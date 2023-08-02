The Vita Coco Company Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Second Quarter Net Sales Increased 21% to $140MM; Year-To-Date Net Sales grew 18%



Second Quarter Gross Margin of 37%, an Improvement of Over 1100 Basis Points Over 2022

Company Raises Full Year Net Sales, Gross Margin and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) (“Vita Coco” or the "Company”), a leading high-growth platform of better-for-you beverage brands, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights Compared to Prior-Year Period

Net sales grew by 21% to $140 million driven by strong 23% net sales growth and 19% volume growth of Vita Coco Coconut Water which continues to be the largest contributor to growth on a consolidated basis.

Gross profit was $51 million, or 37% of net sales, representing a sequential improvement of over 500 basis points from the first quarter of 2023, compared to 25% of net sales in the prior-year period, with the improvement driven by lower year-over-year transportation costs, net sales growth and higher Vita Coco Coconut Water pricing.

Net income was $18 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to $1 million, or $0.02 per diluted share. Net income benefited from strong net sales growth and gross margin improvement resulting primarily from decreased transportation costs, partially offset by increased investments in sales, general and administrative ("SG&A").

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA1 was $24 million compared to $7 million, up $17 million due to improvements in gross profit offset by increased SG&A spending.

2023 Year-To-Date Highlights Compared to Prior-Year Period

Net sales grew 18% to $249 million driven by strong 20% net sales growth and 17% volume growth of Vita Coco Coconut Water which continues to be the largest contributor to growth on a consolidated basis.

Gross profit was $85 million, or 34% of net sales, an increase of $36 million as compared to 23% of net sales in the prior-year period, with the increase driven primarily by lower year-over-year transportation costs, net sales growth and increased Vita Coco Coconut Water pricing.

Net income attributable to shareholders was $25 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared to $3 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, in the prior-year period with the increase driven by strong net sales growth and gross margin improvement resulting primarily from decreased transportation costs partially offset by increased investments in SG&A.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA1 was $33 million, compared to $4 million due to improvements in gross profit partially offset by increased SG&A spending.

Michael Kirban, the Company's Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, stated, "I am very proud of our team and its continued strong performance this year. We have delivered our best quarter ever as our focus on expanding consumption of our brands through increased usage occasions is delivering strong volume performance for our flagship Vita Coco Coconut Water brand, particularly in the Americas. The improved profitability resulting from increased Vita Coco Coconut Water pricing and lower transportation costs has allowed us to increase investments designed to drive long term growth of our brands and improve the capability of our organization. We remain committed to our long-term goals and ambitions to create and maintain category leading brands in the broader, better-for you, functional beverage segment and remain excited about our opportunities."

Martin Roper, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are extremely pleased with this quarter's results with 21% net sales growth and Adjusted EBITDA1 of $24 million. Gross margins for the quarter exceeded our expectations due to accelerated realization of ocean freight cost reductions, and other cost efficiencies throughout our supply chain, and better than expected price realization across our business. We are raising our full year net sales, gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA1 guidance based on the strong second quarter and current cost and pricing environment and improved product mix. We remain focused on investments to support the health of our brands and drive sustainable long term growth."

Second Quarter 2023 Consolidated Results

Net sales increased $24 million, or 21%, to $140 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $115 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. The increase in net sales was driven by increased case equivalent ("CE") volumes coupled with some benefits from net pricing actions on branded product offset by some lower price realization per CE for private label business.

Reduction of ocean freight rates versus last year and efficiencies in our supply chain network including lower domestic transportation rates, coupled with increased branded pricing and increased sales volumes, improved gross margins and gross profit significantly. Gross profit was $51 million for the second quarter of 2023, which was an increase of $22 million compared to the same prior year period. Gross margin of 37% in the second quarter represented a sequential improvement of over 500 basis points from the first quarter, and an increase of greater than 1100 basis points from 25% in the same prior year period.

SG&A expenses in the second quarter of 2023 were $30 million, compared to $24 million in the same prior year period. The increase was largely due to higher personnel related expenses, investments in increased sales execution and marketing expenses and costs associated with our secondary stock offering completed in May 2023.

Net income was $18 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $1 million, or $0.02 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2022. Net income benefited $4 million from a non-cash mark-to-market gain in fair value on foreign currency hedges of $1 million versus a loss of $3 million last year, which was offset by an increase in tax expense of $4 million.

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the second quarter of 2023 was $24 million, compared to $7 million in the same prior year period. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA1 was primarily driven by strong net sales growth and gross margin improvement resulting primarily from decreased transportation costs, partially offset by increased investments in SG&A.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $48 million and no debt under its revolving credit facility, compared to $20 million and no debt, as of December 31, 2022. The increase in net cash was primarily driven by improved net income performance. On June 30, 2023, there were 56,435,690 shares of common stock outstanding.

