Carahsoft Hosts Partner Pavilion at Leidos Supplier Innovation & Technology Symposium at National Harbor, Maryland, August 8, 2023

WHAT:

Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by more than 80 of its technology and reseller partners at the Leidos Supplier Innovation & Technology Symposium at the Gaylord National Resort & Conference Center on Tuesday, August 8th. Carahsoft is pleased to be the Ultraviolet Sponsor for the symposium and to enable the Government’s most critical missions by leveraging its industry partnerships, reseller ecosystem and vendor solutions. The day-long event will feature insightful keynotes, breakout sessions, technology demonstrations and innovative collaborations between Leidos and its suppliers.

WHEN:

Tuesday, August 8, 2023

7:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

WHERE:

Gaylord National Resort & Conference Center – Exhibit Hall C

201 Waterfront St

National Harbor, MD 20745

Directions

WHO:

Carahsoft and more than 60 partners will showcase a full range Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Geospatial, MultiCloud, FedRAMP, DevSecOps and Zero Trust solutions.

Visit the Carahsoft team, its demoing partners (DP) and pavilion sponsors (PS) at booth #301. Additional vendor partners are available at the booths highlighted below. Attendees can learn more about each of these solution providers, access relevant resources, chat with company representatives or learn about procurement of solutions through Carahsoft’s vendors and reseller network. The exhibits will be open from 7:45 – 8:45 a.m. and 12:00 – 3:45 p.m.

Vendors Participating with Carahsoft (Booth #301):

• Axonius (DP) • Delinea (DP) • Menlo Security (DP) • Bastille (DP) • Domino Data Labs (DP) • Oracle (DP) • CheckPoint (DP) • Fortinet Federal (PS) • VMware (DP) • Cloudera (PS) • Hitachi Vantara Federal (PS)





Additional Carahsoft Vendor Partners at the Symposium:

• Alteryx (#513) • Flexera (#126) • OpenText Cybersecurity (#609) • Amazon Web Services (#101) • Forward Networks (#147) • Palo Alto Networks (#323) • Appian (#329) • Google (#134) • Proofpoint (#439) • Armis (#136) • HashiCorp (#808) • RackTop Systems (#716) • Authentic8 (#713) • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (#211) • Recorded Future (#614) • Broadcom (#110) • Illumio (#813) • Red Hat (#314) • Clarifai (TBD) • Immuta (#712) • Riverbed Technology (#325) • CloudBees (#124) • Intel (#215) • Salesforce (#515) • Cohesity (#517) • Interos (#707) • ServiceNow (#104) • Collibra (#700) • Juniper Networks (#511) • SolarWinds (#138) • Corelight (#702) • Kiteworks (#604) • Splunk (#421) • Cribl (#509) • Lookout (#616) • Tanium (#319) • CrowdStrike (#437) • Microsoft (#115) • Tenable (#611) • Dell Technologies (#105 & 106) • Moveworks (#104) • Trellix (#800) • Deltek (#600) • NCS Technologies (#703) • Veeam (#148) • Druva (#711) • NetApp (#119) • Veritas (#122) • Eclypsium (#814) • Nutanix (#806) • XSi (#144) • Elastic (#112) • Okta (#116) • Zscaler (#608)





Carahsoft Value Added Reseller Partners at the Symposium:

• Anacapa Micro (#130) • Fierce Software (#114) • Mission Critical (#128) • CDW-G (#424) • Flywheel Data (TBD) • Norseman (#428) • ClearShark (#710) • Government Acquisitions (#125) • SHI (#419) • Colamco (#423) • GuidePoint (TBD) • Sterling (TBD) • Connection (#612) • Iron Bow (#118) • Thundercat (#228) • CyberCore Technologies (TBD) • Lyme (#433) • TVAR (#317) • En-Net Services (#809) • Meadowgate (#431)

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Additional conference details and registration can be found on the Leidos Supplier Innovation & Technology Symposium website. For more information contact Gabriella Kuehhas at (571) 662-4862 or Gabriella.Kuehhas@Carahsoft.com.

