, contact UniFirst at 888.296.2740 or visit UniFirst.com .

