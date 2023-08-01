Glen Burnie Bancorp Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

GLEN BURNIE, Md., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glen Burnie Bancorp (“Bancorp”) (NASDAQ: GLBZ), the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie (“Bank”), announced today net income of $276,000, or $0.10 per basic and diluted common share for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023, compared to net income of $309,000, or $0.11 per basic and diluted common share for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022. Bancorp reported net income of $710,000, or $0.25 per basic and diluted common share for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, compared to $540,000, or $0.19 per basic and diluted common share for the same period in 2022. On June 30, 2023, Bancorp had total assets of $363.6 million. Bancorp, the oldest independent commercial bank in Anne Arundel County, will pay its 124th consecutive quarterly dividend on August 7, 2023.

“The decrease in earnings during the second quarter of 2023, compared to the same period of 2022, was primarily due to increases in our provision for credit loss allowance on loans, which partially offset the positive impact of rising interest rates on our interest earning assets,” said John D. Long, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We mitigated the increased credit loss allowance on loans through the repricing of new and existing loans at higher yields and by deploying excess liquidity into higher yielding assets during the first half of 2023. Despite declining loan balances in a volatile market environment, we have built a solid earnings stream that should continue to deliver solid financial outcomes for the Company and our shareholders, even as interest rates continue to rise, and fears of an economic downturn continue to develop. Anne Arundel County, our primary operating area, remains a vibrant market and should weather this period of economic uncertainty. Non-performing assets remain low, and we maintain our conservative approach to credit underwriting. As with most companies, inflation pressure and increased wages due to a tight labor market caused increases in our non-interest expenses, which we are closely monitoring and managing. Historically, the Company has navigated both rising rate and recessionary cycles with good outcomes, and we believe that the Company and the Bank are well-positioned to weather the current economic environment.”

In closing, Mr. Long added, “We remain very positive about the Company’s performance during the second half of 2023. We see strong pipelines for business growth across our markets. We also have a high-quality balance sheet and business mix that we believe will support strong performance regardless of future economic conditions.”

Highlights for the First Six Months of 2023

Total interest income increased $0.6 million to $6.6 million for the six-month period ending June 30, 2023, compared to the same period in 2022. This resulted from a $471,000 increase in interest income on securities and a $169,000 increase in interest on deposits with banks and federal funds sold, consistent with the rising interest rate environment. The increase in interest income was driven by the repricing impact on earning asset yields of the change in asset mix from loans to investment securities. Loan pricing pressure/competition will continue to place pressure on the Company’s net interest margin.

Due to changes in the mix of the loan categories in the loan portfolio, primarily due to runoff of the indirect automobile portfolio, and a 0.12% increase in the current expected credit loss (“CECL”) percentage, the Company added to its allowance for credit losses on loans in the first half of 2023, as compared to the release of allowance for credit losses that occurred on loans in the first half of 2022. The Company expects that its strong liquidity and capital positions, along with the Bank’s total regulatory capital to risk weighted assets of 17.88% on June 30, 2023, compared to 15.90% for the same period of 2022, will provide ample capacity for future growth.

Return on average assets for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023, was 0.31%, compared to 0.29% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022. Return on average equity for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023, was 5.88%, compared to 4.99% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022. Lower net income and a lower average asset balance primarily drove the higher return on average assets, while lower net income and a lower average equity balance primarily drove the higher return on average equity.

The cost of funds decreased from 0.22% during the second quarter of 2022 to 0.18% during the second quarter of 2023. This 0.04% decrease was primarily due to the change in the funding mix between lower cost interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing deposit balances and higher cost borrowed funds, even though the cost of borrowed funds increased between these periods.

The book value per share of Bancorp’s common stock was $6.01 on June 30, 2023, compared to $7.44 per share on June 30, 2022. The decline was primarily due to the unrealized losses on available for sale securities, which was caused by the rapid increase in market interest rates.

On June 30, 2023, the Bank remained above all “well-capitalized” regulatory requirement levels. The Bank’s tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was approximately 16.83% on June 30, 2023, compared to 15.13% on June 30, 2022. Liquidity remained strong due to managed cash and cash equivalents, borrowing lines with the FHLB of Atlanta, the Federal Reserve and correspondent banks, and the size and composition of the bond portfolio.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $363.6 million on June 30, 2023, a decrease of $65.8 million or 18.10%, from $429.4 million on June 30, 2022. Investment securities decreased by $7.0 million or 4.84% to $150.8 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $157.8 million for the same period of 2022. Loans, net of deferred fees and costs, were $180.6 million on June 30, 2023, a decrease of $20.1 million or 10.94%, from $200.7 million on June 30, 2022. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $39.6 million or 271.5%, from June 30, 2022, to June 30, 2023. Deferred tax assets increased $2.1 million or 25.39%, from June 30, 2022, to June 30, 2023, due to the tax effects of unrealized losses on available for sale securities.

