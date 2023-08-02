SAMPO PLC PRESS RELEASE 2 August 2023 at 11:45 am

Sampo Group's results for January–June 2023 will be published on 9 August 2023

Sampo Group will publish the Half-Year Financial Report for January–June 2023 on 9 August between 9:30 am and 10:00 am Finnish time (7:30-8:00 am UK time). The report, Investor Presentation and a video review with Group CEO Torbjörn Magnusson will be available at www.sampo.com/result .

Conference call

9 August at 1:30 pm Finnish time (11:30 am UK time)

Tel. +1 786 697 3501, +44 (0) 33 0551 0200, +46 (0) 8 5052 0424, or +358 (0)9 2319 5437.

Conference passcode: Sampo

Group CEO Torbjörn Magnusson, Group CFO Knut Arne Alsaker, CEO, If P&C Insurance Holding Ltd Morten Thorsrud, and Head of IR Sami Taipalus will attend the conference call for investors and analysts.

The conference call can also be followed live at www.sampo.com/result . A recorded version will later be available at the same address.

SAMPO PLC

Investor Relations and Group Communications

Further information:

Maria Silander

Communications Manager, Media Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0031