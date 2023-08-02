Aedifica NV/SA: Half year financial report 2023

Please find below a press release from Aedifica (a public regulated real estate company under Belgian law, listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam), regarding the 2023 half year results.

Robust operational performance driving strong results

EPRA Earnings* amounted to €110.4 million (+28% compared to 30 June 2022), or €2.76/share

Rental income increased to €154.7 million (+18% compared to 30 June 2022)

5.1% increase in rental income on a like-for-like basis in the first half of the year

Weighted average unexpired lease term of 19 years and occupancy rate of 100%

Real estate portfolio* of nearly €5.8 billion as at 30 June 2023

609 healthcare properties for more than 46,400 end users across 8 countries

Investment programme of €596 million in pre-let development projects and acquisitions in progress, of which €407 million remains to be invested. Over the 1st half, 18 projects from the committed pipeline were delivered for a total investment budget of approx. €120 million

Reinforcing capital structure and strong liquidity

Debt-to-assets ratio down from 45.6% on 30 June 2023 to approx. 39.3% following the capital increase in early July

€406 million raised on capital markets through two capital increases in cash (optional dividend & rights issue), strengthening Aedifica’s equity position

New long-term bank financing contracted amounting to €360 million since the beginning of the year (of which €285 million is early refinancing)

€926 million of headroom on committed credit lines at the end of July to finance CAPEX and liquidity needs

BBB investment-grade credit rating with a stable outlook reaffirmed by S&P

Outlook for 2023

Estimated EPRA Earnings* for the 2023 financial year slightly increased to €212 million (previously €209 million)

EPRA Earnings* per share are estimated at €4.85/share (previously €4.78/share)

The proposed total dividend of €3.80/share (gross) is reconfirmed

