Generac Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

WAUKESHA, Wis., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) (“Generac” or the “Company”), a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023 and provided an update on its outlook for the full year 2023.



Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

Net sales decreased 23% to $1.00 billion during the second quarter of 2023 as compared to $1.29 billion in the prior-year second quarter. Core sales growth, which excludes both the impact of acquisitions and foreign currency, decreased approximately 26%. Residential product sales declined 44% to $499 million as compared to $896 million last year. Commercial & Industrial (“C&I”) product sales increased 24% to $384 million as compared to $309 million in the prior year.

Net income attributable to the Company during the second quarter was $45 million, or $0.70 per share, as compared to $156 million, or $2.21 per share, for the same period of 2022.

Adjusted net income attributable to the Company, as defined in the accompanying reconciliation schedules, was $68 million, or $1.08 per share, as compared to $185 million, or $2.86 per share, in the second quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA before deducting for noncontrolling interests, as defined in the accompanying reconciliation schedules, was $137 million, or 13.6% of net sales, as compared to $271 million, or 21.0% of net sales, in the prior year.

Cash flow from operations was $83 million during the second quarter, as compared to $24 million in the prior year. Free cash flow, as defined in the accompanying reconciliation schedules, was $54 million as compared to $6 million in the second quarter of 2022. The increase in free cash flow was due to significantly lower working capital investment in the current year quarter, partially offset by lower operating earnings, higher interest payments, and higher capital expenditures.



“As expected, overall second quarter sales declined from a strong prior year comparable period that included the significant benefit of excess backlog reduction for home standby generators,” said Aaron Jagdfeld, President and Chief Executive Officer. “While leading indicators of end market demand remain strong and we continue to make progress in reducing field inventory levels, residential product sales were modestly lower than our expectations in the quarter as a softer consumer environment for home improvement impacted shipments of home standby generators and chore products. However, global C&I product shipments remained strong at all-time record levels and were better than expected with broad-based growth across nearly all regions and channels.”

Jagdfeld continued, “While our expectations for the consumer environment are now softer than previously projected, we believe the long-term mega-trends that are driving awareness for backup power solutions are as compelling as ever. Homeowners and businesses are increasingly sensitive to the growing energy supply-demand imbalances and intensifying impacts of extreme weather, and to address these opportunities, we are further investing in the build out of our suite of products and solutions to position ourselves as a leader in energy technology.”

Additional Second Quarter 2023 Consolidated Highlights

Gross profit margin was 32.8% as compared to 35.4% in the prior-year second quarter. This decline in margin was primarily due to the significant impact of unfavorable sales mix, partially offset by higher pricing and lower input costs.

Operating expenses increased $2.3 million, or 1.0%, as compared to the second quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily driven by increased employee and marketing costs and the impact of recurring operating expenses from recent acquisitions, mostly offset by lower variable operating expenses.

Provision for income taxes for the current year quarter was $15.9 million, or an effective tax rate of 25.9%, as compared to $45.8 million, or a 22.5% effective tax rate, for the prior year. The increase in the effective tax rate was primarily due to a lower benefit from equity compensation in the current year quarter as compared to the prior year.

Business Segment Results

Domestic Segment

Domestic segment total sales (including inter-segment sales) decreased 28% to $815.3 million as compared to $1.13 billion in the prior year quarter, with the impact of acquisitions contributing approximately 3% revenue growth for the quarter. The decline in core sales was driven by lower residential product shipments, primarily due to a decline in home standby and clean energy shipments, partially offset by growth in smart thermostat sales. The overall weakness in residential products was partially offset by continued strength in C&I products, highlighted by an increase in shipments to direct customers for “beyond standby” applications, industrial distributors, and the national rental equipment channel.

Adjusted EBITDA for the segment was $103.2 million, or 12.7% of total sales, as compared to $241.9 million in the prior year, or 21.5% of total sales. This margin decline was primarily driven by the significant impact of unfavorable sales mix and reduced operating leverage on lower shipments. The impact of acquisitions and continued investments for future growth also negatively affected margins during the quarter. These headwinds were partially offset by favorable price and cost benefits.

International Segment

International segment total sales (including inter-segment sales) increased 10% to $223.7 million as compared to $203.3 million in the prior year quarter, with the net impact of acquisitions and foreign currency contributing approximately 4% revenue growth for the quarter. The core sales growth for the segment was highlighted by strength in nearly all regions around the world.