Total deposits were $329.2 million on June 30, 2023, a decrease of $56.6 million or 16.48%, from $385.8 million on June 30, 2022. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $130.4 million on June 30, 2023, a decrease of $21.2 million or 15.59%, from $151.7 million on June 30, 2022. Interest-bearing deposits were $198.8 million on June 30, 2023, a decrease of $35.3 million or 17.07%, from $234.1 million on June 30, 2022. Total borrowings were $15.0 million on June 30, 2023, a decrease of $5.0 million or 25.00%, from $20.0 million on June 30, 2022.

As of June 30, 2023, total stockholders’ equity was $17.3 million (4.75% of total assets), equivalent to a book value of $6.01 per common share. Total stockholders’ equity on June 30, 2022, was $21.3 million (4.95% of total assets), equivalent to a book value of $7.44 per common share. The decrease in the ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets was primarily due to the $4.9 million after-tax decline in market value of the Company’s available-for-sale securities portfolio. These increases in unrealized losses primarily resulted from increasing market interest rates year-over-year, which decreased the fair value of the investment securities.

Asset quality, which has trended within a narrow range over the past several years, has remained sound and reflected no pandemic-related impact on June 30, 2023. Nonperforming assets, which consist of nonaccrual loans, troubled debt restructurings, accruing loans past due 90 days or more, and other real estate owned (“OREO”), represented 0.16% of total assets on June 30, 2023, compared to 0.13% on December 31, 2022, demonstrating positive asset quality trends across the portfolio. The decrease in total assets from December 31, 2022, to June 30, 2023, drove the change. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $2.22 million, or 1.23% of total loans, as of June 30, 2023, compared to $2.16 million, or 1.16% of total loans, as of December 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses for unfunded commitments was $496,000 as of June 30, 2023, compared to $477,000 as of December 31, 2022.

Review of Financial Results

For the three-month periods ended June 30, 2023, and 2022

Net income for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023, was $276,000, compared to $309,000 for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022.

Net interest income for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023, totaled $3.1 million, an increase of $311,000 from the three-month period ended June 30, 2022. The increase in net interest income was due to a $236,000 increase in interest income, and by a $75,000 decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits and borrowings. The rising interest rate environment and changes in asset and funding mix drove the higher net interest margin despite a decline in asset and funding balances.

Net interest margin for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023, was 3.44%, compared to 2.61% for the same period of 2022. Higher average yields and lower average balances on interest-earning assets combined with lower average interest-bearing funds, lower average noninterest-bearing funds, and lower cost of funds were the primary drivers of year-over-year results. The average balance on interest-earning assets decreased $67.9 million while the yield increased 0.78% from 2.82% to 3.60%, when comparing the three-month periods ending June 30, 2022, and 2023. The average balance on interest-bearing funds and noninterest-bearing funds decreased $46.3 million and $22.1 million, respectively, and the cost of funds decreased 0.04%, when comparing the three-month periods ending June 30, 2022, and 2023. The decrease in interest expense is related to a $16.2 million decrease in the average balance of borrowed funds and the resulting positive impact on the Company’s funding mix.

The average balance of interest-bearing deposits in banks and investment securities decreased $48.0 million from $229.9 million to $181.9 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to the same period of 2022 while the yield increased from 1.64% to 2.49% during that same period. The increase in yields for the three-month period can be attributed to the rising interest rate environment and its positive impact on cash and investment yields.

Average loan balances decreased $19.9 million to $181.7 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023, compared to $201.6 million for the same period of 2022, while the yield increased from 4.16% to 4.71% during that same period. The increase in loan yields for the second quarter of 2023 reflected the accelerated runoff of the lower yielding indirect automobile loan portfolio and new loan originations in a rising rate environment.

The provision of allowance for credit loss on loans for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023, was $127,000, compared to a release of $116,000 for the same period of 2022. The increase in the provision for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023, when compared to the three-month period ended June 30, 2022, primarily reflects a $19.4 million decrease in the reservable balance of the loan portfolio (excluding PPP loans) and a 0.12% increase in the current expected credit loss percentage.

Noninterest income for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023, was $239,000, compared to $260,000 for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022, a decrease of $21,000 or 8.31%. The decrease was driven primarily by a $19,000 reduction in other fees and commissions.