Fiscal Year 2023 Full Year Outlook

The Company is updating its previously communicated full year 2023 guidance:

Expect net sales growth of approximately 10-12% compared to fiscal year 2022, based on mid teens Vita Coco Coconut Water growth, partially offset by weakness in private label due to the expected transition of a major private label customer starting in the fourth quarter.

Expect gross margins for the remainder of 2023 to improve relative to the second quarter. Full year gross margins in the range of 35% to 37% reflecting improved transportation costs and branded pricing, and lower private label mix.

Forecast Adjusted EBITDA2 in the range of $56-60 million reflecting full year net sales growth and gross margin improvement offset by increased investment in SG&A to support the long term growth of the company.

Management to provide additional details regarding the impact of the expected transition of a major private label customer during the earnings conference call later today.

Footnotes:

(1) Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before income, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, as adjusted for certain items as set forth in the reconciliation table of U.S. GAAP to non-GAAP information and is a measure calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information herein for further discussion and reconciliation of this measure to GAAP measures.

(2) GAAP Net Income 2023 outlook is not provided due to the inherent difficulty in quantifying certain amounts due to a variety of factors, including the unpredictability in the movement in foreign currency rates, as well as future charges or reversals outside of the normal course of business.

About The Vita Coco Company

The Vita Coco Company was co-founded in 2004 by Chairman Michael Kirban and Ira Liran. Pioneers in the functional beverage category, The Vita Coco Company’s brands include the leading coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink, Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever; and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. With its ability to harness the power of people and plants, and balance purpose and profit, The Vita Coco Company has created a modern beverage platform built for current and future generations.

The company is a Public Benefit Corporation in Delaware and is a Certified B Corporation.™

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP results of operations, including, but not limited to, Adjusted EBITDA, that include certain adjustments or exclude certain charges and gains that are described in the reconciliation table of U.S. GAAP to non-GAAP information provided at the end of this release. These non-GAAP measures are a key metric used by management and our board of directors to assess our financial performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance and because we believe it is useful for investors to see the measures that management uses to evaluate the Company. In addition, we believe the presentation of these measures is useful to investors for period-to-period comparisons of results as the items described below in the reconciliation tables do not reflect ongoing operating performance.

These measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, U.S. GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate such measures differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure. Investors should not rely on any single financial measure when evaluating our business. This information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute for our operating results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We recommend investors review the U.S. GAAP financial measures included in this earnings release. When viewed in conjunction with our U.S. GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations, we believe these non-GAAP measures provide greater transparency and a more complete understanding of factors affecting our business than U.S. GAAP measures alone.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our GAAP and non-GAAP guidance, our strategy, projected costs, prospects, expectations, plans, objectives of management, supply chain predictions and expected net sales and category share growth.

The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond the Company’s control. These factors include, but are not limited to, those discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as such factors may be updated from time to time and which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations page of our website at https://investors.thevitacococompany.com. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and accordingly undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than to the extent required by applicable law.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands, except share data)

June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 47,968 $ 19,629 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $3,192 at June 30, 2023, and $2,898 at December 31, 2022 89,588 43,350 Inventory 57,165 84,115 Supplier advances 1,396 1,534 Derivative assets 6,823 3,606 Asset held for sale 503 503 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,067 22,181 Total current assets 223,510 174,918 Property and equipment, net 2,223 2,076 Goodwill 7,791 7,791 Supplier advances 3,795 4,360 Deferred tax assets, net 4,259 4,256 Right-of-use assets, net 2,133 2,679 Other assets 1,712 1,677 Total assets 245,423 197,757 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable 18,555 15,910 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 51,833 38,342 Notes payable, current 19 23 Derivative liabilities 1,087 71 Total current liabilities 71,494 54,346 Notes payable 18 25 Other long-term liabilities 2,106 2,293 Total liabilities 73,618 56,664 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 62,641,890 and 62,225,250 shares issued

at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively; 56,435,690 and 56,019,050 Shares Outstanding at

June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. 626 622 Additional paid-in capital 152,187 145,210 Retained earnings 78,805 55,183 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (885 ) (994 ) Treasury stock, 6,206,200 shares at cost as of June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022. (58,928 ) (58,928 ) Total stockholders’ equity attributable to The Vita Coco Company, Inc. 171,805 141,093 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 245,423 $ 197,757







THE VITA COCO COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 139,645 $ 115,305 $ 249,404 $ 211,753 Cost of goods sold 88,551 86,016 164,649 163,401 Gross profit 51,094 29,289 84,755 48,352 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 30,249 24,257 57,206 49,058 Income (Loss) from operations 20,845 5,032 27,549 (706 ) Other income (expense) Unrealized gain/(loss) on derivative instruments 988 (3,242 ) 2,201 5,464 Foreign currency gain/(loss) 170 (43 ) 781 (144 ) Interest income 268 3 281 10 Interest expense (15 ) (56 ) (30 ) (83 ) Total other income (expense) 1,411 (3,338 ) 3,233 5,247 Income before income taxes 22,256 1,694 30,782 4,541 Income tax expense (4,269 ) (555 ) (6,090 ) (1,175 ) Net income 17,987 1,139 24,692 3,366 Net income per common share Basic $ 0.32 $ 0.02 $ 0.44 $ 0.06 Diluted $ 0.31 $ 0.02 $ 0.42 $ 0.06 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding Basic 56,325,013 55,626,861 56,186,727 55,594,558 Diluted 58,854,063 55,804,448 58,103,502 55,752,597