Adjusted EBITDA for the segment, before deducting for noncontrolling interests, was $33.3 million, or 14.9% of total sales, as compared to $29.5 million, or 14.5% of total sales, in the prior year. This stronger margin performance was primarily driven by favorable price and cost benefits.

2023 Outlook Update

As a result of the softer-than-expected consumer environment, the Company now anticipates lower residential product sales during the second half relative to prior expectations. Partially offsetting this lower outlook, C&I product sales are now expected to grow at a mid-teens rate during 2023 compared to the previous guidance of a mid to high-single digit increase. Accordingly, the Company now anticipates its full-year 2023 net sales to decline between -10 to -12% as compared to the prior year, which includes approximately 2% of net favorable impact from acquisitions and foreign currency. This compares to the previous guidance range of a decline between -6 to -10%.

Additionally, due to the revised sales outlook, the Company now expects net income margin, before deducting for non-controlling interests, to be approximately 6.0 to 7.0% for the full-year 2023 compared to the previous guidance range of 7.5 to 8.5%. The corresponding EBITDA margin is now expected to be approximately 15.5 to 16.5% compared to the previous guidance range of 17.0 to 18.0%.

Operating and free cash flow generation are still expected to return to strong levels for the full year, with conversion of adjusted net income to free cash flow expected to be well over 100%.

Conference Call and Webcast

About Generac

Generac is a leading energy technology company that provides backup and prime power systems for home and industrial applications, solar + battery storage solutions, smart home energy management devices and energy services, advanced power grid software platforms and engine- & battery-powered tools and equipment. Founded in 1959, Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the category of automatic home standby generator. The Company is committed to sustainable, cleaner energy products poised to revolutionize the 21st century electrical grid.

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release, as well as other information provided from time to time by Generac Holdings Inc. or its employees, may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give Generac's current expectations and projections relating to the Company's financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "confident," "may," "should," "can have," "likely," "future," “optimistic” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events.

Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance or results, and involve risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control) and assumptions. Although Generac believes any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect Generac's actual financial results and cause them to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements, including:

frequency and duration of power outages impacting demand for our products;

fluctuations in cost and quality of raw materials required to manufacture our products;

availability of both labor and key components from our manufacturing operations and global supply chain, including single-sourced components and contract manufacturers, needed in producing our products;

the possibility that the expected synergies, efficiencies and cost savings of our acquisitions will not be realized, or will not be realized within the expected time period;

the risk that our acquisitions will not be integrated successfully;

the impact on our results of possible fluctuations in interest rates, foreign currency exchange rates, commodities, product mix, logistics costs and regulatory tariffs;

difficulties we may encounter as our business expands globally or into new markets;

our dependence on our distribution network;

our ability to remain competitive by investing in, developing or adapting to changing technologies and manufacturing techniques, as well as protecting our intellectual property rights;

loss of our key management and employees;

increase in product and other liability claims or recalls;

failures or security breaches of our networks, information technology systems, or connected products;

changes in laws and regulations regarding environmental, health and safety, product compliance, or international trade that affect our products, operations, or customer demand;

significant legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits or government investigations; and

changes in durable goods spending by consumers and businesses or other macroeconomic conditions, impacting demand for our products.



Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, Generac's actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in any forward-looking statements. In the current environment, some of the above factors have materialized and may cause actual results to vary from these forward-looking statements. A detailed discussion of these and other factors that may affect future results is contained in Generac's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), particularly in the Risk Factors section of the 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its periodic reports on Form 10-Q. Stockholders, potential investors and other readers should consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by Generac in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Generac undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

Core Sales

The Company references core sales to further supplement Generac's condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Core sales excludes the impact of acquisitions and fluctuations in foreign currency translation. Management believes that core sales facilitates easier and more meaningful comparison of net sales performance with prior and future periods.

Adjusted EBITDA

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company provides the computation of Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the Company, which is defined as net income before noncontrolling interest adjusted for the following items: interest expense, depreciation expense, amortization of intangible assets, income tax expense, certain non-cash gains and losses including purchase accounting and contingent consideration adjustments, share-based compensation expense, losses on extinguishment of debt, certain transaction costs and credit facility fees, business optimization expenses, certain specific provisions, and adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests, as set forth in the reconciliation table below.