For the three-month period ended June 30, 2023, noninterest expense was $2.92 million, compared to $2.83 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022, an increase of $90,000. The primary contributors to the $90,000 increase, when compared to the three-month period ended June 30, 2022, were increases in salary and employee benefits, and data processing and item processing services, offset by decreases in occupancy and equipment expenses, legal, accounting, and other professional fees, loan collection costs and other expenses.

For the six-month periods ended June 30, 2023, and 2022

Net income for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, was $710,000, compared to $540,000 for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022.

Net interest income for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, totaled $6.3 million, an increase of $807,000 from the six-month period ended June 30, 2022. The increase in net interest income was due to $606,000 higher interest income, and $201,000 lower interest expense on interest-bearing deposits and borrowings. The rising interest rate environment and change in asset and funding mix drove the higher net interest margin even though asset and funding balances declined.

Net interest margin for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, was 3.42%, compared to 2.57% for the same period of 2022. Higher average yields and lower average balances on interest-earning assets combined with lower average interest-bearing funds, lower average noninterest-bearing funds, and lower cost of funds were the primary drivers of year-over-year results. The average balance on interest-earning assets decreased $59.3 million, while the yield increased 0.77% from 2.79% to 3.56%, when comparing the six-month periods ending June 30, 2022, and 2023. The average balance on interest-bearing funds and noninterest-bearing funds decreased $41.0 million and $18.7 million, respectively, and the cost of funds decreased 0.08%, when comparing the six-month periods ending June 30, 2022, and 2023. The decrease in interest expense is related to a $18.1 million decrease in the average balance of borrowed funds and the resulting positive impact on the Company’s funding mix.

The average balance of interest-bearing deposits in banks and investment securities decreased $38.0 million from $225.7 million to $187.7 million for the six-month period ending June 30, 2023, compared to the same period of 2022 while the yield increased from 1.50% to 2.48% during that same period. The increase in yields for the six-month period can be attributed to the rising interest rate environment and its positive impact on cash and investment yields.

Average loan balances decreased $21.3 million to $183.2 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, compared to $204.5 million for the same period of 2022 while the yield increased from 4.20% to 4.65% during that same period. The increase in loan yields for the first half of 2023 reflected the accelerated runoff of the lower yielding indirect automobile loan portfolio and new loan originations in a rising rate environment.

The Company recorded a provision of allowance for credit loss on loans of $85,000 for the six-month period ending June 30, 2023, compared to a release of $217,000 for the same period in 2022. The $302,000 increase in the provision in 2023, compared to 2022, primarily reflects a $19.4 million decrease in the reservable balance of the loan portfolio (excluding PPP loans) and a 0.11% increase in the current expected credit loss percentage. As a result, the allowance for credit loss on loans was $2.22 million on June 30, 2023, representing 1.23% of total loans, compared to $2.24 million, or 1.12% of total loans on June 30, 2022.

Noninterest income for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, was $485,000, compared to $514,000 for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, a decrease of $29,000 or 5.60%. The decrease was driven primarily by $29,000 of lower other fees and commissions.

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, noninterest expense was $5.9 million, compared to $5.6 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022. The primary contributors when comparing to the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, were increases in salary and employee benefits costs, data processing and item processing services, FDIC insurance costs, and loan collection costs, offset by decreases in occupancy and equipment expenses, legal, accounting, and other professional fees, and other expenses.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Information

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Glen Burnie, Maryland. Founded in 1949, The Bank of Glen Burnie® is a locally owned community bank with 8 branch offices serving Anne Arundel County. The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business including the acceptance of demand and time deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The Bank’s real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates automobile loans through arrangements with local automobile dealers. Additional information is available at www.thebankofglenburnie.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical financial information may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause the company’s actual results in the future to differ materially from its historical results and those presently anticipated or projected. These statements are evidenced by terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management’s good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. For a more complete discussion of these and other risk factors, please see the company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 1,965 $ 1,959 $ 2,035 $ 2,140 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 9,783 12,633 28,057 49,226 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 11,748 14,592 30,092 51,366 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 150,820 144,726 144,133 157,823 Restricted equity securities, at cost 403 191 221 1,071 Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 180,551 184,141 186,440 200,698 Less: Allowance for credit losses(1) (2,222 ) (2,161 ) (2,162 ) (2,238 ) Loans, net 178,329 181,980 184,278 198,460 Premises and equipment, net 3,276 3,171 3,277 3,446 Bank owned life insurance 8,572 8,532 8,493 8,414 Deferred tax assets, net 8,520 8,142 8,902 6,452 Accrued interest receivable 1,139 1,259 1,159 1,145 Accrued taxes receivable 70 8 - 245 Prepaid expenses 382 479 493 448 Other assets 348 333 388 523 Total Assets $ 363,607 $ 363,413 $ 381,436 $ 429,393 LIABILITIES Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 130,430 $ 136,324 $ 143,262 $ 151,679 Interest-bearing deposits 198,794 206,690 219,685 234,086 Total Deposits 329,224 343,014 362,947 385,765 Short-term borrowings 15,000 - - 10,000 Long-term borrowings - - - 10,000 Defined pension liability 320 318 317 313 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,804 1,846 2,118 2,050 Total Liabilities 346,348 345,178 365,382 408,128 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, par value $1, authorized 15,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 2,872,834; 2,868,504; 2,865,046; 2,858,635 shares as of June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and June 30,2022 respectively. 2,873 2,869 2,865 2,859 Additional paid-in capital 10,914 10,888 10,862 10,810 Retained earnings 23,716 23,727 23,579 22,946 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (20,244 ) (19,249 ) (21,252 ) (15,350 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 17,259 18,235 16,054 21,265 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 363,607 $ 363,413 $ 381,436 $ 429,393

GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 2,135 $ 2,089 $ 4,223 $ 4,256 Interest and dividends on securities 999 794 1,964 1,492 Interest on deposits with banks and federal funds sold 133 147 365 197 Total Interest Income 3,267 3,030 6,552 5,945 Interest expense Interest on deposits 115 120 222 244 Interest on short-term borrowings 38 88 38 191 Interest on long-term borrowings - 19 - 26 Total Interest Expense 153 227 260 461 Net Interest Income 3,114 2,803 6,292 5,484 Provision/release of credit loss allowance 127 (116 ) 85 (217 ) Net interest income after release of credit loss provision 2,987 2,919 6,207 5,701 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 38 40 80 82 Other fees and commissions 161 180 326 355 Loss/gain on securities sold/redeemed - 1 - 1 Income on life insurance 40 39 79 76 Total Noninterest Income 239 260 485 514 Noninterest expenses Salary and employee benefits 1,701 1,516 3,398 3,136 Occupancy and equipment expenses 299 316 627 647 Legal, accounting and other professional fees 235 260 498 585 Data processing and item processing services 281 235 549 461 FDIC insurance costs 37 29 82 54 Advertising and marketing related expenses 23 21 45 43 Loan collection costs 2 20 3 (55 ) Telephone costs 34 41 75 85 Other expenses 313 397 593 663 Total Noninterest Expenses 2,925 2,835 5,870 5,619 Income before income taxes 301 344 822 596 Income tax expense 25 35 112 56 Net income $ 276 $ 309 $ 710 $ 540 Basic and diluted net income per common share $ 0.10 $ 0.11 $ 0.25 $ 0.19





GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY For the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (dollars in thousands) Accumulated Additional Other Total Common Paid-in Retained Comprehensive Stockholders' (unaudited) Stock Capital Earnings (Loss) Equity Balance, December 31, 2021 $ 2,854 $ 10,759 $ 22,977 $ (874 ) $ 35,716 Net income - - 540 - $ 540 Cash dividends, $0.20 per share - - (571 ) - $ (571 ) Dividends reinvested under dividend reinvestment plan 5 51 - - $ 56 Other comprehensive loss - - - (14,476 ) $ (14,476 ) Balance, June 30, 2022 $ 2,859 $ 10,810 $ 22,946 $ (15,350 ) $ 21,265 Accumulated Additional Other Total Common Paid-in Retained Comprehensive Stockholders' (unaudited) Stock Capital Earnings (Loss) Income Equity Balance, December 31, 2022 $ 2,865 $ 10,862 $ 23,579 $ (21,252 ) $ 16,054 Net income - - 710 - 710 Cash dividends, $0.20 per share - - (573 ) - (573 ) Dividends reinvested under dividend reinvestment plan 8 52 - - 60 Other comprehensive income - - - 1,008 1,008 Balance, June 30, 2023 $ 2,873 $ 10,914 $ 23,716 $ (20,244 ) $ 17,259





THE BANK OF GLEN BURNIE CAPITAL RATIOS (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) To Be Well Capitalized Under To Be Considered Prompt Corrective Adequately Capitalized

