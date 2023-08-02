Climb Channel Solutions Announces Partnership with Jamf, Offering Apple Device Management and Protection in the Canadian Market

EATONTOWN, N.J., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB) has launched their partnership with Jamf, a specialty vendor for Apple device management and security, in the Canadian market.



The partnership between Jamf and Climb Channel Solutions holds immense value in the realm of technology and business solutions. Jamf, a leading provider of Apple device management software, and Climb Channel Solutions, a renowned distributor of innovative technology products, bring together their expertise and resources to deliver exceptional solutions to organizations. This partnership empowers businesses to efficiently manage and secure their Apple devices, ensuring seamless integration, enhanced productivity, and streamlined workflows.

“At Jamf we bridge the gap between the great innovations at Apple and what businesses and schools require - and we have always been Apple-first,” said Carlos Blanco, Vice President of Channels at Jamf. “With the Climb partnership our Canadian partners will be further supported in their mission to help customers maximize their Apple technology investment with the right balance of simplicity, privacy and security. Jamf’s commitment to the Canadian market continues to grow, and we look forward to working with Climb as we expand our partner base across the country.”

With Jamf's cutting-edge software solutions and Climb Channel Solutions' extensive network and distribution capabilities, customers can access comprehensive support, training, and deployment options, resulting in optimized IT infrastructure and a superior end-user experience. The collaborative efforts of Jamf and Climb Channel Solutions underscore their shared commitment to meeting the evolving needs of organizations in an ever-changing technological landscape, making this partnership invaluable for businesses seeking robust Apple device management solutions.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Jamf, a true industry leader in Apple device management,” says Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions. “This strategic alliance amplifies our collective strengths and allows us to provide organizations with unparalleled solutions and support. Together, we are transforming the way businesses manage and secure their Apple devices, enabling streamlined workflows, enhanced productivity, and unmatched user experiences. Our partnership with Jamf is a testament to our commitment to delivering innovative technology solutions and empowering organizations to thrive in the digital age."

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Climb by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at sales@ClimbCS.com.

About Climb Channel Solutions and Climb Global Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty IT distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector. Climb is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB). Read more at www.ClimbCS.com, call 1- 800-847-7078, and follow us on LinkedIn.

For Media & PR inquiries contact:

Climb Channel Solutions

Media Relations

media@ClimbCS.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Elevate IR

Sean Mansouri, CFA

T: 949-200-4603

WSTG@elevate-ir.com

About Jamf

Jamf’s purpose is to simplify work by helping organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust. Jamf is the only company in the world that provides a complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment that is enterprise secure, consumer simple and protects personal privacy. To learn more, visit www.jamf.com.

For Media & PR inquires contact:

Jamf

Aleena Kaleem

Senior Marketing Communications Specialist

media@jamf.com