Adjusted Net Income

To further supplement Generac's condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company provides a summary to show the computation of adjusted net income attributable to the Company. Adjusted net income attributable to the Company is defined as net income before noncontrolling interests adjusted for the following items: amortization of intangible assets, amortization of deferred financing costs and original issue discount related to the Company's debt, intangible impairment charges, certain transaction costs and other purchase accounting adjustments, losses on extinguishment of debt, business optimization and other charges, certain specific provisions, certain other non-cash gains and losses, and adjusted net income attributable to non-controlling interests.

Free Cash Flow

In addition, we reference free cash flow to further supplement Generac's condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, plus proceeds from beneficial interests in securitization transactions, less expenditures for property and equipment, and is intended to be a measure of operational cash flow taking into account additional capital expenditure investment into the business.

The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Please see the accompanying Reconciliation Schedules and our SEC filings for additional discussion of the basis for Generac's reporting of Non-GAAP financial measures, which includes why the Company believes these measures provide useful information to investors and the additional purposes for which management uses the non-GAAP financial information.

Generac Holdings Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (U.S. Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 1,000,420 $ 1,291,391 $ 1,888,330 $ 2,427,247 Costs of goods sold 671,999 834,406 1,287,410 1,609,514 Gross profit 328,421 456,985 600,920 817,733 Operating expenses: Selling and service 115,743 120,066 216,431 218,309 Research and development 43,942 41,599 85,762 81,343 General and administrative 56,371 52,600 116,056 94,572 Amortization of intangibles 26,393 25,876 52,216 51,930 Total operating expenses 242,449 240,141 470,465 446,154 Income from operations 85,972 216,844 130,455 371,579 Other (expense) income: Interest expense (25,160 ) (10,235 ) (48,155 ) (19,789 ) Investment income 941 92 1,629 169 Loss on extinguishment of debt - (3,743 ) - (3,743 ) Other, net (331 ) 505 (497 ) 751 Total other expense, net (24,550 ) (13,381 ) (47,023 ) (22,612 ) Income before provision for income taxes 61,422 203,463 83,432 348,967 Provision for income taxes 15,907 45,826 23,756 74,434 Net income 45,515 157,637 59,676 274,533 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 317 1,278 2,048 4,316 Net income attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. $ 45,198 $ 156,359 $ 57,628 $ 270,217 Net income attributable to common shareholders per common share - basic: $ 0.70 $ 2.24 $ 0.76 $ 3.85 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic: 61,721,614 63,662,510 61,645,341 63,607,711 Net income attributable to common shareholders per common share - diluted: $ 0.70 $ 2.21 $ 0.75 $ 3.78 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted: 62,348,184 64,713,748 62,429,911 64,799,002 Comprehensive income attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. $ 69,060 $ 120,864 $ 104,422 $ 243,229







Generac Holdings Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (U.S. Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 192,768 $ 132,723 Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $29,610 and $27,664 at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 540,332 522,458 Inventories 1,436,619 1,405,384 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 103,334 121,783 Total current assets 2,273,053 2,182,348 Property and equipment, net 505,026 467,604 Customer lists, net 200,478 206,987 Patents and technology, net 438,148 454,757 Other intangible assets, net 34,515 41,719 Tradenames, net 223,229 227,251 Goodwill 1,430,283 1,400,880 Deferred income taxes 13,953 12,746 Operating lease and other non-current assets 203,286 175,170 Total assets $ 5,321,971 $ 5,169,462 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings $ 77,889 $ 48,990 Accounts payable 454,727 446,050 Accrued wages and employee benefits 53,417 45,741 Accrued product warranty 74,025 89,141 Other accrued liabilities 254,700 349,389 Current portion of long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations 22,069 12,733 Total current liabilities 936,827 992,044 Long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations 1,523,310 1,369,085 Deferred income taxes 114,990 125,691 Operating lease and other long-term liabilities 319,400 312,916 Total liabilities 2,894,527 2,799,736 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 5,688 110,471 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $0.01, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 73,097,016 and 72,701,257 shares issued at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 732 728 Additional paid-in capital 1,053,759 1,016,138 Treasury stock, at cost, 10,858,348 and 11,284,350 shares at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively (779,892 ) (808,491 ) Excess purchase price over predecessor basis (202,116 ) (202,116 ) Retained earnings 2,363,015 2,316,224 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (16,216 ) (65,102 ) Stockholders’ equity attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. 2,419,282 2,257,381 Noncontrolling interests 2,474 1,874 Total stockholders’ equity 2,421,756 2,259,255 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,321,971 $ 5,169,462