Action Provisions Amount Ratio Ratio Ratio As of June 30, 2023: Common Equity Tier 1 Capital $ 37,755 16.83 % $ 10,093 4.50 % $ 14,579 6.50 % Total Risk-Based Capital $ 40,105 17.88 % $ 17,944 8.00 % $ 22,430 10.00 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital $ 37,755 16.83 % $ 13,458 6.00 % $ 17,944 8.00 % Tier 1 Leverage $ 37,755 10.51 % $ 14,369 4.00 % $ 17,961 5.00 % As of March 31, 2023: Common Equity Tier 1 Capital $ 37,777 16.57 % $ 10,257 4.50 % $ 14,816 6.50 % Total Risk-Based Capital $ 40,052 17.57 % $ 18,234 8.00 % $ 22,793 10.00 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital $ 37,777 16.57 % $ 13,676 6.00 % $ 18,234 8.00 % Tier 1 Leverage $ 37,777 10.12 % $ 14,933 4.00 % $ 18,666 5.00 % As of December 31, 2022: Common Equity Tier 1 Capital $ 37,963 16.45 % $ 10,383 4.50 % $ 14,998 6.50 % Total Risk-Based Capital $ 39,866 17.28 % $ 18,459 8.00 % $ 23,074 10.00 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital $ 37,963 16.45 % $ 13,845 6.00 % $ 18,459 8.00 % Tier 1 Leverage $ 37,963 9.53 % $ 15,938 4.00 % $ 19,922 5.00 % As of June 30, 2022: Common Equity Tier 1 Capital $ 37,267 15.13 % $ 11,087 4.50 % $ 16,015 6.50 % Total Risk-Based Capital $ 39,183 15.90 % $ 19,711 8.00 % $ 24,639 10.00 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital $ 37,267 15.13 % $ 14,783 6.00 % $ 19,711 8.00 % Tier 1 Leverage $ 37,267 8.58 % $ 17,383 4.00 % $ 21,728 5.00 %





GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Year Ended June 30, March 31, June 30 June 30, June 30, December 31, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Financial Data Assets $ 363,607 $ 363,413 $ 429,393 $ 363,607 $ 429,393 $ 381,436 Investment securities 150,820 144,726 157,823 150,820 157,823 144,133 Loans, (net of deferred fees & costs) 180,551 184,141 200,698 180,551 200,698 186,440 Allowance for loan losses 2,222 2,161 2,238 2,222 2,238 2,162 Deposits 329,224 343,014 385,765 329,224 385,765 362,947 Borrowings 15,000 - 20,000 15,000 20,000 - Stockholders' equity 17,259 18,235 21,265 17,259 21,265 16,054 Net income 276 435 309 710 540 1,745 Average Balances Assets $ 359,482 $ 372,955 $ 434,297 $ 366,536 $ 437,884 $ 424,992 Investment securities 170,653 172,519 167,651 171,586 161,625 168,990 Loans, (net of deferred fees & costs) 181,693 184,786 201,633 183,240 204,477 198,934 Deposits 335,031 353,861 387,358 344,446 386,066 382,164 Borrowings 3,793 2 20,000 1,898 20,001 16,613 Stockholders' equity 18,797 17,127 24,903 18,309 29,511 24,042 Performance Ratios Annualized return on average assets 0.31 % 0.47 % 0.29 % 0.39 % 0.25 % 0.41 % Annualized return on average equity 5.88 % 9.90 % 4.99 % 7.82 % 3.69 % 7.26 % Net interest margin 3.44 % 3.41 % 2.61 % 3.42 % 2.57 % 2.81 % Dividend payout ratio 104 % 66 % 92 % 81 % 106 % 65 % Book value per share $ 6.01 $ 6.36 $ 7.44 $ 6.01 $ 7.44 $ 5.60 Basic and diluted net income per share 0.10 0.15 0.11 0.25 0.19 0.61 Cash dividends declared per share 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.20 0.20 0.40 Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding 2,871,026 2,867,082 2,857,616 2,867,039 2,856,441 2,859,239 Asset Quality Ratios Allowance for loan losses to loans 1.23 % 1.17 % 1.12 % 1.23 % 1.12 % 1.16 % Nonperforming loans to avg. loans 0.32 % 0.26 % 0.12 % 0.31 % 0.11 % 0.25 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual & 90+ past due loans 385.8 % 451.6 % 964.4 % 385.8 % 964.4 % 433.9 % Net charge-offs annualize to avg. loans 0.15 % -0.09 % 0.05 % 0.03 % 0.01 % 0.10 % Capital Ratios Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 16.83 % 16.57 % 15.13 % 16.83 % 15.13 % 16.45 % Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio 16.83 % 16.57 % 15.13 % 16.83 % 15.13 % 16.45 % Leverage Ratio 10.51 % 10.12 % 8.58 % 10.51 % 8.58 % 9.53 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 17.88 % 17.57 % 15.90 % 17.88 % 15.90 % 17.28 %







