Steve Madden Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steven Madden, Ltd. (Nasdaq: SHOO), a leading designer and marketer of fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel for women, men and children, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.



Amounts referred to as “Adjusted” are non-GAAP measures that exclude the items defined as “Non-GAAP Adjustments” in the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” section.

Second Quarter 2023 Results

Revenue decreased 16.8% to $445.3 million compared to $535.0 million in the same period of 2022.

Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 42.6% compared to 40.7% in the same period of 2022.

Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue were 32.7% compared to 28.5% in the same period of 2022. Adjusted operating expenses as a percentage of revenue were 32.6% compared to 28.2% in the same period of 2022.

Income from operations totaled $44.0 million, or 9.9% of revenue, compared to $65.2 million, or 12.2% of revenue, in the same period of 2022. Adjusted income from operations totaled $44.5 million, or 10.0% of revenue, compared to $67.0 million, or 12.5% of revenue, in the same period of 2022.

Net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. was $34.5 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to $48.5 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, in the same period of 2022. Adjusted net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. was $34.9 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, compared to $49.8 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, in the same period of 2022.



Edward Rosenfeld, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We were pleased to deliver earnings results in line with expectations for the second quarter despite the challenging operating environment. Our performance in the quarter reflects our disciplined control of inventory and expenses, even as we continue to invest in product innovation, consumer engagement and our long-term growth initiatives. While the retail environment remains choppy, we are confident that the power of our brands and the strength of our business model position us for sustainable growth and value creation over the long term.”

Second Quarter 2023 Channel Results

Revenue for the wholesale business was $314.6 million, a 20.8% decrease compared to the second quarter of 2022, including a 19.4% decrease in wholesale footwear revenue and a 24.6% decrease in wholesale accessories/apparel revenue. Gross profit as a percentage of wholesale revenue increased to 33.6% compared to 31.6% in the second quarter of 2022 driven by margin improvement in the wholesale accessories/apparel segment.

Direct-to-consumer revenue was $128.2 million, a 5.4% decrease compared to the second quarter of 2022 driven by declines in both the brick-and-mortar and e-commerce businesses. Gross profit as a percentage of direct-to-consumer revenue was 63.7% compared to 66.4% in the second quarter of 2022 driven by increased promotional activity.

The Company ended the quarter with 242 brick-and-mortar retail stores and five e-commerce websites, as well as 22 company-operated concessions in international markets.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of June 30, 2023, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $274.4 million. Inventory totaled $207.8 million, a 32.2% decrease compared to the second quarter of 2022.

During the second quarter of 2023, the Company spent approximately $25.8 million on repurchases of its common stock, which includes shares acquired through the net settlement of employees’ stock awards.

Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share. The dividend is payable on September 25, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 15, 2023.

2023 Outlook

For 2023, the Company continues to expect revenue will decrease 6.5% to 8.0% compared to 2022. The Company expects diluted EPS will be in the range of $2.38 to $2.48. The Company continues to expect Adjusted diluted EPS will be in the range of $2.40 to $2.50.

Conference Call Information

Interested stockholders are invited to listen to the conference call scheduled for today, August 2, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, which will include a discussion of the Company's second quarter 2023 earnings results and 2023 outlook. The call will be webcast live on the Company’s website at https://investor.stevemadden.com . A webcast replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website or via the following webcast link https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/oqycft6w beginning today at approximately 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

About Steve Madden

Steve Madden designs, sources and markets fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel for women, men and children. In addition to marketing products under its own brands including Steve Madden®, Dolce Vita®, Betsey Johnson®, Blondo® and GREATS®, Steve Madden licenses footwear and handbag categories for the Anne Klein® brand. Steve Madden also designs and sources products under private label brand names for various retailers. Steve Madden’s wholesale distribution includes department stores, mass merchants, off-price retailers, shoe chains, online retailers, national chains, specialty retailers and independent stores. Steve Madden also directly operates brick-and-mortar retail stores and e-commerce websites. Steve Madden also licenses certain of its brands to third parties for the marketing and sale of certain products in the apparel, accessory and home categories. For local store information and the latest sandals, dress shoes, fashion sneakers, boots, booties and more, please visit www.stevemadden.com , www.dolcevita.com and our other branded websites.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding revenue and earnings guidance, plans, strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “should”, “anticipate”, “project”, “predict”, “plan”, “intend”, “estimate”, or “confident” and similar expressions or the negative of these expressions. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they represent the Company’s current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding anticipated events and trends affecting its business and industry based on information available as of the time such statements are made. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which may be outside of the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. As such, investors should not rely upon them. Important risk factors include:

the Company’s ability to navigate shifting macro-economic environments, including but not limited to, inflation and the potential for recessionary conditions;

the Company’s ability to accurately anticipate fashion trends and promptly respond to consumer demand;

the Company’s ability to compete effectively in a highly competitive market;

the Company’s ability to adapt its business model to rapid changes in the retail industry;

supply chain disruptions to product delivery systems and logistics, and the Company’s ability to properly manage inventory;

the Company’s reliance on independent manufacturers to produce and deliver products in a timely manner, especially when faced with adversities such as work stoppages, transportation delays, public health emergencies, social unrest, changes in local economic conditions, and political upheavals as well as their ability to meet the Company’s quality standards;

the Company’s dependence on the retention and hiring of key personnel;

the Company’s ability to successfully implement growth strategies;

changes in trade policies and tariffs imposed by the United States government and the governments of other nations in which the Company manufactures and sells products;

the Company’s ability to adequately protect its trademarks and other intellectual property rights;

the Company’s ability to maintain adequate liquidity when negatively impacted by unforeseen events such as an epidemic or a pandemic, which may cause disruption to the Company’s business operations for an indeterminable period of time;

legal, regulatory, political and economic risks that may affect the Company’s sales in international markets;

changes in U.S. and foreign tax laws that could have an adverse effect on the Company’s financial results;

additional tax liabilities resulting from audits by various taxing authorities;

cybersecurity risks and costs of defending against, mitigating, and responding to data security threats and breaches impacting the Company;

the Company’s ability to achieve operating results that are consistent with prior financial guidance; and

other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



The Company does not undertake, and disclaims, any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, including, without limitation, any guidance regarding revenue or earnings, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.





STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Net sales $ 442,837 $ 532,680 $ 904,574 $ 1,090,024 Commission and licensing fee income 2,465 2,309 4,562 4,699 Total revenue 445,302 534,989 909,136 1,094,723 Cost of sales 255,432 317,224 524,174 649,060 Gross profit 189,870 217,765 384,962 445,663 Operating expenses 145,830 152,526 294,411 282,528 Income from operations 44,040 65,239 90,551 163,135 Interest and other income/(expense) – net 1,956 (1,291 ) 3,976 (1,234 ) Income before provision for income taxes 45,996 63,948 94,527 161,901 Provision for income taxes 10,923 15,033 22,668 38,393 Net income 35,073 48,915 71,859 123,508 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 544 455 600 535 Net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. $ 34,529 $ 48,460 $ 71,259 $ 122,973 Basic net income per share $ 0.47 $ 0.63 $ 0.96 $ 1.60 Diluted net income per share $ 0.46 $ 0.62 $ 0.95 $ 1.55 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 73,613 76,556 74,053 76,902 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 74,883 78,714 75,361 79,190 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.42 $ 0.42





STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(In thousands) As of June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 June 30, 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 258,056 $ 274,713 $ 150,929 Short-term investments 16,358 15,085 29,569 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 41,332 37,937 31,377 Factor accounts receivable 256,627 248,228 344,716 Inventories 207,839 228,752 306,547 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 24,282 22,989 31,047 Income tax receivable and prepaid income taxes 23,405 15,853 12,225 Total current assets 827,899 843,557 906,410 Note receivable – related party 201 401 598 Property and equipment, net 42,267 40,664 35,004 Operating lease right-of-use asset 116,871 90,264 85,608 Deposits and other 10,858 12,070 4,029 Deferred taxes 2,135 1,755 6,517 Goodwill – net 168,967 168,085 167,959 Intangibles – net 101,047 101,192 107,167 Total Assets $ 1,270,245 $ 1,257,988 $ 1,313,292 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 130,417 $ 130,542 $ 105,130 Accrued expenses 134,469 138,523 219,005 Operating leases – current portion 36,593 29,499 31,074 Income taxes payable 7,773 9,403 14,100 Contingent payment liability – current portion 1,153 1,153 2,000 Accrued incentive compensation 7,237 11,788 8,334 Total current liabilities 317,642 320,908 379,643 Operating leases – long-term portion 96,277 79,128 76,023 Deferred tax liabilities 3,923 3,923 3,378 Other liabilities 10,686 10,166 10,930 Total Liabilities 428,528 414,125 469,974 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Total Steven Madden, Ltd. stockholders’ equity 824,516 831,553 833,534 Noncontrolling interest 17,201 12,310 9,784 Total stockholders’ equity 841,717 843,863 843,318 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 1,270,245 $ 1,257,988 $ 1,313,292





STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 71,859 $ 123,508 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Stock-based compensation 12,239 12,150 Depreciation and amortization 7,257 10,471 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 193 260 Impairment of lease right-of-use asset 95 — Deferred taxes — (1,936 ) Accrued interest on note receivable - related party (4 ) (8 ) Notes receivable - related party 204 204 Change in valuation of contingent payment liabilities — (4,960 ) Other operating activities 26 — Changes, net of acquisitions, in: Accounts receivable (3,395 ) (4,564 ) Factor accounts receivable (6,256 ) 20,589 Inventories 22,417 (53,222 ) Prepaid expenses, income tax receivables, prepaid taxes, and other assets (8,572 ) (7,676 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (7,316 ) (44,197 ) Accrued incentive compensation (4,551 ) (6,537 ) Leases and other liabilities (1,939 ) (3,457 ) Payment of contingent consideration — (339 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 82,257 40,286 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (7,793 ) (5,263 ) Purchase of a trademark — (2,000 ) Purchases of short-term investments (11,406 ) (38,951 ) Maturity/sale of short-term investments 10,445 53,803 Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities (8,754 ) 7,589 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 870 415 Investment of noncontrolling interest 4,582 — Common stock purchased for treasury (64,235 ) (77,027 ) Cash dividends paid on common stock (31,895 ) (33,389 ) Payment of contingent consideration — (4,770 ) Net cash used in financing activities (90,678 ) (114,771 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 518 (1,674 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (16,657 ) (68,570 ) Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period 274,713 219,499 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 258,056 $ 150,929

STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

The Company uses non-GAAP financial information to evaluate its operating performance and in order to represent the manner in which the Company conducts and views its business. Additionally, the Company believes the information assists investors in comparing the Company’s performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that are not indicative of its core business. The non-GAAP financial information is provided in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the Company’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Table 1 - Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to Adjusted operating expenses Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 GAAP operating expenses $ 145,830 $ 152,526 $ 294,411 $ 282,528 Non-GAAP Adjustments (495 ) (1,713 ) (1,676 ) 1,753 Adjusted operating expenses $ 145,335 $ 150,813 $ 292,735 $ 284,281





Table 2 - Reconciliation of GAAP income from operations to Adjusted income from operations Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 GAAP income from operations $ 44,040 $ 65,239 $ 90,551 $ 163,135 Non-GAAP Adjustments 495 1,713 1,676 (1,753 ) Adjusted income from operations $ 44,535 $ 66,952 $ 92,227 $ 161,382





Table 3 - Reconciliation of GAAP provision for income taxes to Adjusted provision for income taxes Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 GAAP provision for income taxes $ 10,923 $ 15,033 $ 22,668 $ 38,393 Non-GAAP Adjustments 116 399 394 (1,934 ) Adjusted provision for income taxes $ 11,039 $ 15,432 $ 23,062 $ 36,459





Table 4 - Reconciliation of GAAP net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. to Adjusted net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 GAAP net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. $ 34,529 $ 48,460 $ 71,259 $ 122,973 Non-GAAP Adjustments 378 1,313 1,282 180 Adjusted net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. $ 34,907 $ 49,773 $ 72,541 $ 123,153 GAAP diluted net income per share $ 0.46 $ 0.62 $ 0.95 $ 1.55 Adjusted diluted net income per share $ 0.47 $ 0.63 $ 0.96 $ 1.56





Table 5 - Reconciliation of GAAP diluted net income per share to Adjusted diluted net income per share in 2023 outlook 2023 Outlook Low End High End GAAP diluted net income per share $ 2.38 $ 2.48 Non-GAAP Adjustments 0.02 0.02 Adjusted diluted net income per share $ 2.40 $ 2.50

Non-GAAP Adjustments include the items below.

For the second quarter of 2023:

$0.5 million pre-tax ($0.4 million after-tax) expense in connection with certain severances and termination benefits, included in operating expenses.



For the second quarter of 2022:

$1.8 million pre-tax ($1.4 million after-tax) expense in connection with the accelerated amortization of a trademark, included in operating expenses.

$0.1 million pre-tax ($0.04 million after-tax) benefit in connection with the change in valuation of contingent considerations, included in operating expenses.

For the 2023 outlook:

$1.7 million pre-tax ($1.3 million after-tax) expense in connection with certain severances, termination benefits and a corporate office relocation, included in operating expenses.



Contact

Steven Madden, Ltd.

VP of Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Danielle McCoy

718-308-2611

InvestorRelations@stevemadden.com



