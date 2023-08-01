Dresner Partners Advised the Advanced IVF Institute on Its Sale to CCRM Fertility

CHICAGO, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Partners, an award-winning, FINRA-registered middle-market investment bank and Mergers Alliance member firm, is pleased to announce that it advised The Advanced IVF Institute on its sale to CCRM Fertility, a global pioneer in fertility treatment, research and science. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The Advanced IVF Institute, with 42 employees and two offices in the Chicagoland area, including Naperville and Park Ridge, Illinois, is led by Dr. Charles E. Miller, an internationally renowned expert in the treatment of infertility and minimally invasive gynecologic surgery. The Advanced IVF Institute’s experienced clinical staff provide cutting edge assisted reproductive technology services such as preimplantation genetic testing (PGT), in vitro fertilization (IVF), egg freezing, sperm banking, embryo storage, and minimally invasive gynecologic treatments.

Founded by Dr. William Schoolcraft more than 35 years ago, CCRM Fertility specializes in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in IVF, fertility testing, egg freezing, PGT, third party reproduction and egg donation. CCRM Fertility leverages its own data and a dedicated team of in-house reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and geneticists to deliver industry-leading outcomes. CCRM Fertility proudly serves 16 metropolitan areas with 37 locations in North America, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Delaware, Denver, Houston, New Jersey, New York, Northern Virginia, Minneapolis, Orange County, the San Francisco Bay Area, Toronto, and Washington D.C.

Commenting on the transaction, Dr. Charles E. Miller said, “I would like to thank the Dresner team for their expertise, professionalism and competitive process, which led us to achieve a great outcome with CCRM Fertility. The Advanced IVF Institute and CCRM Fertility share a strong commitment to delivering first-class reproductive services to patients and I’m excited about the long-term potential of our new partnership.”

Mitchell Stern, Managing Director and Head of the Healthcare Group at Dresner Partners said, “We enjoyed working closely with Dr. Miller and the rest of The Advanced IVF Institute team. Both organizations are closely aligned with award-winning physicians, use of innovative technology, state-of-the art laboratories, and best-in-class patient care, which will further enhance and expand the reach of the CCRM network.”

Steven M. Dresner, President of Dresner Partners added, “We are very pleased that we were able to help The Advanced IVF Institute find a strategic partner in CCRM Fertility. We continue to see accelerated growth in the highly fragmented U.S. fertility market due to changing social dynamics, including broader acceptance of IVF and egg freezing, and increased demand from same sex couples. There continues to be a tremendous opportunity for providers to combine their resources to meet their long-term growth objectives.”

More information about The Advanced IVF Institute can be found at www.drcharlesmiller.com. More information about CCRM Fertility can be found at www.ccrmivf.com.

Dresner Partners is the leading provider of investment banking services to the fertility (IVF) sector, having closed numerous transactions including the sale of IGENOMIX, the merger of RMANJ and IVI of Spain, the sale of Advanced Fertility of Chicago to Prelude Fertility, the sale of Santa Monica Fertility to Webster Equity Partners, the sale of In Via Fertility to InVitro Sciences (now First Fertility), the sale of Institute for Human Reproduction to Pinnacle Fertility, the sale of Dominion Fertility to Pinnacle Fertility, the sale of Center of Reproductive Medicine to US Fertility, the sale of IVF1 to Pinnacle Fertility, the sale of Fertility Institute of New Jersey & New York to Axia Women’s Health, and the sale of RADfertility to CCRM Fertility.

Dresner is an award-winning, FINRA-registered middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, with professionals located in New York, Cleveland, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, and Palo Alto. For more than 30 years, Dresner Partners has provided financial advisory services to middle-market companies throughout the world including merger and acquisitions advisory, institutional private placements of debt and equity, financial restructuring, valuations, and strategic consulting services. Dresner Partners has extensive international and cross-border transaction experience and is a member of Mergers Alliance, one of the world’s leading global mergers and acquisitions partnerships focused on the middle market. An affiliated company, Dresner Corporate Services, is a strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, investor relations and corporate development. More information is available at www.dresnerpartners.com. You can also follow Dresner Partners on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DresnerPartners.

