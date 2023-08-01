ProSearch to Share Discovery Solutions for Microsoft 365, Short Messaging, and Data Privacy Compliance at ILTACON 2023

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSearch, a leading provider of comprehensive discovery and compliance solutions to corporate legal departments and law firms, announces its support of the International Legal Technology Association with a 2023 sponsorship, including ILTACON 2023, the premier educational and networking event for the legal sector, being held August 20-24 in Orlando, Florida.



Conference attendees will find ProSearch in the exhibit hall at booth #2513. Company representatives will be on hand to share information about the full suite of ProSearch discovery services, from data collection through review and production, along with its enterprise solutions, data Privacy Suite, and more, including its Microsoft 365 managed services. ProSearch offers Microsoft 365 advisory services and data identification and collection services to help clients navigate the platform’s ongoing changes and take an informed approach to deploying Microsoft 365 solutions in the larger context of enterprise compliance and discovery.

ProSearch experts will share their knowledge and insights at two ILTA educational sessions:

The Multiverse of Metaverse Madness: Preparing Legal for the New Dimension

Tuesday, August 22 – 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Speakers include: Ryan Hemmel, ProSearch Damir Kahvedzic, ProSearch Jerry Bui, FTI Consulting Farrah Pepper, Marsh McLennan and CLOC Cat Casey, Reveal Brainspace

On the Cutting Edge of Short Message Collection, Review, and Production: How Do We Slice and Dice this Challenging Data Source?

Wednesday, August 23 – 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Speakers include:

Gina Taranto, ProSearch Mike Deuerling, Relativity Nordo Nissi, Goulston & Storrs Monica Harris, Cellebrite Danielle Davidson, Ropes & Gray LLP

ProSearch is also a co-sponsor of the ILTA Kickoff Thought Leadership Breakfast, hosted by The Cowen Group on Tuesday, August 22.

Subject matter experts from ProSearch will be available throughout the conference both in the exhibit hall and by private appointment to share their knowledge and insights on industry trends and the important topics facing discovery and other legal technology professionals today. Contact the ProSearch team to arrange a meeting at ILTACON.

About ProSearch

ProSearch enables corporations and law firms to meet discovery, fraud investigation, compliance, and IG requirements at scale with precision and ease. The ProSearch team of consultants, data scientists, linguists, project managers, attorneys, and discovery specialists collaborates with clients to execute their matter strategies and ensure on-target, on-budget, on-time delivery. Because discovery is a business process that can be measured, managed, and improved, ProSearch offers its Enterprise solution tailored to align with an organization’s business goals by providing operational excellence to transform discovery. To learn more visit ProSearch.com.