Generac Holdings Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (U.S. Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Operating activities Net income $ 59,676 $ 274,533 Adjustment to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 28,982 25,629 Amortization of intangible assets 52,216 51,930 Amortization of original issue discount and deferred financing costs 1,921 1,287 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 3,743 Deferred income taxes (14,152 ) (61,625 ) Share-based compensation expense 20,379 16,562 Gain on disposal of assets (532 ) (587 ) Other noncash (gains) charges 735 (2,037 ) Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (15,535 ) (143,308 ) Inventories (15,897 ) (158,232 ) Other assets 16,333 1,637 Accounts payable (2,449 ) (54,583 ) Accrued wages and employee benefits 6,694 (11,876 ) Other accrued liabilities (72,743 ) 86,616 Excess tax benefits from equity awards (1,040 ) (15,996 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 64,588 13,693 Investing activities Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1,801 1,883 Proceeds from sale of investment - 1,308 Proceeds from beneficial interests in securitization transactions 1,472 1,843 Contribution to equity method investment (6,627 ) (10,229 ) Purchase of long-term investment (2,000 ) - Expenditures for property and equipment (53,900 ) (46,503 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (16,188 ) (11,421 ) Net cash used in investing activities (75,442 ) (63,119 ) Financing activities Proceeds from short-term borrowings 45,989 216,681 Proceeds from long-term borrowings 317,975 935,000 Repayments of short-term borrowings (21,125 ) (208,244 ) Repayments of long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations (160,557 ) (538,401 ) Payment of contingent acquisition consideration (4,979 ) - Payment of debt issuance costs - (10,330 ) Purchase of additional ownership interest (104,844 ) (375 ) Taxes paid related to equity awards (9,186 ) (38,347 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 6,223 10,383 Net cash provided by financing activities 69,496 366,367 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,403 2,860 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 60,045 319,801 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 132,723 147,339 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 192,768 $ 467,140







Generac Holdings Inc. Segment Reporting and Product Class Information (U.S. Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) Total Sales by Reportable Segment Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 External Net

Sales Intersegment

Sales Total Sales External Net Sales Intersegment

Sales Total Sales Domestic $ 804,539 $ 10,713 $ 815,252 $ 1,107,431 $ 18,987 $ 1,126,418 International 195,881 27,842 223,723 183,960 19,334 203,294 Intercompany elimination - (38,555 ) (38,555 ) - (38,321 ) (38,321 ) Total net sales $ 1,000,420 $ - $ 1,000,420 $ 1,291,391 $ - $ 1,291,391 Total Sales by Reportable Segment Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 External Net

Sales Intersegment

Sales Total Sales External Net Sales Intersegment

Sales Total Sales Domestic $ 1,508,927 $ 26,320 $ 1,535,247 $ 2,072,105 $ 29,257 $ 2,101,362 International 379,403 60,784 440,187 355,142 33,659 388,801 Intercompany elimination - (87,104 ) (87,104 ) - (62,916 ) (62,916 ) Total net sales $ 1,888,330 $ - $ 1,888,330 $ 2,427,247 $ - $ 2,427,247 External Net Sales by Product Class Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Residential products $ 498,587 $ 896,013 $ 917,450 $ 1,672,957 Commercial & industrial products 384,353 309,348 747,343 588,077 Other 117,480 86,030 223,537 166,213 Total net sales $ 1,000,420 $ 1,291,391 $ 1,888,330 $ 2,427,247 Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Domestic $ 103,202 $ 241,928 $ 170,863 $ 412,349 International 33,343 29,534 65,757 55,526 Total adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 136,545 $ 271,462 $ 236,620 $ 467,875 (1) See reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net income attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. on the following reconciliation schedule.







