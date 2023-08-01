DHT Holdings, Inc. to announce second quarter 2023 results on Tuesday, August 8, 2023

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, August 1, 2023 - DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DHT or the “Company”) will release its second quarter 2023 results after market close on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.



The Company will host a conference call and webcast, which will include a slide presentation, at 8:00 a.m. EDT/14:00 CEST on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, to discuss the results for the quarter.

To access the conference call the participants are required to register in advance of the conference using this link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIf192e9e9b61f43d4b3d7152124b85449

Upon registering, each participant will be provided with participant dial-in numbers and a unique personal PIN. Participants will need to use the conference access information provided in the e-mail received at the point of registering. Participants may also use the Call Me feature instead of dialing the nearest dial-in number.

The webcast, which will include a slide presentation, will be available on the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5f3qmtef and can also be accessed in the Investor Relations section on DHT's website at www.dhtankers.com

A recording of the audio and slides presented will be available until August 16, 2023, at 14:00 CEST. The recording can be accessed through the following link:

About DHT Holdings, Inc.

