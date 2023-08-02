Company information on a material event

Competition Council of the Republic of Lithuania in 2023 August 1 decided to allow the concentration of UAB EDS INVEST 3 by acquiring the shares of the joint-stock company "Snaigė".
General Manager
Mindaugas Sologubas
Phone no. +370 652 11997
| Source: Snaige Snaige
Vilnius, LITHUANIA