Generac Holdings Inc. Reconciliation Schedules (U.S. Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) (Unaudited) Net income to Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. $ 45,198 $ 156,359 $ 57,628 $ 270,217 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 317 1,278 2,048 4,316 Net income 45,515 157,637 59,676 274,533 Interest expense 25,160 10,235 48,155 19,789 Depreciation and amortization 41,247 39,098 81,198 77,559 Provision for income taxes 15,907 45,826 23,756 74,434 Non-cash write-down and other adjustments (1) (4,152 ) 4,607 (7,312 ) (3,185 ) Non-cash share-based compensation expense (2) 10,045 7,735 20,379 16,562 Loss on extinguishment of debt (3) - 3,743 - 3,743 Transaction costs and credit facility fees (4) 1,149 1,592 2,240 2,581 Business optimization and other charges (5) 1,760 1,590 2,860 2,749 Provision for regulatory charges (6) - - 5,800 - Other (86 ) (601 ) (132 ) (890 ) Adjusted EBITDA 136,545 271,462 236,620 467,875 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests 520 3,742 3,653 7,167 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. $ 136,025 $ 267,720 $ 232,967 $ 460,708 (1) Includes gains/losses on the disposition of assets and sales of certain investments, unrealized mark-to-market adjustments on commodity contracts, certain foreign currency related adjustments, and certain purchase accounting and contingent consideration adjustments. A full description of these and the other reconciliation adjustments contained in these schedules is included in Generac's SEC filings. (2) Represents share-based compensation expense to account for stock options, restricted stock and other stock awards over their respective vesting periods. (3) Represents the write-off of original issue discount and capitalized debt issuance costs due to voluntary debt prepayment. (4) Represents transaction costs incurred directly in connection with any investment, as defined in our credit agreement, equity issuance or debt issuance or refinancing, together with certain fees relating to our senior secured credit facilities. (5) Represents severance and other restructuring charges. (6) The amount recorded in the first quarter 2023 represents a provision of $5.8 million for a matter with the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) concerning the imposition of civil fines for allegedly failing to timely submit a report under the Consumer Product Safety Act (CPSA) in relation to certain portable generators that were subject to a voluntary recall previously announced on July 29, 2021. On May 25, 2023, the Company and the CPSC entered into a final mutual settlement agreement resolving this matter. Net income to Adjusted net income reconciliation Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. $ 45,198 $ 156,359 $ 57,628 $ 270,217 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 317 1,278 2,048 4,316 Net income 45,515 157,637 59,676 274,533 Amortization of intangible assets 26,393 25,876 52,216 51,930 Amortization of deferred finance costs and original issue discount 967 650 1,921 1,287 Loss on extinguishment of debt (3) - 3,743 - 3,743 Transaction costs and other purchase accounting adjustments (7) 669 5,710 1,387 (46 ) (Gain)/loss attributable to business or asset dispositions (8) - - (119 ) (229 ) Business optimization and other charges (5) 1,760 1,590 2,860 2,749 Provision for regulatory charges (6) - - 5,800 - Tax effect of add backs (9) (7,459 ) (8,448 ) (14,590 ) (15,764 ) Adjusted net income 67,844 186,758 109,151 318,203 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 317 1,678 2,048 5,168 Adjusted net income attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. $ 67,527 $ 185,080 $ 107,103 $ 313,035 Adjusted net income attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. per common share - diluted: $ 1.08 $ 2.86 $ 1.72 $ 4.83 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted: 62,348,184 64,713,748 62,429,911 64,799,002 (7) Represents transaction costs incurred directly in connection with any investment, as defined in our credit agreement, equity issuance or debt issuance or refinancing, and certain purchase accounting and contingent consideration adjustments. (8) Represents gains and losses attributable to the disposition of a business or assets occurring in other than ordinary course, as defined in our credit agreement. (9) In the third quarter of 2022, management determined that certain add-backs in 2022 should be reported net of tax. Add-backs in the second quarter of 2022 were not reported net of tax, and we reported adjusted net income attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. for the three months ended June 30, 2022 of $193,528 or $2.99 and six months ended June 30, 2022 of $328,799 or $5.07. Taking into account the tax effect on certain add-backs, the revised reported adjusted net income attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. for the three months ended June 30, 2022 is $185,080 or $2.86, and six months ended June 30, 2022 is $313,035 or $4.83. Free Cash Flow Reconciliation Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 83,147 $ 23,835 $ 64,588 $ 13,693 Proceeds from beneficial interests in securitization transactions 677 270 1,472 1,843 Expenditures for property and equipment (29,923 ) (18,303 ) (53,900 ) (46,503 ) Free cash flow $ 53,901 $ 5,802 $ 12,160 $ (30,967 )







