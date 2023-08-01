ChildCare Education Institute Offers No-Cost Online Course on Customer Service for the Center Administrator

ATLANTA, GA, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, offers CCEI980: Customer Service for the Center Administrator as a no-cost trial course to new CCEI users August 1-31, 2023.



A child care program that fails to provide good customer service is not likely to enjoy much success. Without good customer service, a program′s leader is likely to spend most of their time worrying about finding new customers to replace the ones who keep leaving to enroll with the competition. By putting a good customer service program in place, owners and administrators can avoid many common problems before they arise.

If customer service is a priority and follows certain basic customer service principles, then leaders will rarely see an angry parent in the program. More importantly, programs can gain an advantage over competitors. That’s because good customer service is one trait that separates top-quality programs from mediocre ones. Parents and family members notice good service, they appreciate it, and they realize that sometimes it can be hard to find in the child care industry.

This course examines practical tips for excellent customer service methods in child care programs and provides strategies for training staff in client service. Upon successful completion of this course, students should be able to define customer service, identify guidelines for excellent customer relations, and identify strategies for implementing customer service methods in a child care program.

"Leaders and staff should develop a solid customer service plan and do as much as possible to prevent problems from arising," says Leslie Coleman Education Director of CCEI. "By taking this course, ECE owners and administrators will learn how to develop a customer service strategy that focuses on providing the level of customer service that earns the program a good reputation and boosts student enrollment."

CCEI980: Customer Service for the Center Administrator is a one-hour, beginner-level course and grants 0.1 IACET CEU upon successful completion. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

For more information, visit www.cceionline.edu or call 1.800.499.9907

About ChildCare Education Institute

ChildCare Education Institute®, provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training programs in an array of child care settings. Over 200+ English and Spanish child care training courses are available online to meet licensing, recognition program, and Head Start requirements.

