Editas Medicine Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results and Business Updates

On track to dose 20 total patients in the EDIT-301 RUBY trial for SCD and provide a clinical update by year-end



Commenced parallel patient dosing in the EDIT-301 EDITHAL trial for TDT and on track to provide a clinical update by year-end

Strengthened Executive Team with Appointments of Erick Lucera as Chief Financial Officer and Linda C. Burkly, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a clinical-stage genome editing company, today reported financial results for the second quarter 2023 and business updates.

“We continued making significant progress against our strategic plan in the second quarter, specifically the advancement of our EDIT-301 program towards a BLA filing. The promising data we shared in June signal that EDIT-301 has the potential to be a clinically differentiated, one-time, durable medicine that can provide life changing clinical benefits to patients with sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia long term, specifically driving early and robust correction of anemia and sustained increases in fetal hemoglobin. The Editas team is excited and continues driving execution towards our goals,” commented Gilmore O’Neill, M.B., M.M.Sc., President and Chief Executive Officer, Editas Medicine. “I’m also excited to welcome our new Chief Financial Officer, Erick Lucera, and our new Chief Scientific Officer, Linda Burkly, to the Editas leadership team, where they will utilize their respective experiences to build our in vivo pipeline, advance us towards becoming a commercial-stage organization, and transform the lives of people living with serious diseases.”

Recent Achievements and Outlook

Ex Vivo Hemoglobinopathies

EDIT-301 for Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) Editas Medicine remains on track to dose 20 total SCD patients in the RUBY trial by year-end. The Company remains on track to provide an additional RUBY clinical update by year-end. In June, Editas Medicine presented positive initial clinical safety and efficacy data from the RUBY trial in an oral presentation at the European Hematology Association (EHA) Hybrid Congress in Frankfurt, Germany, and in a Company-sponsored webinar.



EDIT-301 for Transfusion-dependent Beta Thalassemia (TDT) Editas Medicine has commenced parallel dosing in the EDITHAL trial for TDT. The Company remains on track to provide an additional EDITHAL clinical update by year-end. In June, Editas Medicine presented positive initial clinical safety and efficacy data from the first patient treated in the EDITHAL trial in a Company-sponsored webinar.



Other Corporate Highlights

Leadership

Erick Lucera joined Editas as Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Lucera brings to Editas more than 30 years of financial, operational, and investment experience in life sciences, including driving financial decision-making and identifying and successfully closing strategic partnerships in the biotechnology field. Prior to joining Editas Medicine, Mr. Lucera most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, where he helped scale the company from a clinical-stage entity, through FDA approval and commercial launch, to its acquisition by LG Chem.



Linda C. Burkly joined Editas as Chief Scientific Officer

Dr. Burkly brings to Editas more than 35 years of experience in biotechnology as a research leader spanning the breadth of the drug discovery and development value chain. Her experience encompasses therapeutic areas of immunological, neurological, and rare genetic disorders. Linda also has a track record of contributing to the foundations of approved medicines and late-stage clinical candidates including Trogarzo®, Tysabri®, and Dapirolizumab (Phase 3), her role ranging across inventing therapeutic compositions, discovering novel pathway biology and uses of therapeutic compositions, co-authoring INDs, and leading project teams. Prior to joining Editas Medicine, Dr. Burkly held positions of increasing responsibility over a 37-year tenure at Biogen, most recently leading neuroscience-focused research teams as Vice President and Senior Distinguished Investigator from 2014 to 2022.

Manufacturing

Editas Medicine continues to advance its internal manufacturing and quality management capabilities. The Company is increasing its clean room capacity and is moving activities to a new Azzur facility in Devens, MA, expected to be completed in 2024. This new facility and increased capacity will support the scaling of the EDIT-301 program, including manufacturing clinical supply for the RUBY and EDITHAL trials and preparing the Company for commercial readiness.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of June 30, 2023, were $480.0 million compared to $401.8 million as of March 31, 2023. The Company expects existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities to fund operating expenses and capital expenditures into the third quarter of 2025.

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, net loss attributable to common stockholders was $40.3 million, or $0.56 per share, compared to net loss of $53.5 million, or $0.78 per share, for the same period in 2022.





Collaboration and other research and development revenues decreased by $3.5 million to $2.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $6.4 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease is related to Bristol Myers Squibb’s program opt-in in the second quarter of 2022 that did not occur in the same period of 2023.





Research and development expenses decreased to $29.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $43.7 million for the same period in 2022. The $13.9 million decrease is attributable to the Company’s strategic reprioritization, including a targeted clinical and manufacturing focus on EDIT-301, and reduced employee-related costs.





General and administrative expenses remained relatively flat, slightly increasing by $0.3 million to $17.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, from $16.9 million for the same period in 2022.



As a clinical-stage genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas12a and Cas9 genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. Editas Medicine is the exclusive licensee of Broad Institute’s Cas12a patent estate and Broad Institute and Harvard University’s Cas9 patent estates for human medicines. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

EDITAS MEDICINE, INC.

Consolidated Statement of Operations

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2023 2022

2023 2022 Collaboration and other research and development revenues $ 2,887 $ 6,362 $ 12,738 $ 13,134 Operating expenses: Research and development 29,779 43,659 67,583 81,635 General and administrative 17,202 16,937 40,211 36,483 Total operating expenses 46,981 60,596 107,794 118,118 Operating loss (44,094 ) (54,234 ) (95,056 ) (104,984 ) Other income, net: Other (expense) income, net (7 ) 235 (1,590 ) 1 Interest income, net 3,811 546 7,320 1,015 Total other income, net 3,804 781 5,730 1,016 Net loss $ (40,290 ) $ (53,453 ) $ (89,326 ) $ (103,968 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.56 ) $ (0.78 ) $ (1.27 ) $ (1.52 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 71,376,678 68,640,858 70,157,204 68,563,348



