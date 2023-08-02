Advantest to Showcase Latest Memory and SSD System-Level Test Solutions at Flash Memory Summit 2023

TOKYO, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will showcase its latest storage and memory test solutions at Flash Memory Summit 2023 on Aug. 8-10 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California. Advantest is again a gold sponsor of this year’s event.



Advantest’s booth #634 will be located in Hall B of the convention center. This year’s display will feature the MPT3000HVM3 test system that addresses test requirements associated with PCI Express fifth generation (PCIe Gen 5), Compute Express Link™ (CXL™) and NVMe solid state drives (SSDs). Its latest innovation, the HVM3, provides broad capabilities to handle virtually any SSD, from the highest-performing enterprise drives to the most cost-effective client devices. Advantest will also exhibit its all-in-one, turnkey NAND test solution, the T5835, as well as the T5503HS2, a DRAM tester for LPDDR5/X, DDR5 and GDDR6 devices. Additionally, Advantest will display its inteXcell, the first-ever fully integrated and unified test infrastructure to combine broad test coverage with high-throughput handling. The platform integrates the T5835 tester with minimal-footprint test cells for high-speed, parallel final test of up to 1,536 advanced memory ICs.

Two new additions to Advantest’s lineup this year are the Independent Thermal Control (ITC) device interface board and the Engineering Thermal Chamber (ETC) for the MPT3000. Both provide QA and R&D teams with advanced, accurate thermal control on a per-DUT level during device characterization or small lot production testing, helping QA and engineering teams to characterize and qualify Gen 5 products, including SSDs and CXL memory solutions. Both extend MPT3000’s feature set to a wider set of use cases.

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC), including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