THE VITA COCO COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 24,692 $ 3,366 Adjustments required to reconcile net income to cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 340 945 (Gain)/loss on disposal of equipment (1 ) — Bad debt expense 177 157 Unrealized (gain)/loss on derivative instruments (2,201 ) (5,464 ) Stock-based compensation 4,264 4,200 Noncash lease expense 561 513 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (46,605 ) (27,167 ) Inventory 27,253 4,730 Prepaid expenses, net supplier advances, and other assets 2,769 (5,713 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities 14,822 (8,939 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 26,071 (33,372 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for property and equipment (487 ) (857 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 5 — Net cash used in investing activities (482 ) (857 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options/warrants 2,717 242 Borrowings on credit facility — 22,000 Repayments of borrowings on credit facility — — Cash received (paid) on notes payable (12 ) (16 ) Net cash used in financing activities 2,705 22,226 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 371 (276 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents 28,665 (12,279 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 19,629 28,690 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period (1) $ 48,294 $ 16,411

1Includes $326 and $0 of restricted cash as of June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, that were included in other current assets.





RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) Net income $ 17,987 $ 1,139 $ 24,692 $ 3,366 Depreciation and amortization 175 475 340 945 Interest income (268 ) (3 ) (281 ) (10 ) Interest expense 15 56 30 83 Income tax expense 4,269 555 6,090 1,175 EBITDA 22,178 2,222 30,871 5,559 Stock-based compensation (a) 2,102 1,813 4,264 4,200 Unrealized (gain)/loss on derivative instruments (b) (988 ) 3,242 (2,201 ) (5,464 ) Foreign currency (gain)/loss (b) (170 ) 43 (781 ) 144 Secondary Offering Costs (c) 856 — 856 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,978 $ 7,320 $ 33,009 $ 4,439





(a) Non-cash charges related to stock-based compensation, which vary from period to period depending on volume and vesting timing of awards. We adjusted for these charges to facilitate comparison from period to period. (b) Unrealized gains or losses on derivative instruments and foreign currency gains or losses are not considered in our evaluation of our ongoing performance. (c) Reflects other non-recurring expenses related to costs associated with the secondary offering in which Verlinvest Beverages SA sold shares of the Company in an underwritten public offering, which closed on May 26, 2023. The Company did not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares.





SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

NET SALES Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Americas segment Vita Coco Coconut Water $ 95,004 $ 76,436 $ 164,142 $ 135,291 Private Label 24,059 20,547 49,109 43,627 Other 2,200 3,510 4,784 6,186 Subtotal 121,263 100,493 218,035 185,104 International segment Vita Coco Coconut Water 12,720 11,124 22,278 19,473 Private Label 5,053 2,946 7,719 5,711 Other 609 742 1,372 1,465 Subtotal 18,382 14,812 31,369 26,649 Total net sales $ 139,645 $ 115,305 $ 249,404 $ 211,753









COST OF GOODS SOLD & GROSS PROFIT Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of goods sold Americas segment 76,155 73,784 143,777 142,099 International segment 12,396 12,232 20,872 21,302 Total cost of goods sold $ 88,551 $ 86,016 $ 164,649 $ 163,401 Gross profit Americas segment 45,109 26,710 74,258 43,006 International segment 5,985 2,579 10,497 5,346 Total gross profit $ 51,094 $ 29,289 $ 84,755 $ 48,352 Gross margin Americas segment 37.2 % 26.6 % 34.1 % 23.2 % International segment 32.6 % 17.4 % 33.5 % 20.1 % Consolidated 36.6 % 25.4 % 34.0 % 22.8 %





SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

VOLUME (CE) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Americas segment Vita Coco Coconut Water 10,056 8,304 17,277 14,599 Private Label 2,609 2,137 5,269 4,867 Other 210 526 449 892 Subtotal 12,875 10,967 22,995 20,358 International segment* Vita Coco Coconut Water 1,761 1,625 3,161 2,831 Private Label 647 421 1,041 834 Other 16 13 36 26 Subtotal 2,424 2,059 4,238 3,691 Total volume (CE) 15,299 13,026 27,233 24,049

Note: A CE is a standard volume measure used by management which is defined as a case of 12 bottles of 330ml liquid beverages or the same liter volume of oil.

*International Other excludes minor volume that is treated as zero CE

