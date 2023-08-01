Pensacola Beach Hooters Girl Heads to Vegas for the Miss Hooters International Pageant

Destin, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Destin, Florida -

Bayou Fox Hooters is proud to announce that Aly Vargas from the Pensacola Beach location is representing the franchise in the Miss Hooters International Pageant to be held in Las Vegas, NV, on August 3, 2023.

Aly was recently crowned Miss Bayou Fox Hooters and is looking forward to taking the big stage with this year’s contenders. Aly is featured as Miss July in the 2023 Hooters Calendar and has high hopes to be selected for the 2024 edition. She was voted 2022 Miss Hooters Louisiana and 2021 Miss Hooters Fan Favorite. Bayou Fox Hooters also encourages viewers to vote for Aly as this year’s Fan Favorite.

When asked what this opportunity means to her, Aly said, “I just can’t believe I was chosen to participate in the pageant again this year! Being selected to take the stage with such beautiful and talented women is such an honor for me. I have been so blessed to be included in this Hooters family and look forward to making memories and making a difference along the way. I hope I make my Pensacola friends and family proud!”

Hooters is celebrating its 40th Anniversary at the 26th Annual Hooters International Pageant, which will feature 50 of the top Hooters Girls from all over the world. They will be competing for the Miss Hooters International crown and a grand prize of $30,000. Aly has pointed out that being Miss Bayou Fox Hooters means so much for her because not only does it provide her a chance to represent the company she works for, but it also offers her a chance to make a difference in the community. She is looking forward to volunteering and helping with the pre-pageant philanthropy projects as a way of giving back to the community.

Those who are interested in following along with Aly’s journey in Las Vegas can check out the company's Facebook page for exclusive sneak peeks.

