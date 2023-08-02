Imprivata and PFH Technology Group Win National Contract to Supply Access Management to Healthcare Services Across Ireland

LONDON, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imprivata®, the digital identity company for life-and mission-critical industries, announced that together with regional partner, PFH Technology Group, it has won a national framework contract with Ireland’s Health Service Executive (HSE) to deliver Imprivata OneSign®, an Enterprise Access Management solution, to healthcare organisations across Ireland. The framework competition was conducted by Tallaght University Hospital on behalf of the HSE. Health staff will be able to instantly access clinical systems by entering their password once per shift and reauthenticating with just the tap of their ID badge, reducing the reliance on remembering complex passwords and associated stress for stretched clinicians, while improving security of sensitive patient data.



In a pilot study conducted by Tallaght University Hospital, Imprivata’s Enterprise Access Management solution has shown to save up to 50 minutes per shift for busy clinical staff; time that can be redirected to patient care. The Imprivata solution is part of the eHealth National Single Sign-on project and will be made available across the Irish public health and social care system to provide a digital workplace. The initial roll-out will involve:

Tallaght University Hospital

Beaumont Hospital

Rotunda Hospital

Galway University Hospital

Cork University Maternity Hospitals

National Forensic Mental Health Service Hospital

National Rehabilitation Hospital



Supporting Quotes:

Daniel Johnston, MRes, RN, Sr Clinical Workflow Specialist & UK NHS Clinical Safety Officer at Imprivata said, “Connecting care systems through digital transformation can improve efficiency and satisfaction, making the day-to-day experiences of clinicians easier and more fulfilling. Breaking down the barriers to accessing technology with solutions such as single sign-on is a significant step forward for clinicians on the frontline.”

Cathal Collier, eHealth Programme Manager at HSE said, “This contract awarded to Imprivata and PFH Technology Group is part of a number of national Programmes and Strategies that have been initiated to harness technology, which is enabling HSE to make significant strides towards delivering digital health systems across Ireland.”

David Wall Chief Information Officer, Tallaght University Hospital stated, “Imprivata OneSign will enable clinical staff that need to access patient records electronically to move between computer systems without the need to log into solutions more than once. Clinical staff will be able to move seamlessly between systems staying with the same patient, which provides the infrastructure to support effective clinical decision making.”

Commenting on the project, Paul Silke, Client Director at PFH Technology Group said; “This is a clear example of a digital transformation solution that ultimately provides tangible benefits to patients. The Imprivata Single Sign On (SSO) solution is simple and clever allowing healthcare professionals to save valuable time and to help them to focus on the key tasks at work."

About Imprivata

Imprivata is the digital identity company for life- and mission-critical industries, redefining how organisations solve complex workflow, security, and compliance challenges with solutions that protect critical data and applications without workflow disruption. Its platform of interoperable identity, authentication, and access management solutions enable organisations in over 45 countries to fully manage and secure all enterprise and third-party digital identities by establishing trust between people, technology, and information.

For more information please visit: www.imprivata.co.uk

Press Contact

Andreina West

+44 (0) 1491 281297

press@imprivata.com



