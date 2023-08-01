TopLine Credit Union Foundation Raises Over $47,000 at 7th Lawn Bowling Fundraiser

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Credit Union Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization of local member-owned financial cooperative TopLine Financial Credit Union, raised over $47,000 towards a scholarship fund that will help students with costs of higher education and will benefit other community non-profit partners at a recent lawn bowling fundraising event.



The seventh TopLine Credit union Foundation charitable event took place at Brookview Golf Course and Lawn Bowling in Golden Valley, Minnesota on Thursday, July 20th, a beautiful warm and sunny day, with over 150 attendees and 52 sponsoring organizations from across the nation coming together to enjoy lawn bowling, networking, live auction, silent auction and raffles, all to benefit a great cause – financial grants for education and community support. Check out the video to see all the fun!

Since the inception of TopLine Credit Union Foundation in 2015, the foundation has awarded over $108,000 to recipients pursuing or continuing post-secondary education. In addition, the foundation has granted new young members of TopLine up to a $25 match on initial deposits made into any new youth savings or checking account to encourage saving and personal finance habits. Additionally, the foundation supports a variety of community give-back efforts and in 2022, the foundation contributed over $60,000 to our communities. The foundation’s annual report contains all benefactors.

“Thank you to all of our generous individuals, business partners and Minnesota credit unions who came out to support our annual fundraising event, we couldn’t have done it without their spirit of giving and commitment to supporting the needs in our communities,” said Vicki Roscoe Erickson, President, TopLine Credit Union Foundation. “It was a fun day coming together to embrace our credit union values of ‘people helping people.’”

TopLine Credit Union Foundation was established in 2015 to support our cooperative spirit to connect, care and contribute in the communities we serve with the mission of “working within the community to build a better tomorrow.” Donations are accepted year-round, by contacting Foundation@TopLinecu.com or online at www.TopLinecu.com/Foundation. To learn more about the credit union’s foundation, visit www.TopLinecu.com/Foundation.

TopLine Financial Credit Union, a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 11th largest, with assets of more than $775 million and serves over 50,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit cooperative offers a complete line of financial services from its five branch locations – in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park – as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com. Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and their immediate family members. Visit us on our Facebook or Instagram.

CONTACT:

Vicki Roscoe Erickson

Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer

TopLine Financial Credit Union

verickson@toplinecu.com

763.391.0872

